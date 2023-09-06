Liam Grimshaw taking pride in being Dundee United’s Mr Versatile: ‘It isn’t easy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Grimshaw taking pride in being Dundee United’s Mr Versatile: ‘It isn’t easy’

Grimshaw filled in for Ross Docherty against Airdrieonians.

Liam Grimshaw takes a Dundee United throw at Tannadice, Dundee.
Liam Grimshaw, pictured, takes a throw at Tannadice. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Being Dundee United’s Mr Versatile isn’t easy.

And Tannadice utility man Liam Grimshaw insists he takes pride in the role.

Grimshaw had the onerous task of filling the boots of Tangerines captain Ross Docherty against Airdrieonians on Saturday — and was named sponsors man of the match following the 2-0 win.

Indeed, he was an energetic, combative force in the engine room, albeit his use of the ball could have been better on occasion.

The former Motherwell man has now started two Championship matches at right-back and two in central midfield, while he was deployed in both roles during their Viaplay Cup campaign.

Liam Grimshaw facing Airdrieonians for Dundee United
Grimshaw, right, made his presence felt in midfield. Image: Richard Wiseman / Shutterstock

“It’s not easy to play in numerous positions,” Grimshaw told Courier Sport. “So, that’s something I really pride myself on. You are bound to get injuries and suspensions through the season and that versatility will be important.

“When I first joined, I played a little bit in midfield before going to right-back — and then back to midfield on Saturday! I thought I did okay, although I gave away possession a couple of times.

“We were missing a couple of really experienced players in the middle, in Ross Docherty and Craig Sibbald — they would play in any team in this league. Any team would miss them.

“But luckily I can come in and do a similar sort of job, and we’ve got talents like Declan Glass and Archie Meekison who are really keen to take their opportunity.

Ugly side

In contrast to swash-buckling triumphs on the road against Arbroath and Ayr United, the Terrors were organised and patient against Airdrie — effectively inviting the stylish visitors, who love to dominate the ball, to punch themselves out.

That part of the strategy proved successful, with the Diamonds creating very few good chances and United becoming the first team in 38 attempts to stop them from scoring a goal.

However, United’s own use of the ball left plenty to be desired.

Liam Grimshaw in possession for Dundee United
Grimshaw in possession for Dundee United. Image: Richard Wiseman / Shutterstock

“We’ve been to Arbroath away and Ayr away, and put on really good performances,” continued Grimshaw.

“That’s the type of football we want to play — and it wasn’t on show as much as we would have liked on Saturday; we were a bit off, in possession.

“But we showed a different side to our game and if you want to be up there, then you need to have that determined side of your game. We kept them to nil and, regardless of how anyone wants to dress it up, not many teams have done that.

“If we keep it quiet at one end, then we’ll always have a really good chance because of the quality we have in the final third.”

United sit top

With a break from Championship duty — United host Dunfermline in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday — the Tangerines can savour their spot at the top of the league, albeit only due to a superior goal difference to Raith Rovers.

“That’s nice, absolutely,” smiled Grimshaw. “That’s the aim.

“Last season was obviously a struggle for those who were here, but that’s behind us and we’ve got a fresh outlook — and going top is another little bonus. But the only thing that matters is that we’re there on the last day of the season!”

