BREAKING: Duncan Ferguson named Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager as ex Dundee United favourite seals Scottish football return

Former Dundee United favourite Duncan Ferguson has been appointed manager of Championship strugglers Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 51-year-old replaces Billy Dodds at the helm of the Highlanders, who sit rock-bottom of the second tier following their dramatic 1-0 defeat against United on Saturday.

He has signed a three-year deal with the Caley Jags.

It is Ferguson’s first involvement in Scottish club football since leaving Rangers in 1994, and represents a swift return to the dugout after his seven-month spell in charge of Forest Green Rovers came to an end in July.

Ferguson boasts vast experience as a coach with Everton, working with the likes of David Moyes, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benítez during a decade on the touchline. He had two separate spells as caretaker boss at Goodison Park.

And he will hope to revive the fortunes of toiling Inverness, starting with a clash with in-form Arbroath.

Playing days

Ferguson, who scored 35 goals in 88 appearances for Dundee United prior to joining Rangers for £4 million in 1993, will return to Tannadice, in the away dugout, on November 4.

After leaving Ibrox, he enjoyed two spells with Everton, either side of a stint with Newcastle United and was capped seven times by Scotland.

Ferguson served a three-month prison sentence after being found guilty of an on-field assault of Raith Rovers’ John McStay in 1994 while playing for the Gers.