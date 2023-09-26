Louis Moult injury latest as Dundee United receive fitness verdict

Dundee United have been handed a major fitness boost after the groin strain sustained by star striker Louis Moult against Inverness Caledonian Thistle proved minor.

Moult, 31, limped off after just 34 minutes of the contest after slumping to the turf for treatment, with boss Jim Goodwin taking no risks as he immediately withdrew the experienced marksman.

He was replaced by Tony Watt and the Tangerines ultimately claimed a last-gasp 1-0 victory in the Highlands.

However, subsequent tests have shown no serious damage and it is understood the former Motherwell man could yet be in contention to face Queen’s Park at Tannadice on Saturday.

Moult has not taken part in full training during the early part of the week — with medical staff monitoring his progress — but it is hoped he could feature in the coming days.

Goodwin will make a late call on his availability to face Robin Veldman’s side.

Should Moult be sidelined for the visit of the Spiders, then Watt, impressive against the Caley Jags, will step in to lead the line for the Tangerines.

However, any fears that Moult could be destined for a concerted spell on the treatment table have proved unfounded; a huge fillip for United, given Moult’s importance for the table-topping Terrors.

He has made eight goal contributions — finding the net five times and teeing up another three — in nine appearances for the club.