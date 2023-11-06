Watch as ex-Dundee United ace Ryan Gauld fumes after bizarre collision that mirrored Dundee v Rangers ref storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Watch as ex-Dundee United ace Ryan Gauld fumes after bizarre collision that mirrored Dundee v Rangers ref storm

The strike was ultimately chalked off following VAR intervention.

By Alan Temple
Ryan Gauld expresses his anger at referee Tim Ford
Gauld, No.25, is front-and-centre to vent his fury. Image: Twitter / Fox Soccer

Ryan Gauld was caught up in a bizarre goal storm, with uncanny echoes of referee Kevin Clancy’s unwitting assist for Rangers against Dundee, as Vancouver Whitecaps’ MLS title hopes ended.

The Whitecaps were 1-0 down against Los Angeles FC as a fraught playoff contest entered its 94th minute, with the Canadian outfit throwing goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka into attack for as last-gasp corner-kick.

However, as the ball was cleared to the edge of the box, whistler Tim Ford blocked off Whitecaps attacker Alessandro Schopf, allowing the visitors to counter and work the ball for Denis Bouanga to tap into an empty net.

You can view the surreal strike below.

It was remarkably akin to Clancy inadvertently impeding Luke McCowan last Wednesday in the build-up to the Light Blues’ fourth goal in a 5-0 triumph at Dens Park.

The strange spectacle prompted a furious reaction from the Whitecaps players, with ex-Dundee United favourite Gauld front-and-centre.

However, unlike in Tayside last week, this goal WAS disallowed — but not due to the referee’s part in proceedings.

LAFC talisman Carlos Vela made a forward pass and, with only one defending player behind the ball, it was flagged for offside following a VAR check.

Nevertheless, LAFC held on for the 1-0 win to end the Whitecaps’ title hopes.

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin hopes to continue Dundee United's fine form
Jim Goodwin spotlights 'real success story' of Dundee United's Championship charge
Craig Conway played under Craig Levein at Dundee United before capping off his career with a cup double at St Johnstone. Images: SNS
St Johnstone double winner Craig Conway backs old mentor Craig Levein to replicate Dundee…
Kevin Holt ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Kevin Holt laughs off Louis Moult goal battle as prolific Dundee United defender hails…
Dundee United's Kevin Holt celebrates his leveller against Inverness
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines make history amid Tannadice frustration
Ex Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson hails the travelling Inverness fans at Tannadice
Duncan Ferguson: Dundee United WILL win the Championship — but Inverness were 'scintillating'
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shakes hands with on-loan Dundee midfielder Max Anderson
Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United fans for Inverness goal response and explains Liam Grimshaw…
Kevin Holt's diving header sealed a draw for Dundee United against Inverness
Dundee United 1-1 Inverness: Kevin Holt earns Tangerines point as Duncan Ferguson leaves Tannadice…
Jordan Tillson warming up with Dundee United
Jordan Tillson playing for Dundee United future as loan star recalls 9-minute madness in…
Duncan Ferguson, pictured while in charge of Forest Green Rovers
Duncan Ferguson reveals Dundee United old boys' reunion planned for Tannadice return
Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock
JIM SPENCE: Dundee v Rangers pyromaniacs are more interested in amateur dramatics than football

Conversation