Raith Rovers 1-1 Dundee United: Super-sub Louis Moult secures Stark’s Park point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Raith Rovers 1-1 Dundee United: Super-sub Louis Moult secures Stark’s Park point

Rovers and United was game of the day in the Championship.

By Alan Temple & Craig Cairns
Louis Moult salutes the travelling Dundee United fans
Moult salutes the travelling fans. Image: SNS

Louis Moult climbed from the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw against Raith Rovers as Dundee United retained their place at the summit of the Championship.

Lewis Vaughan gave the Fifers the lead in the first period following an outstanding Josh Mullin delivery.

But the Terrors fought back manfully after the break and restored parity through Moult’s diving header, capping his comeback from injury in style.

United remain unbeaten in the league and one point clear of Rovers.

Lewis let loose

The form of the Championship rivals was reflected in the starting line-ups, with Ian Murray and Jim Goodwin both naming unchanged sides from victories against Ayr United and Queen’s Park, respectively.

Moult was back on the bench for United following a minor groin injury, while neither Jack Hamilton nor Keith Watson made the Rovers squad.

Lewis Vaughan slots home for Raith Rovers against Dundee United
Lewis Vaughan slots home. Image: SNS

Played amid grey skies, driving rain and whipping winds, the first half was admirably watchable. United sought to dominate the ball and cut their hosts open, while Raith were a constant threat via lightning counter-attacks.

Ex-Terrors man Sam Stanton stung the palms of Jack Walton after winning possession from Declan Glass, and United skipper Ross Docherty fizzed a drive over the bar following industrious work from Tony Watt in the channel.

Watt, bright throughout, forced a sharp stop from Kevin Dabrowski at the end of a slick passing move involving a super Docherty pass and excellent Kai Fotheringham cut-back.

A frustrated Jim Goodwin during a pedestrian first half from Dundee United
A frustrated Jim Goodwin during a pedestrian first half from Dundee United. Image: SNS

But it was Rovers who claimed the lead after 23 minutes. A sensational Mullin delivery was met by the unmarked Vaughan and, despite the striker seeing his initial header hit the post, he slotted home the rebound.

Louis Moult: Worth his weight in goals

Visibly emerging with more tempo and impetus, United came close to a leveller when Kevin Holt powered a header narrowly over the bar from a Middleton corner-kick.

Dundee United's Declan Glass battles Josh Mullin
Dundee United’s Declan Glass battles Josh Mullin. Image: SNS

United boss Goodwin, meanwhile, picked up a booking after expressing an opinion rather too forcefully on the touchline. A throw-back to the Irishman’s playing days.

Goodwin turned to Moult with 56 minutes on the clock, with United’s top scorer replacing Fotheringham to lead the line. Watt took up a role on the left wing, with Middleton switching flanks to the right.

And the former Motherwell and Burton Albion marksman took precisely nine minutes to illustrate his worth.

Moult converted amid a stramash in the Rovers box
Moult converted amid a stramash in the Rovers box. Image: SNS

Moult converted a diving header at the back post after a whipped Middleton corner-kick had been flicked on. It teed up a blockbuster finale.

Only a splendid point-blank save from Dabrowski denied Moult a second goal after a brilliant surge down the left wing and cut-back from Watt.

It was almost Rovers who pinched the points, with Walton making a solid stop to parry a ferocious Jamie Gullan shot to safety. Middleton forced a similarly important save from Dabrowski with the final kick of the game. 

Star man: Glenn Middleton (Dundee United)

Was a constant threat down the left flank, even as United struggled to find their flow in the first period.

Then gave Liam Dick arguably the toughest 25 minutes he has endured this term after switching to the right wing following Moult’s arrival.

Glenn Middleton during one of his many bursts forward
Glenn Middleton during one of his many bursts forward. Image: SNS

Got the reward his showing deserved when his corner-kick created the leveller; a big moment in the burgeoning title race. Unlucky not to bag a winner deep into injury time.

Dylan Easton shone for Rovers, showing typical quick feet a number of times to slalom past opponents, linking well with team-mates.

He did the dirty side of the game too, whether it was tracking back to defend or winning the ball high and driving on the break.

Player ratings

Raith Rovers (4-4-2): Dabrowski 6; Millen 7, Brown 6, Murray 7, Dick 7; Mullin 7 (Connolly 88), Byrne 6, Stanton 7, Easton 7; Smith 6 (Gullan 70), Vaughan 7 (McGill 79). Subs not used: McNeil, Hannah, Masson.

Dundee United (4-3-3): Walton 6; Grimshaw 6, Gallagher 6 (Graham 77), Holt 6, McMann 7; Sibbald 6, Glass 6 (Tillson 69), Docherty 7; Fotheringham 5 (Moult 56), Watt 6, Middleton 7. Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Freeman, Mochrie, Moore, Stirton.

Referee: Alan Muir

Att: 6,808

More from Dundee United

Grand National winner Corach Rambler and Dundee United full-back Liam Grimshaw
How Dundee United star was almost part owner of Kinross-trained Grand National winner Corach…
Shaun Byrne has been a regular in the Raith Rovers side. Image: SNS.
Shaun Byrne: Loan switch from Dundee to Raith Rovers is 'what I needed'
The Championship's top two are set to meet when Dundee United (left) face Raith Rovers (right). Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Do Dundee United have 'Invincibles' potential? Raith Rovers clash will tell us
Raith manager Ian Murray and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray warns of Raith Rovers 'flipside' ahead of facing Dundee United team carrying…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin addresses the media
Jim Goodwin hints at Louis Moult Stark’s Park role as Dundee United boss hails…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star a doubt as Ian Murray reveals player he is 'desperate' to…
Jim Goodwin has been named Championship manager of the month following a fine, unbeaten September. Image: Wise Media / Richard Wiseman
Jim Goodwin lands Championship manager of the month award as Dundee United boss laughs…
Kevin McDonald on Scotland duty in 2018
Former Dundee and Dundee United man Kevin McDonald named interim boss of English League…
Dundee United's Louis Moult, left, and fellow attacker Tony Watt.
RAB DOUGLAS: No reason why Tony Watt and Louis Moult can't be a prolific…
Raith Rovers have a much deeper squad this season. Image: SNS.
Where Raith Rovers could be better equipped than Dundee United for Championship push

Conversation