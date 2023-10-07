Raith Rovers 1-1 Dundee United: Super-sub Louis Moult secures Stark’s Park point

Louis Moult climbed from the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw against Raith Rovers as Dundee United retained their place at the summit of the Championship.

Lewis Vaughan gave the Fifers the lead in the first period following an outstanding Josh Mullin delivery.

But the Terrors fought back manfully after the break and restored parity through Moult’s diving header, capping his comeback from injury in style.

United remain unbeaten in the league and one point clear of Rovers.

Lewis let loose

The form of the Championship rivals was reflected in the starting line-ups, with Ian Murray and Jim Goodwin both naming unchanged sides from victories against Ayr United and Queen’s Park, respectively.

Moult was back on the bench for United following a minor groin injury, while neither Jack Hamilton nor Keith Watson made the Rovers squad.

Played amid grey skies, driving rain and whipping winds, the first half was admirably watchable. United sought to dominate the ball and cut their hosts open, while Raith were a constant threat via lightning counter-attacks.

Ex-Terrors man Sam Stanton stung the palms of Jack Walton after winning possession from Declan Glass, and United skipper Ross Docherty fizzed a drive over the bar following industrious work from Tony Watt in the channel.

Watt, bright throughout, forced a sharp stop from Kevin Dabrowski at the end of a slick passing move involving a super Docherty pass and excellent Kai Fotheringham cut-back.

But it was Rovers who claimed the lead after 23 minutes. A sensational Mullin delivery was met by the unmarked Vaughan and, despite the striker seeing his initial header hit the post, he slotted home the rebound.

Louis Moult: Worth his weight in goals

Visibly emerging with more tempo and impetus, United came close to a leveller when Kevin Holt powered a header narrowly over the bar from a Middleton corner-kick.

United boss Goodwin, meanwhile, picked up a booking after expressing an opinion rather too forcefully on the touchline. A throw-back to the Irishman’s playing days.

Goodwin turned to Moult with 56 minutes on the clock, with United’s top scorer replacing Fotheringham to lead the line. Watt took up a role on the left wing, with Middleton switching flanks to the right.

And the former Motherwell and Burton Albion marksman took precisely nine minutes to illustrate his worth.

Moult converted a diving header at the back post after a whipped Middleton corner-kick had been flicked on. It teed up a blockbuster finale.

Only a splendid point-blank save from Dabrowski denied Moult a second goal after a brilliant surge down the left wing and cut-back from Watt.

It was almost Rovers who pinched the points, with Walton making a solid stop to parry a ferocious Jamie Gullan shot to safety. Middleton forced a similarly important save from Dabrowski with the final kick of the game.

Star man: Glenn Middleton (Dundee United)

Was a constant threat down the left flank, even as United struggled to find their flow in the first period.

Then gave Liam Dick arguably the toughest 25 minutes he has endured this term after switching to the right wing following Moult’s arrival.

Got the reward his showing deserved when his corner-kick created the leveller; a big moment in the burgeoning title race. Unlucky not to bag a winner deep into injury time.

Dylan Easton shone for Rovers, showing typical quick feet a number of times to slalom past opponents, linking well with team-mates.

He did the dirty side of the game too, whether it was tracking back to defend or winning the ball high and driving on the break.

Player ratings

Raith Rovers (4-4-2): Dabrowski 6; Millen 7, Brown 6, Murray 7, Dick 7; Mullin 7 (Connolly 88), Byrne 6, Stanton 7, Easton 7; Smith 6 (Gullan 70), Vaughan 7 (McGill 79). Subs not used: McNeil, Hannah, Masson.

Dundee United (4-3-3): Walton 6; Grimshaw 6, Gallagher 6 (Graham 77), Holt 6, McMann 7; Sibbald 6, Glass 6 (Tillson 69), Docherty 7; Fotheringham 5 (Moult 56), Watt 6, Middleton 7. Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Freeman, Mochrie, Moore, Stirton.

Referee: Alan Muir

Att: 6,808