Dundee United starlet notches first ever Scotland goal as U17s sweep aside Kazakhstan

Owen Stirton found the net in Turkey after climbing from the bench.

By Alan Temple
Owen Stirton in full flow for Dundee United
Stirton scored once in his two outings for Scotland in this youth international window. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Dundee United prospect Owen Stirton bagged his first international goal as Scotland U17s defeated Kazakhstan 2-0 on Tuesday.

Stirton, 16, climbed from the bench to double the Tartan teens’ advantage at the Arslan Zeki Demirci Sports Complex in Turkey, adding to a first-half effort from Rangers kid Calum Adamson.

The strike continues the burgeoning rise of the rangy attacker, who has already made three senior appearances for the Tangerines and gained praise from boss Jim Goodwin.

Owen Stirton in Championship action for Dundee United
Stirton in Championship action. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Speaking recently, Goodwin lauded: “Technically, I think he’s got fantastic attributes. To find number nines at 6ft2ins, mobile and really suited to today’s game (is rare).

“He got his debut through his effort and hard work in training, and it’s been warranted.”

Fellow Tannadice youngster Scott Constable also started against Kazakhstan — a matter of days after playing the full match in a 3-1 defeat against Belarus — as he cements himself as a mainstay of Brian McLaughlin’s age group.

Scotland, seeking to reach a third successive U17 Euros, conclude this group phase against the hosts, Turkey, on Friday.

