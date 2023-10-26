Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin backs SPFL fixture call despite Dick Campbell ’embarrassing’ verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin backs SPFL fixture call despite Dick Campbell ’embarrassing’ verdict

Goodwin believes Friday night games are sufficiently commonplace in the Championship to make it a non-issue.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin hopes to continue Dundee United's fine form
Jim Goodwin hopes to continue Dundee United's fine form. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin believes the SPFL made the correct decision by rearranging the visit of Arbroath to mark the centenary of Dundee United’s rebranding.

The Lichties were firmly against the call to move the fixture from Saturday afternoon to Friday night — with several part-time stars working during the day — and put their case to league chiefs.

However, they ruled in favour of the Tannadice outfit and the game will now take place exactly 100 years to the day since “Dundee United FC’s” inaugural fixture against Dumbarton on October 27, 1923.

Prior to then, United had been known as Dundee Hibernian.

Gayfield boss Dick Campbell described the decision as “ridiculous”.

Dick Campbell isn't happy with the SPFL's decision to shift the Arbroath v Dundee United game
Dick Campbell isn’t happy with the SPFL’s decision to shift the Dundee United v Arbroath game. Image: SNS

“I understand where Dick is coming from,” said Goodwin. “At the same time, I think the right decision was made. It’s 100 years to the day and this marks that occasion fittingly.

“Whether Dick uses that as motivation to his players? That is neither here nor there to me.

“We have to focus on our job, what we can do and try to maintain the high standards and consistency levels we have shown.”

Goodwin was formerly boss of Alloa Athletic in the Championship, dealing with the juggling act of managing a part-time side in a largely full-time division.

Asked whether that afforded him sympathy for Arbroath’s predicament, he added: “There are always Friday night fixtures in the Championship.

“We played Arbroath in the first game of the season win a Friday evening. Those games are part and parcel of the league we are in.”

Living up to the occasion

Meanwhile, Goodwin knows there is additional pressure for his players to perform.

The home side will wear a one-off all-white kit, akin to the jersey they sported 100 years ago and there will be a host of Terrors legends paraded on the pitch at half-time.

Dundee United will wear a special one-off kit on Friday, as modelled by Declan Gallagher, left, and Kevin Holt.
United will wear a special one-off kit on Friday, as modelled by Declan Gallagher, left, and Kevin Holt. Image: Richard Wiseman.

“It is a big occasion for the fans and everyone connected with the club,” added Goodwin. “The onus is on us to make sure that party isn’t spoiled. It’s an added incentive for us to hopefully put on a show to mark the occasion.”

Conversation