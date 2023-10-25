RAB DOUGLAS: Proving point after heavy defeat to Dundee United is Arbroath motivation – NOT Friday night controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAB DOUGLAS: Proving point after heavy defeat to Dundee United is Arbroath motivation – NOT Friday night controversy

The Red Lichties are next up for the runaway Championship leaders.

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton and Mathew Cudjoe celebrate one of United's four goals.
Mathew Cudjoe celebrates with Glenn Middleton after scoring at Arbroath. Image: SNS
By Rab Douglas

There was a bit of to and fro when Arbroath’s trip to Tannadice was brought forward from a Saturday to a Friday night a few weeks ago.

The gaffer made his feelings clear and so did Dundee United.

It’s old news now, though.

And it certainly won’t be at the front of our minds this week in the build-up to the game.

If anything, we’ll be taking our motivation from wanting to show we’re a much better side than the one that was beaten 4-0 on the opening day of the season.

I know that it still irks the players.

The boys were so disappointed in themselves.

United were good and did a very professional job.

But that wasn’t the real us.

There are goals in the team this year.

And I’d like to think that the team that has won six out of our last seven is a better reflection of where we are as a group.

We know we’re big underdogs for this one, however.

Beating Partick Thistle 5-0 on their own patch was a magnificent result for United.

There’s certainly been nothing that has happened over the first quarter of the season to make me change my mind about United being strong favourites for the title.

The way in which Jim Goodwin strengthened his squad in the summer reminded me of John McCormack at Dundee.

He’s prioritised the spine of the team – a good goalkeeper, Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt at centre-back, Ross Docherty in midfield and Louis Moult up front.

United are flying.

Playing them in front of a big crowd at Tannadice is the ultimate test in this division.

You can throw into the mix the fact that well over half our team will be doing a half-day’s work on Friday and one of them will be in a classroom until 3.30 in the afternoon!

We’ve shown resilience already this season and we’ll need more of that.

Like I say, we want to put that opening day of the season to bed and we also want to test ourselves to see how far we’ve come since then.

It’s great to welcome Stuart Malcolm on to the coaching staff at Gayfield.

I played with Malcy when we were both at Forfar.

And obviously he’s got connections with the gaffer from those days.

He was a very good professional over a long career and has built up his coaching and management experience since then.

It wouldn’t have been an easy decision for him to leave his post as manager at Berwick Rangers, I’m sure.

But, no disrespect to Berwick, he’s now going to be involved at a higher standard with ourselves.

It’s not a case of him replacing anybody.

All good managers keep things fresh on and off the pitch.

The gaffer, Pink and Youngy are the elder statesmen – you can’t beat experience.

Now it’ll be Malcy and myself a bit younger.

I sure that will be a good blend.

