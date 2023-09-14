Jim Goodwin handed huge selection boost as Craig Sibbald return stuns Dundee United medics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin handed huge selection boost as Craig Sibbald return stuns Dundee United medics

Tangerines midfielder Sibbald had been expected to be missing for another fortnight.

By Neil Robertson
Craig Sibbald is back in training with Dundee United after recovering from ligament damage. Image: Dundee United FC
Craig Sibbald is back in training with Dundee United after recovering from ligament damage. Image: Dundee United FC

Jim Goodwin could have a big selection decision to make against Greenock Morton after Craig Sibbald returned to training ahead of schedule.

The influential midfielder has been battling his way back to fitness after suffering ankle ligament damage last month.

Sibbald had been expected to be out for another fortnight but is now training with his team-mates again and Goodwin will weigh up whether to risk the 28-year-old in his side’s Championship clash with Morton at Tannadice.

The manager said last night: “Craig Sibbald has made great progress, he’s two weeks ahead of where we thought he would be.

“He’s joined back in with the group and has done some training, so we’ll have a look at him ahead of the weekend.

Craig Sibbald in training with his Dundee United team-mates this week. Image: Dundee United FC

“He’s pushed himself hard to get back so credit to him and to the medical team for getting to this stage so quickly.

“We will have a chat with the medical team after training tomorrow, see where he’s at and if it’s worth the risk.

“The lads in there have done well. Jordan Tillson came in last weekend and Declan Glass has been excellent.

“So even if Sibbs is available I’m not saying he would take their jersey straight away.

“But it’s great to have him back and have that option again.”

Table-topping United will look to extend their seven-match unbeaten run against Morton.

The Terrors have kept clean sheets in six of those matches with Scotland international Declan Gallagher one of the main reasons behind that defensive solidity.

Declan Gallagher applauds Dundee United fans
Declan Gallagher, pictured, has been excellent in the heart of United's defence. Image: SNS

And Goodwin admitted he knew exactly what he would be getting from the big centre-half when he signed him in July on a two-year deal.

The Tannadice gaffer added: “Declan has been great since he came in, he was one of the best centre-halves in the Premiership from a defensive point of view last season.

“He was influential in getting them into the top six.

“I worked with him at Aberdeen and you could argue it was possibly a mistake to let him go in hindsight.

“But we left on good terms and I was delighted to get him when he became available.

“He’s won this league a couple of times, he’s a Scotland international too so we always knew what we were getting.

“He’s a leader, an organiser and along with Kevin Holt they’ve struck up what could be the best partnership in the league.”

Tomorrow’s game will see Goodwin reunited with a former team-mate, Morton boss Dougie Imrie, with the United manager admitting he would never have guessed they would one day end up in opposing dug-outs.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie speaks on the phone while holding a cup of tea. Image: SNS.
Morton manager Dougie Imrie. Image: SNS.

Goodwin said: “I played with Dougie at Hamilton when I was there for a few months and then he came to St Mirren.

“If you’d told me back in the day when we were team-mates we would be opposing managers one day I wouldn’t have believed it.

“He was a great guy in the dressing-room, daft as a brush at times and always up for a laugh. I was a bit more serious.

“Dougie has clearly matured well over the years since and has done brilliantly, he’s worked hard to get where he is.

“At Morton he has much more limited resources than what we have here but they did very well last season.

“Given the run of form we are on and they are on, people will think it’s a foregone conclusion but we certainly don’t.

“They will win a game and we will lose a game so for us we hope it’s not this weekend. We will have to be at our best.”

