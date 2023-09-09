Arbroath boss Dick Campbell blasts SPFL over Dundee United fixture change and labels the decision ’embarrassing’

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has labelled the SPFL’s decision to grant Dundee United a Friday night fixture change as ’embarrassing.’

Campbell hit out at the game’s bosses after their trip to United was brought forward to Friday 27th October.

United requested a date’s shift to mark the 100th anniversary of their name change from Dundee Hibernian with the SPFL agreeing to the change despite protests from Arbroath.

Arbroath issued a statement on Friday claiming the move from a Saturday 3pm slot would put their part-time players at a ‘significant sporting disadvantage.’

And while Campbell says his side freely accept games being moved for TV, he doesn’t believe United’s reasoning for the change is justified.

“Any fool would tell you that this unnecessary change would have an adverse impact on us,” said Campbell, after his side’s 4-2 win over Inverness.

“I’m the manager of a part-time team and I don’t want us to play on a Friday if we don’t have to.

“I want the game on Saturday. I want my players to get a rest after their work.

“We are going to play Dundee United – who are supposedly the best team in the league – but all my players will be coming from work.

𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 🍊 As part of our #UTD100 celebrations, the @SPFL have granted the club's request to reschedule our upcoming #cinchChamp fixture against Arbroath to the one-hundred-year anniversary of our inaugural match as #DUFC – Friday 27th October 💯 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 8, 2023

“I’m totally at my wit’s end over how the SPFL could reach that decision.

“What’s the reason? Because they used to have a different name 100 years ago?

“What’s all that about? They could have had their celebrations on a Saturday or a Sunday.”

Dick Campbell says Arbroath v Dundee United TV switch is ‘different altogether’

Arbroath faced United at Gayfield on a Friday night on the opening day of the season.

But that game was moved to be screened live on BBC Scotland.

And Campbell says he has no issues with changes that meet their contractual obligations.

He added: “We’ve played on Fridays before when games are moved for TV.

“That’s different altogether. We are contractually obliged to play games for TV and the money from that goes to every club.

“We accept that but I don’t accept the reasoning behind this fixture change.

“For me the game should be on the Saturday as planned.

“But the SPFL have said otherwise and the subject is now finished. We’ll just get on with it.”

Meanwhile, Campbell was thrilled with his side’s comfortable 4-2 win over 10-man Inverness.

Lichties cruised into the fourth round with goals by David Gold, Tam O’Brien, Scott Stewart and Aaron Steele.

“We could have been six or seven up at half-time,” said Campbell.

“I’m not happy with the goals we lost but I’m pleased we have put a smile on the faces of our fans.”