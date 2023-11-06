Watch as ex-Dundee United ace Ryan Gauld fumes after bizarre collision that mirrored Dundee v Rangers ref storm

Ryan Gauld was caught up in a bizarre goal storm, with uncanny echoes of referee Kevin Clancy’s unwitting assist for Rangers against Dundee, as Vancouver Whitecaps’ MLS title hopes ended.

The Whitecaps were 1-0 down against Los Angeles FC as a fraught playoff contest entered its 94th minute, with the Canadian outfit throwing goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka into attack for as last-gasp corner-kick.

However, as the ball was cleared to the edge of the box, whistler Tim Ford blocked off Whitecaps attacker Alessandro Schopf, allowing the visitors to counter and work the ball for Denis Bouanga to tap into an empty net.

You can view the surreal strike below.

OH MY! WHAT HAVE WE JUST WITNESSED 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BgWbkRTCmt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 6, 2023

It was remarkably akin to Clancy inadvertently impeding Luke McCowan last Wednesday in the build-up to the Light Blues’ fourth goal in a 5-0 triumph at Dens Park.

The strange spectacle prompted a furious reaction from the Whitecaps players, with ex-Dundee United favourite Gauld front-and-centre.

However, unlike in Tayside last week, this goal WAS disallowed — but not due to the referee’s part in proceedings.

LAFC talisman Carlos Vela made a forward pass and, with only one defending player behind the ball, it was flagged for offside following a VAR check.

Nevertheless, LAFC held on for the 1-0 win to end the Whitecaps’ title hopes.