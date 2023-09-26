BREAKING: Duncan Ferguson named Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager as ex Dundee United favourite seals Scottish football return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: Duncan Ferguson named Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager as ex Dundee United favourite seals Scottish football return

Ferguson succeeds Billy Dodds at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium.

By Alan Temple
Duncan Ferguson on the touchline during his spell with Forest Green Rovers.
Ferguson on the touchline during his spell with Forest Green Rovers. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Dundee United favourite Duncan Ferguson has been appointed manager of Championship strugglers Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 51-year-old replaces Billy Dodds at the helm of the Highlanders, who sit rock-bottom of the second tier following their dramatic 1-0 defeat against United on Saturday.

He has signed a three-year deal with the Caley Jags.

It is Ferguson’s first involvement in Scottish club football since leaving Rangers in 1994, and represents a swift return to the dugout after his seven-month spell in charge of Forest Green Rovers came to an end in July. 

Duncan Ferguson during his time at Everton
Duncan Ferguson during his time at Everton. Image: Martin Rickett / PA Wire.

Ferguson boasts vast experience as a coach with Everton, working with the likes of David Moyes, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benítez during a decade on the touchline. He had two separate spells as caretaker boss at Goodison Park.

And he will hope to revive the fortunes of toiling Inverness, starting with a clash with in-form Arbroath. 

Playing days

Ferguson, who scored 35 goals in 88 appearances for Dundee United prior to joining Rangers for £4 million in 1993, will return to Tannadice, in the away dugout, on November 4.

After leaving Ibrox, he enjoyed two spells with Everton, either side of a stint with Newcastle United and was capped seven times by Scotland.

Ferguson served a three-month prison sentence after being found guilty of an on-field assault of Raith Rovers’ John McStay in 1994 while playing for the Gers.

Conversation