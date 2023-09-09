Arbroath boss Dick Campbell blasts SPFL over Dundee United fixture change and labels the decision ’embarrassing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell blasts SPFL over Dundee United fixture change and labels the decision ’embarrassing’

The SPFL have granted United's request to move their game next month to a Friday night to mark their 100th anniversary of a name change from Dundee Hibernian.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath FC boss Dick Campbell
Dick Campbell is not happy with the SPFL decision to move the Arbroath trip to Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has labelled the SPFL’s decision to grant Dundee United a Friday night fixture change as ’embarrassing.’

Campbell hit out at the game’s bosses after their trip to United was brought forward to Friday 27th October.

United requested a date’s shift to mark the 100th anniversary of their name change from Dundee Hibernian with the SPFL agreeing to the change despite protests from Arbroath.

Arbroath issued a statement on Friday claiming the move from a Saturday 3pm slot would put their part-time players at a ‘significant sporting disadvantage.’

And while Campbell says his side freely accept games being moved for TV, he doesn’t believe United’s reasoning for the change is justified.

Dundee United defender Scott McMann dispossess Ricky Little at Gayfield
Arbroath will take on Dundee United at Tannadice next month. Image: SNS

“Any fool would tell you that this unnecessary change would have an adverse impact on us,” said Campbell, after his side’s 4-2 win over Inverness.

“I’m the manager of a part-time team and I don’t want us to play on a Friday if we don’t have to.

“I want the game on Saturday. I want my players to get a rest after their work.

“We are going to play Dundee United – who are supposedly the best team in the league – but all my players will be coming from work.

“I’m totally at my wit’s end over how the SPFL could reach that decision.

“What’s the reason? Because they used to have a different name 100 years ago?

“What’s all that about? They could have had their celebrations on a Saturday or a Sunday.”

Dick Campbell says Arbroath v Dundee United TV switch is ‘different altogether’

Arbroath faced United at Gayfield on a Friday night on the opening day of the season.

But that game was moved to be screened live on BBC Scotland.

And Campbell says he has no issues with changes that meet their contractual obligations.

Dick Campbell isn’t happy with the SPFL’s decision to shift the Arbroath v Dundee United game. Image: SNS

He added: “We’ve played on Fridays before when games are moved for TV.

“That’s different altogether. We are contractually obliged to play games for TV and the money from that goes to every club.

“We accept that but I don’t accept the reasoning behind this fixture change.

“For me the game should be on the Saturday as planned.

“But the SPFL have said otherwise and the subject is now finished. We’ll just get on with it.”

 

Meanwhile, Campbell was thrilled with his side’s comfortable 4-2 win over 10-man Inverness.

Lichties cruised into the fourth round with goals by David Gold, Tam O’Brien, Scott Stewart and Aaron Steele.

“We could have been six or seven up at half-time,” said Campbell.

“I’m not happy with the goals we lost but I’m pleased we have put a smile on the faces of our fans.”

