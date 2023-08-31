7 footballing sons of former Dundee United stars as Cameron Ferguson aims to get Forfar firing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 footballing sons of former Dundee United stars as Cameron Ferguson aims to get Forfar firing

Ferguson is a strapping striker like 'Big Dunc'.

Harvey Dailly, Blair Sturrock, Cameron Ferguson, Lennon Miller, Bobby Dailly
Harvey Dailly, Blair Sturrock, Cameron Ferguson, Lennon Miller, Bobby Dailly (L to R). Images: SNS / Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Cameron Ferguson, son of former Dundee United hero Duncan, is determined to make a name for himself after joining Forfar Athletic on loan from Newcastle.

And the towering forward is far from the first youngster to follow in famous footsteps.

Courier Sport counts down a few footballing sons of ex-United favourites.

Blair Sturrock

Emerging through the youth ranks at United in the late 1990s, Blair Sturrock had the onerous task of following one of the most sensational talents to ever wear Tangerine.

Although never given a senior bow at Tannadice when his father was manager, Blair was signed by Paul Sturrock at Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town, winning promotions with both of those clubs.

Blair Sturrock in action for Brechin
Blair Sturrock in action for Brechin. Image: SNS

They latterly worked together at Southend United.

Sturrock also turned out for Brechin City, Mansfield, Bournemouth, Kidderminster Harriers and Rochdale

He saw out his career with United Soccer League side Victoria Highlanders, becoming player/coach of the Canadian outfit.

Bobby Dailly, Harvey Dailly

Hero of Dundee United’s 1994 Scottish Cup triumph, Christian Dailly has seen two of his sons pursue a career in football.

Bobby Dailly came through the ranks at Millwall before spending a period on trial with Dundee.

Bobby Dailly in action for St Johnstone.
Bobby Dailly was on the books of St Johnstone last term.

He subsequently signed for St Johnstone last August after impressing his father’s former Scotland teammate, Callum Davidson, with his physicality and versatility — then playing 11 games on loan with Forfar Athletic.

However, he was released during the summer and is now plying his trade with Romford FC in the Essex Senior League Premier Division — the ninth tier of English football.

Harvey Dailly did follow in his father’s footsteps by playing for United’s first-team, albeit he did not hit the heady heights of silverware glory.

He made three appearances for the Tangerines — against Cowdenbeath, Alloa and Linfield in the 2017 Irn-Bru Cup.

Christian Dailly: Cafu, chronic pain and quantum physics with the Dundee United hero who always ‘felt different’

Harvey went on to play for Brechin City and Carnoustie Panmure.

Scott Kopel

The son of Tannadice great Frank, Scott Kopel emerged at United as a fresh-faced teenager and also represented Scotland at under-16 level.

Kopel turned out in a host of friendlies for the Tangerines but would only make one senior appearance, helping Jim McLean’s side to a 2-2 draw in a Uefa Cup tie against FH Hafnarfjordur in October 1990.

Dundee United great Frank Kopel in action.
Dundee United great Frank Kopel in action. Image: SNS

The winger would go on turn out for Chesterfield, Brechin City and, most successfully, Forfar Athletic, where he would find the net seven times in two seasons at Station Park.

Kopel reached the 2001 Junior Cup final with Carnoustie Panmure, losing out on penalties to Renfrew, and would later serve as assistant manager to Eddie Wolecki at Montrose after coaching the youth side at Dundee.

Luc Bollan

Luc Bollan, son of Scottish Cup winner Gary, started his career as a kid with Dundee before crossing the road to link up with United’s academy.

He would go on to make two senior outings for the Tangerines, playing in Irn-Bru Cup ties against Alloa Athletic and St Johnstone U21s in 2018. A loan spell with Cowdenbeath — working under his father — followed in 2019.

Monifeith Athletic win a tournament in Holland
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan

Bollan joined the Aberdeen youth system but failed to make a first-team breakthrough with the Dons, being farmed out on loan to Peterhead.

Following a spell with Brechin City, Bollan has gone on to play for Dundee North End in his home city and — as spotlighted during a recent interview with Courier Sport — helped to coach the schoolboys of Monifieth Athletic.

Cameron Ferguson

Cameron Ferguson will seek to ignite his senior career after joining Forfar Athletic on loan.

Ferguson — 20 years of age and a towering presence like his old man — made his Loons debut from the bench as Ray McKinnon’s men slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.

Cameron Ferguson in action for Newcastle United
Cameron Ferguson has joined Forfar on loan from Newcastle. Image: Shutterstock.

He has previously been on the books of Everton and Tranmere Rovers and, more recently, has been plying his trade within the academy of English Premier League giants Newcastle United.

Ferguson has played 15 times for the Magpies in English Premier League 2 — the division for under-21 sides — and has found the net twice.

Lennon Miller

Lee Miller scored eight goals in 42 outings for the Terrors; a small portion of a fine career that included three caps for Scotland.

But there is every chance his son, Lennon, could surpass the achievements of the former Hearts, Aberdeen and Bristol City front-man, such is the evident promise of the precocious midfielder.

Miller, named in the Scotland under-19 squad alongside Tangerines kid Rory MacLeod this week, has already played 13 times for Motherwell — becoming their youngest ever player in the he process.

His strike against Elgin City in July then made him the Steelmen’s youngest ever goalscorer, as the 17-year-old racks up the records.

Conversation