Jim Goodwin hints at Louis Moult Stark’s Park role as Dundee United boss hails Raith Rovers rival as example to young managers

Jim Goodwin will make a late decision on the fitness of Louis Moult for Saturday’s top-of-the-table showdown against Raith Rovers.

The Dundee United boss confirmed that Moult undertook some strenuous strength and conditioning work on Thursday, while doing some light training with the group.

The 31-year-old will be assessed further in the next 24 hours.

Given Moult has not taken part in a full contact session since limping off against Inverness 13 days ago, it would be a bold call to pitch him into the starting line-up in Kirkcaldy.

And Goodwin is wary of causing any further damage to a relatively minor groin issue.

Nevertheless, the Irishman has suggested that, if possible, he would like to at least have Moult as part of the match-day squad, providing an impactful option from the bench.

Goodwin said: “It would be great if — even if he doesn’t play the 90 minutes — we could have him as part of the group. It’s a balancing act.

“He is touch and go. He worked hard with the physio on Thursday and did a little bit with the first-team prior to us doing the main part of the session. We’ll assess it on Friday morning and make a decision.

“I’m aware of how big the game is and we want to have our best players available. At the same time, we don’t want to risk him if the consequences are that he misses five or six games.”

Goodwin clarified that the artificial surface at Stark’s Park will have no bearing on whether Moult plays a part.

What a first half for Dundee United as they head into the break 4-0 up! Louis Moult in that opening 45 minutes: Goals – ⚽️

Assists – 🅰️🅰️🅰️ Not bad for your league debut…#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/s851apCiHz — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 4, 2023

“Not with something like this,” said the United gaffer, when asked whether the pitch would come into his thinking.

“Astro pitch (concerns) are more relevant if guys have knee injuries or ankle injuries.

“This is just a slight groin strain, albeit we do have to manage it properly.”

Resilient Murray

Meanwhile, Goodwin has praised the resilience of his Rovers counter-part Ian Murray.

Goodwin was an experienced campaigner with St Mirren in 2015 when Murray — a highly-rated young coach, fresh from an impressive stint with Dumbarton — took the reins in Paisley.

It would prove an ill-fated spell, with the former Hibs and Rangers ace resigning following just six months at the helm and a record of two wins from 16 games.

The Buddies were third-bottom of the Championship at the time.

However, Murray has rebuilt his burgeoning reputation and, following an adventurous stint in Norway working alongside ex-Rovers man Kevin Nicol at Asker FC, has enjoyed success with Airdrieonians and, now, the high-flying Fifers.

“I’m delighted to see Ian having the success he has enjoyed in the last couple of seasons,” said Goodwin.

“He was very unlucky at St Mirren. Things just didn’t pan out the way he would have hoped, but I think he’s a really good example to younger managers out there.

“He had relative success with Dumbarton and got the opportunity to step into full-time football and, given it didn’t quite work out, a lot of managers could lose a bit of faith; a bit of heart.

“But Ian showed how you can take a step back again and progress your career. He has done brilliantly and has recruited really well with Raith Rovers.”

“Best in the league” challenge

As such, Goodwin — fresh from being named Championship manager of the month for September — knows the Tangerines face an onerous task at Stark’s Park.

Rovers have won every home Championship game this season.

United are unbeaten in the league.

Something has to give.

“We have to rise to the occasion and prove that we are the best team in this league,” said Goodwin. “But we know that you can’t get complacent.

“When you start thinking that everything is going your way, it can come back and bite you.”