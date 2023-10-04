Jim Goodwin on ‘advanced and adventurous’ mission that could turn Scott McMann into new Dundee United goal threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin on ‘advanced and adventurous’ mission that could turn Scott McMann into new Dundee United goal threat

Goodwin has been instructing United's full-backs to take higher positions on the park during matches.

By Sean Hamilton
Scott McMann celebrates his first ever Dundee United goal
Scott McMann celebrates his first ever United goal. Image: SNS

Scott McMann bagged his first Dundee United goal after being handed an “advanced and adventurous” new mission by Jim Goodwin.

Now the Tangerines boss believes the full-back can go on to make himself a regular on the score sheet.

McMann notched for the first time in 77 United appearances during Saturday’s 4-1 win over Queen’s Park.

It was a moment savoured by his manager, who hopes the left-back, fuelled by a new attacking brief, can add to the Tangerines’ goal threat.

“I was delighted for Scott,” said Goodwin.

“It is something we have been talking about working on over the last few weeks. We have been trying to get the full-backs higher forward in an attempt to get more bodies into the box.

“We felt against Morton we were putting really good balls into the area but we only had one or two guys attacking it. Since then, we have had more emphasis on getting more people in there, with better movement and arriving late.

“We need the full-backs to be a bit more advanced and adventurous. Off the back of that, Scott has managed to get that goal at the back stick.

Scott McMann turns away to celebrate after tucking away his first Dundee United goal. Image: Shutterstock

“I am really pleased for him because he has had a great season up to now. He has been very consistent and, as good as he is defensively, he has that tenacity and aggression and is also very important to us going forward.

“He has good attributes, he crosses well and Saturday, getting the goal, was the icing on the cake.

Goodwin added: “He will definitely be getting into these areas. He has a very good left foot as well and he can pull the trigger from 20 to 25 yards so we hope he can add more goals to his game.”

More from Dundee United

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star a doubt as Ian Murray reveals player he is 'desperate' to…
Jim Goodwin has been named Championship manager of the month following a fine, unbeaten September. Image: Wise Media / Richard Wiseman
Jim Goodwin lands Championship manager of the month award as Dundee United boss laughs…
Kevin McDonald on Scotland duty in 2018
Former Dundee and Dundee United man Kevin McDonald named interim boss of English League…
Dundee United's Louis Moult, left, and fellow attacker Tony Watt.
RAB DOUGLAS: No reason why Tony Watt and Louis Moult can't be a prolific…
Raith Rovers have a much deeper squad this season. Image: SNS.
Where Raith Rovers could be better equipped than Dundee United for Championship push
Dundee United players celebrate
Dundee United: The impressive stats behind the joint-best defensive record in British league football
Craig Conway, left, and fellow Dundee United hero Mogens Berg
Craig Conway and Mogens Berg honoured as Dundee United confirm 2023 Hall of Fame…
Louis Moult celebrates Dundee United's win over Airdrieonians
Louis Moult rated '50/50' for Dundee United return v Raith as boss reveals scenario…
Raith Rovers have decided to sell more tickets to Dundee United fans. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers hand Dundee United extra tickets for 1st v 2nd Championship clash
Dundee United fans are snapping up tickets for Saturday's clash with Raith Rovers - and could receive more from the Kirkcaldy club. Image: Shutterstock
Raith Rovers could hand extra tickets to Dundee United for HUGE Championship clash

Conversation