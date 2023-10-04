RAB DOUGLAS: No reason why Tony Watt and Louis Moult can’t be a prolific partnership for Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAB DOUGLAS: No reason why Tony Watt and Louis Moult can’t be a prolific partnership for Dundee United

Both want to be a number nine.

Dundee United's Louis Moult, left, and fellow attacker Tony Watt.
Louis Moult, left, and fellow attacker Tony Watt. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman
By Rab Douglas

There’s no debate about the game of the weekend in the Championship.

It’s the top of the table clash in Kirkcaldy.

Arbroath still have Raith to play, so I can’t speak with too much authority about their strengths and weaknesses.

I do see a strong one to 11 when I look at their team, though.

Getting Shaun Byrne from Dundee – when most of the league wanted him – was a real statement.

Having said that, though, United comfortably beat a Queen’s Park side I was impressed with when we faced them.

We didn’t test United on day one but the spine of their team is very strong.

I’m intrigued to see what Jim Goodwin does now that Tony Watt is amongst the goals.

Louis Moult grabbed all the headlines in the first couple of months but Tony has got the same sort of pedigree and is at his best in and around the box.

Jim won’t risk Louis if he’s not 100% fit, particularly now that he’s seen Tony do such a great job against Queen’s Park in the number nine role.

But in the long-term I see absolutely no reason why the two of them can’t work as a partnership.

Neither is the quickest but top strikers find a way of working well together.

Put it this way, the deeper Tony Watt is the happier I’d be as an opposition manager.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t prevent the new manager bounce at Gayfield on Saturday.

Duncan Ferguson got Inverness up and running with a 3-2 win over us.

From their point of view it will be all about whether that was a one-off or they can now put together a run of results.

For Arbroath, it’s about getting back to winning ways at East End Park.

We gave ourselves a mountain to climb by falling three goals behind.

But the big positive for me was the response.

That wouldn’t have happened last season and Caley Thistle were hanging on by the end.

It’s never nice seeing a manager lose his job but Michael Beale’s departure from Ibrox felt inevitable in the end.

You could tell after the last game against Celtic that it was a matter of time.

I always thought he had a bit too much to say in his press conferences and, ultimately, he hasn’t backed that up.

I’m sure he’ll pick up a job in the English Championship again but it will be interesting to see which direction Rangers go in for his replacement.

There’s no obvious candidate.

And, more importantly, the new man won’t be inheriting a strong squad.

Above everything else, it was Beale’s summer signings that have led to him being sacked.

Now that the loan deadline has passed it will be a case of picking up free agents if managers want to strengthen their squads before January.

There are still some big names out there.

David Wotherspoon is still without a club after leaving St Johnstone.
David Wotherspoon is still without a club after leaving St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Peter Pawlett is one and David Wotherspoon another.

A lack of match fitness is the obvious thing going against them but surely it won’t be too long before they find new clubs.

