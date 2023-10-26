Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin backs SPFL fixture call despite Dick Campbell ’embarrassing’ verdict

Jim Goodwin believes the SPFL made the correct decision by rearranging the visit of Arbroath to mark the centenary of Dundee United’s rebranding.

The Lichties were firmly against the call to move the fixture from Saturday afternoon to Friday night — with several part-time stars working during the day — and put their case to league chiefs.

However, they ruled in favour of the Tannadice outfit and the game will now take place exactly 100 years to the day since “Dundee United FC’s” inaugural fixture against Dumbarton on October 27, 1923.

Prior to then, United had been known as Dundee Hibernian.

Gayfield boss Dick Campbell described the decision as “ridiculous”.

“I understand where Dick is coming from,” said Goodwin. “At the same time, I think the right decision was made. It’s 100 years to the day and this marks that occasion fittingly.

“Whether Dick uses that as motivation to his players? That is neither here nor there to me.

“We have to focus on our job, what we can do and try to maintain the high standards and consistency levels we have shown.”

Goodwin was formerly boss of Alloa Athletic in the Championship, dealing with the juggling act of managing a part-time side in a largely full-time division.

Asked whether that afforded him sympathy for Arbroath’s predicament, he added: “There are always Friday night fixtures in the Championship.

“We played Arbroath in the first game of the season win a Friday evening. Those games are part and parcel of the league we are in.”

Living up to the occasion

Meanwhile, Goodwin knows there is additional pressure for his players to perform.

The home side will wear a one-off all-white kit, akin to the jersey they sported 100 years ago and there will be a host of Terrors legends paraded on the pitch at half-time.

“It is a big occasion for the fans and everyone connected with the club,” added Goodwin. “The onus is on us to make sure that party isn’t spoiled. It’s an added incentive for us to hopefully put on a show to mark the occasion.”