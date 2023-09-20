Mathew Cudjoe banned for two matches as Dundee United see red card appeal kicked out

Mathew Cudjoe will serve a two-match ban after Dundee United’s appeal against his red card during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Morton was kicked out.

The Ghanaian forward was given his marching orders by David Munro following a tussle with Calum Waters during the fiery stalemate at Tannadice.

However, the Tangerines believed that there was no malice intended by Cudjoe as he sought to shake off Waters, and officially challenged the decision on Tuesday.

The case was heard by a Scottish FA independent fast-track panel on Wednesday morning — and the call was swiftly upheld.

Cudjoe will be sidelined for the Tangerines’ next two fixtures after being deemed guilty of violent conduct, missing the Championship showdowns with Inverness and Queen’s Park.

His absence is likely to provide an opportunity for Kai Fotheringham, excellent as an impact substitute in recent weeks, to make his mark in the starting line-up.