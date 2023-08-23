Jim Goodwin on Craig Sibbald ‘fright’ as Dundee United boss offers Ross Docherty fitness update

Jim Goodwin has expressed his relief after Craig Sibbald’s ankle injury proved less severe than first feared.

However, the Tannadice gaffer acknowledges that Sibbald’s absence remains a “big loss” for the Tangerines.

The combative midfielder suffered the knock during a training session last Tuesday and was sent for scans once the initial swelling subsided.

While ligament damage was suspected — rather than the rumours of a fracture that swept social media last week — Goodwin was unsure of the extent until a definitive prognosis arrived.

And the club received the news over the weekend that Sibbald is set to be sidelined for between three and four weeks, rather than the worst case scenario of months.

“Sibbs took a bad one in training last week and has damaged the ankle ligaments,” said Goodwin. “He is going to be a big loss. He is looking at being out for three to four weeks.

“When he first did it, you get a bit of a fright — and the initial reaction was that he might be out for longer. But the scan results have been far more positive.

“He’s had a terrific start to the season for us and has been influential in some of the results.

“We’re gutted for him but he’s a tough boy and will push himself to get back quicker than he’s been told. We have a good medical team here, so he’ll get the best of care.”

Captan update

Sibbald’s engine room axis with Ross Docherty has impressed and the United captain was missed during the recent 1-1 draw with Dunfermline.

And Docherty looks unlikely to recover from a hamstring strain in time to face Ayr United on Saturday.

Goodwin added: “Doc is making good progress but it’s unlikely he will make the weekend, although we’ll give him every chance.”

Spend vow

Despite personnel challenges, Goodwin is adamant United won’t be forced into panic buys.

The Tangerines have some wiggle room in their budget following the recent departures of Immi Niskanen to Exeter City and Logan Chalmers on loan to Ayr, and Courier Sport understands the club want to add at least two more signings.

However, Goodwin says that won’t be expedited injuries.

“We are looking and there are plenty of players out there,” continued Goodwin. “But if we’re bringing someone in, they have to be better than what we have.

“I’m not going to spend money just for the sake of it. We have a strong squad when everyone is fit and available.

“When you get injuries you have to shuffle the pack a bit, and that’s the situation we’re in just now.

“But a lot of teams in the Championship have only had five or six players on the bench recently, and we haven’t had that. We’ve always been able to fill the bench and have options available. I am comfortable and relaxed.”