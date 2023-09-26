Louis Moult injury latest as Dundee United receive fitness verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louis Moult injury latest as Dundee United receive fitness verdict

The Tangerines have been given a positive prognosis.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United striker Louis Moult receives treatment
Louis Moult receives treatment on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Dundee United have been handed a major fitness boost after the groin strain sustained by star striker Louis Moult against Inverness Caledonian Thistle proved minor.

Moult, 31, limped off after just 34 minutes of the contest after slumping to the turf for treatment, with boss Jim Goodwin taking no risks as he immediately withdrew the experienced marksman.

He was replaced by Tony Watt and the Tangerines ultimately claimed a last-gasp 1-0 victory in the Highlands.

The celebrations that followed Dundee United's Highland winner
The celebrations that followed United’s Highland winner. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

However, subsequent tests have shown no serious damage and it is understood the former Motherwell man could yet be in contention to face Queen’s Park at Tannadice on Saturday.

Moult has not taken part in full training during the early part of the week — with medical staff monitoring his progress — but it is hoped he could feature in the coming days.

Goodwin will make a late call on his availability to face Robin Veldman’s side.

Should Moult be sidelined for the visit of the Spiders, then Watt, impressive against the Caley Jags, will step in to lead the line for the Tangerines.

Louis Moult celebrates Dundee United's win over Airdrieonians
Moult has been in splendid form this season. Image: SNS

However, any fears that Moult could be destined for a concerted spell on the treatment table have proved unfounded; a huge fillip for United, given Moult’s importance for the table-topping Terrors.

He has made eight goal contributions — finding the net five times and teeing up another three — in nine appearances for the club.

Conversation