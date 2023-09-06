Liam Grimshaw taking pride in being Dundee United’s Mr Versatile: ‘It isn’t easy’

Being Dundee United’s Mr Versatile isn’t easy.

And Tannadice utility man Liam Grimshaw insists he takes pride in the role.

Grimshaw had the onerous task of filling the boots of Tangerines captain Ross Docherty against Airdrieonians on Saturday — and was named sponsors man of the match following the 2-0 win.

Indeed, he was an energetic, combative force in the engine room, albeit his use of the ball could have been better on occasion.

The former Motherwell man has now started two Championship matches at right-back and two in central midfield, while he was deployed in both roles during their Viaplay Cup campaign.

“It’s not easy to play in numerous positions,” Grimshaw told Courier Sport. “So, that’s something I really pride myself on. You are bound to get injuries and suspensions through the season and that versatility will be important.

“When I first joined, I played a little bit in midfield before going to right-back — and then back to midfield on Saturday! I thought I did okay, although I gave away possession a couple of times.

“We were missing a couple of really experienced players in the middle, in Ross Docherty and Craig Sibbald — they would play in any team in this league. Any team would miss them.

“But luckily I can come in and do a similar sort of job, and we’ve got talents like Declan Glass and Archie Meekison who are really keen to take their opportunity.”

Ugly side

In contrast to swash-buckling triumphs on the road against Arbroath and Ayr United, the Terrors were organised and patient against Airdrie — effectively inviting the stylish visitors, who love to dominate the ball, to punch themselves out.

That part of the strategy proved successful, with the Diamonds creating very few good chances and United becoming the first team in 38 attempts to stop them from scoring a goal.

However, United’s own use of the ball left plenty to be desired.

“We’ve been to Arbroath away and Ayr away, and put on really good performances,” continued Grimshaw.

“That’s the type of football we want to play — and it wasn’t on show as much as we would have liked on Saturday; we were a bit off, in possession.

“But we showed a different side to our game and if you want to be up there, then you need to have that determined side of your game. We kept them to nil and, regardless of how anyone wants to dress it up, not many teams have done that.

“If we keep it quiet at one end, then we’ll always have a really good chance because of the quality we have in the final third.”

United sit top

With a break from Championship duty — United host Dunfermline in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday — the Tangerines can savour their spot at the top of the league, albeit only due to a superior goal difference to Raith Rovers.

“That’s nice, absolutely,” smiled Grimshaw. “That’s the aim.

“Last season was obviously a struggle for those who were here, but that’s behind us and we’ve got a fresh outlook — and going top is another little bonus. But the only thing that matters is that we’re there on the last day of the season!”