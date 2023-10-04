Jim Goodwin on ‘advanced and adventurous’ mission that could turn Scott McMann into new Dundee United goal threat

Scott McMann bagged his first Dundee United goal after being handed an “advanced and adventurous” new mission by Jim Goodwin.

Now the Tangerines boss believes the full-back can go on to make himself a regular on the score sheet.

McMann notched for the first time in 77 United appearances during Saturday’s 4-1 win over Queen’s Park.

It was a moment savoured by his manager, who hopes the left-back, fuelled by a new attacking brief, can add to the Tangerines’ goal threat.

“I was delighted for Scott,” said Goodwin.

“It is something we have been talking about working on over the last few weeks. We have been trying to get the full-backs higher forward in an attempt to get more bodies into the box.

“We felt against Morton we were putting really good balls into the area but we only had one or two guys attacking it. Since then, we have had more emphasis on getting more people in there, with better movement and arriving late.

“We need the full-backs to be a bit more advanced and adventurous. Off the back of that, Scott has managed to get that goal at the back stick.

“I am really pleased for him because he has had a great season up to now. He has been very consistent and, as good as he is defensively, he has that tenacity and aggression and is also very important to us going forward.

“He has good attributes, he crosses well and Saturday, getting the goal, was the icing on the cake.”

Goodwin added: “He will definitely be getting into these areas. He has a very good left foot as well and he can pull the trigger from 20 to 25 yards so we hope he can add more goals to his game.”