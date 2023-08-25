Jim Goodwin reveals sole focus for Ayr trip as Dundee United aim to close gap on Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin reveals sole focus for Ayr trip as Dundee United aim to close gap on Queen’s Park

Dundee United boss is preparing his side for Ayr United test.

By Neil Robertson
Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee.
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United boss is preparing his side to face Ayr United. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin is aiming for a win on the road at Ayr United – and to start closing the gap on league leaders Queen’s Park.

The Spiders under new Dutch head coach Robin Veldman have been the early Championship pace setters and maintained their perfect start to the campaign in a rearranged game against Arbroath last week, winning 1-0 at Gayfield.

That victory moved Queen’s five points clear of United who had a free weekend and now, Goodwin is determined to make up lost ground.

The Irishman admitted: “It has been a bit stop-start so far with the break for the League Cup.

“Queen’s Park have taken advantage of that weekend by fulfilling their fixture with Arbroath and getting a good win.

“That’s three out of three for them and they are sitting pretty at the top of the table.

Ruari Paton nets the winner for Queen’s Park against Arbroath. Image: SNS

“But it is no surprise to me that they’ve had the start they have had. There has been a significant investment made over there at Queen’s Park.

“They are going down this Dutch route as well and it seems to be working for them at the moment.

“It is going to be a tough and challenging league. It is five points at the moment but depending on how results go at the weekend we could possibly close that gap.

“It is an opportunity for us to go down to Ayr for what will be a difficult game to try to get maximum points and see where that leaves us.

“We have been on a very good run of form of late.

“We look solid, organised and carry a real attacking threat as well which is pleasing.”

However, Goodwin is definitely taking nothing for granted at Somerset Park.

The manager added: “I think Ayr have had a bit of an indifferent start but we are certainly expecting a very tough game at the weekend.

Jim Goodwin, left, and Louis Moult
Dundee United laid down a marker in their first Championship game at Arbroath.. Image: SNS

“The times that I have seen Ayr United, they have always been hard working and well organised.

“But we have been playing well and have been on a decent run of form.

“We played very well against Dunfermline and had over 70% possession in the second half.

“Just a little bit of luck on the day and we probably would have come out with three points.”

United will be without three key players for the Ayr game.

Goodwin admitted: “We have had a little bit of misfortune in the last week or two.

“Kieran Freeman did his groin in the first half of the last game but hopefully he will join back in with the group next week and be in contention for next Saturday.

“Craig Sibbald injured himself in training unfortunately, just going over his ankle and Ross Docherty is still feeling a bit of tightness in his hamstring.

Kieran Freeman in action for Dundee United at Tannadice
Freeman on the flank for Dundee United. Image: SNS

“So the three of them will be a loss for the weekend, there is no doubt about that – three key players – but we have a strong squad and a decent pool of players to choose from.

“We will just need to change things about a wee bit.”

Goodwin admitted that United are still negotiating with signing targets.

He added: “We are in talks with one or two.

“At this stage of the window there are not a whole lot of players available who suit the criteria that we are looking for.

“The ones we are speaking to we believe are quality but obviously these players have interest from other clubs as well.

“We just need to see how it all pans out but we are currently active in the market but not desperate.”

More from Dundee United

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - United's Ayr force and Dee heart stoppers
Tannadice and Dens Park
Extra blue badge parking for fans during Dundee football games after backlash
Logan Chalmers ahead of his second Ayr debut after joining on loan from Dundee United
What next for Dundee United winger Logan Chalmers after latest Ayr United loan switch?
Queens Park goalie Callan McKenna.
RAB DOUGLAS: Queen's Park will give Dundee United a run for their money and…
Charlie Mulgrew in action for Dundee United
Charlie Mulgrew can 'sleep at night' after Dundee United exit as veteran defender reflects…
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has accelerated the club's recruitment drive.
PODCAST: St Johnstone had to take transfer gamble and is a Mathew Cudjoe contract…
Craig Sibbald, left, and Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty
Jim Goodwin on Craig Sibbald 'fright' as Dundee United boss offers Ross Docherty fitness…
Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United
Rory MacLeod lands Scotland U19 call-up as Dundee United kid eyes Belgium and Czech…
Nadir Ciftci celebrates scoring for Dundee United against Rangers before scoring
Nadir Ciftci reveals Dundee United return attempts as Tangerine cult hero opens up on…
Mathew Cudjoe salutes the Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin on Mathew Cudjoe contract latest as Dundee United boss sounds one note…

Conversation