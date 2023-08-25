Jim Goodwin reveals sole focus for Ayr trip as Dundee United aim to close gap on Queen’s Park

Jim Goodwin is aiming for a win on the road at Ayr United – and to start closing the gap on league leaders Queen’s Park.

The Spiders under new Dutch head coach Robin Veldman have been the early Championship pace setters and maintained their perfect start to the campaign in a rearranged game against Arbroath last week, winning 1-0 at Gayfield.

That victory moved Queen’s five points clear of United who had a free weekend and now, Goodwin is determined to make up lost ground.

The Irishman admitted: “It has been a bit stop-start so far with the break for the League Cup.

“Queen’s Park have taken advantage of that weekend by fulfilling their fixture with Arbroath and getting a good win.

“That’s three out of three for them and they are sitting pretty at the top of the table.

“But it is no surprise to me that they’ve had the start they have had. There has been a significant investment made over there at Queen’s Park.

“They are going down this Dutch route as well and it seems to be working for them at the moment.

“It is going to be a tough and challenging league. It is five points at the moment but depending on how results go at the weekend we could possibly close that gap.

“It is an opportunity for us to go down to Ayr for what will be a difficult game to try to get maximum points and see where that leaves us.

“We have been on a very good run of form of late.

“We look solid, organised and carry a real attacking threat as well which is pleasing.”

However, Goodwin is definitely taking nothing for granted at Somerset Park.

The manager added: “I think Ayr have had a bit of an indifferent start but we are certainly expecting a very tough game at the weekend.

“The times that I have seen Ayr United, they have always been hard working and well organised.

“But we have been playing well and have been on a decent run of form.

“We played very well against Dunfermline and had over 70% possession in the second half.

“Just a little bit of luck on the day and we probably would have come out with three points.”

United will be without three key players for the Ayr game.

Goodwin admitted: “We have had a little bit of misfortune in the last week or two.

“Kieran Freeman did his groin in the first half of the last game but hopefully he will join back in with the group next week and be in contention for next Saturday.

“Craig Sibbald injured himself in training unfortunately, just going over his ankle and Ross Docherty is still feeling a bit of tightness in his hamstring.

“So the three of them will be a loss for the weekend, there is no doubt about that – three key players – but we have a strong squad and a decent pool of players to choose from.

“We will just need to change things about a wee bit.”

Goodwin admitted that United are still negotiating with signing targets.

He added: “We are in talks with one or two.

“At this stage of the window there are not a whole lot of players available who suit the criteria that we are looking for.

“The ones we are speaking to we believe are quality but obviously these players have interest from other clubs as well.

“We just need to see how it all pans out but we are currently active in the market but not desperate.”