Dundee United double-header rearranged for live BBC TV coverage

Dundee United have seen two festive showdowns rearranged for live TV coverage.

United’s trip to Hampden to face Queen’s Park has been switched to Friday, December 22 and will be shown on BBC Scotland.

The broadcaster will also screen Partick Thistle’s visit to Tannadice Park a week later as the Tangerines bring the curtain down on an often tumultuous 2023.

United’s next outing on the box will be their Championship fixture against Dunfermline on November 10.