7 footballing sons of former Dundee United stars as Cameron Ferguson aims to get Forfar firing

Cameron Ferguson, son of former Dundee United hero Duncan, is determined to make a name for himself after joining Forfar Athletic on loan from Newcastle.

And the towering forward is far from the first youngster to follow in famous footsteps.

Courier Sport counts down a few footballing sons of ex-United favourites.

Blair Sturrock

Emerging through the youth ranks at United in the late 1990s, Blair Sturrock had the onerous task of following one of the most sensational talents to ever wear Tangerine.

Although never given a senior bow at Tannadice when his father was manager, Blair was signed by Paul Sturrock at Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town, winning promotions with both of those clubs.

They latterly worked together at Southend United.

Sturrock also turned out for Brechin City, Mansfield, Bournemouth, Kidderminster Harriers and Rochdale

He saw out his career with United Soccer League side Victoria Highlanders, becoming player/coach of the Canadian outfit.

Bobby Dailly, Harvey Dailly

Hero of Dundee United’s 1994 Scottish Cup triumph, Christian Dailly has seen two of his sons pursue a career in football.

Bobby Dailly came through the ranks at Millwall before spending a period on trial with Dundee.

He subsequently signed for St Johnstone last August after impressing his father’s former Scotland teammate, Callum Davidson, with his physicality and versatility — then playing 11 games on loan with Forfar Athletic.

However, he was released during the summer and is now plying his trade with Romford FC in the Essex Senior League Premier Division — the ninth tier of English football.

Harvey Dailly did follow in his father’s footsteps by playing for United’s first-team, albeit he did not hit the heady heights of silverware glory.

He made three appearances for the Tangerines — against Cowdenbeath, Alloa and Linfield in the 2017 Irn-Bru Cup.

Harvey went on to play for Brechin City and Carnoustie Panmure.

Scott Kopel

The son of Tannadice great Frank, Scott Kopel emerged at United as a fresh-faced teenager and also represented Scotland at under-16 level.

Kopel turned out in a host of friendlies for the Tangerines but would only make one senior appearance, helping Jim McLean’s side to a 2-2 draw in a Uefa Cup tie against FH Hafnarfjordur in October 1990.

The winger would go on turn out for Chesterfield, Brechin City and, most successfully, Forfar Athletic, where he would find the net seven times in two seasons at Station Park.

Kopel reached the 2001 Junior Cup final with Carnoustie Panmure, losing out on penalties to Renfrew, and would later serve as assistant manager to Eddie Wolecki at Montrose after coaching the youth side at Dundee.

Luc Bollan

Luc Bollan, son of Scottish Cup winner Gary, started his career as a kid with Dundee before crossing the road to link up with United’s academy.

He would go on to make two senior outings for the Tangerines, playing in Irn-Bru Cup ties against Alloa Athletic and St Johnstone U21s in 2018. A loan spell with Cowdenbeath — working under his father — followed in 2019.

Bollan joined the Aberdeen youth system but failed to make a first-team breakthrough with the Dons, being farmed out on loan to Peterhead.

Following a spell with Brechin City, Bollan has gone on to play for Dundee North End in his home city and — as spotlighted during a recent interview with Courier Sport — helped to coach the schoolboys of Monifieth Athletic.

Cameron Ferguson

Cameron Ferguson will seek to ignite his senior career after joining Forfar Athletic on loan.

Ferguson — 20 years of age and a towering presence like his old man — made his Loons debut from the bench as Ray McKinnon’s men slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.

He has previously been on the books of Everton and Tranmere Rovers and, more recently, has been plying his trade within the academy of English Premier League giants Newcastle United.

Ferguson has played 15 times for the Magpies in English Premier League 2 — the division for under-21 sides — and has found the net twice.

Lennon Miller

Lee Miller scored eight goals in 42 outings for the Terrors; a small portion of a fine career that included three caps for Scotland.

But there is every chance his son, Lennon, could surpass the achievements of the former Hearts, Aberdeen and Bristol City front-man, such is the evident promise of the precocious midfielder.

Turning defence into attack 💨 Another milestone ticked off for @LennonMiller06. pic.twitter.com/qR8YyhIeYe — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) July 30, 2023

Miller, named in the Scotland under-19 squad alongside Tangerines kid Rory MacLeod this week, has already played 13 times for Motherwell — becoming their youngest ever player in the he process.

His strike against Elgin City in July then made him the Steelmen’s youngest ever goalscorer, as the 17-year-old racks up the records.