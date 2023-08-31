Dundee United youngster Layton Bisland joins Falkirk on loan

Dundee United youngster Layton Bisland has agreed a season-long loan switch to League One side Falkirk.

Right-back Bisland, 19, was a regular in the United B team over the last few years and has had previous loan spells with Brechin City, Cowdenbeath and Peterhead.

And he has stepped up a level to gain valuable first team experience with title-chasing Bairns.

United faced Falkirk earlier this year in the Viaplay Cup, with Kai Fotheringham netting the winner.

Bisland will be available for Saturday’s trip to face FC Edinburgh.

And he will spend the remainder of this term with John McGlynn’s team.