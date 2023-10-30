Louis Moult reveals burning desire fuelling Dundee United hot streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louis Moult reveals burning desire fuelling Dundee United hot streak

The Tangerines hit man was written off in some quarters after enduring three knee operations.

By Neil Robertson
Louis Moult is in red hot form for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Louis Moult is in red hot form for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Louis Moult insists he is still being driven by a desire to prove the doubters wrong.

The 31-year-old endured a torrid time with injury in the last few seasons, needing three knee operations and further surgery on his ankle.

Despite that, Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin snapped up Moult in July and the manager’s faith in the front man has been richly rewarded.

Moult already has eight goals to his name and is lighting up the Championship, however, the striker admits that making the critics who had written him off eat their words is still a major motivation for him.

Moult acknowledged: “Yes, massively. That’s exactly what I said when I first came here and I like to think I am doing that game by game.

Dundee United's Louis Moult celebrates his opening goal against Arbroath
Louis Moult celebrates his opening goal on Friday. Image: Richard Wiseman

“But my job isn’t done yet, that’s for sure.

“Every game I go into, I start afresh. As soon as that game is finished and we win or I score – both hopefully – the day after, I am concentrating on my next game.

“I am in a good place and I am really enjoying my football – I think you can see that.

“I am playing with a smile and with passion.”

Moult scored twice as United thrashed Arbroath 6-0 on Friday night at Tannadice to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions.

However, the former Motherwell forward insists boss Goodwin will ensure no complacency creeps in.

Moult added: “The gaffer wouldn’t allow that, to be honest with you. That’s been the message throughout.

“We are very respectful of the way we go about our business.

“Yes, we are confident but we get the work done and we just have to keep focused.

“That’s exactly what we are doing at the minute.

“We stay grounded and we keep working day in day out to keep this run going. That’s really important.”

Moult’s two goals against Arbroath came courtesy of assists from Glenn Middleton who produced a dazzling display on the night.

And the striker admitted he is delighted to have the former Rangers winger as a team-mate.

Dundee United duo Glenn Middleton, left, and Louis Moult celebrate in the rain at Tannadice
Glenn Middleton, left, and Louis Moult celebrate in the rain at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Moult said: “I think confidence is the main thing.

“You can see that with Glenn from when I first came in here at the start of the season.

“He was probably lacking in that bit of confidence from the previous season.

“But you can see now he is so much happier and has so much more belief in himself.

“He is a fantastic outlet for us and as a striker he is a dream to have in my team.”

United beat Airdrie at home in September but Moult is still expecting a tough test tonight.

He admitted: “They are a good side and play with a very patient build-up.

“The previous game against them ended up being a game of chess.

“We know what we will be up against so we need to be organised and disciplined.”

