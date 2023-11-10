Jim Goodwin hails Chris Mochrie ‘magic’ as Dundee United boss absolves defender of Dunfermline goal blame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin hails Chris Mochrie ‘magic’ as Dundee United boss absolves defender of Dunfermline goal blame

Goodwin is a huge admirer of Mochrie.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United stars celebrate Mochrie's winner.
United stars celebrate Mochrie's winner. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin hailed the “magic” of Chris Mochrie after the youngster notched a dramatic winner against Dunfermline.

The gifted midfielder, who won the League One title during a successful loan spell with the Pars last term, climbed from the bench to slam home his second goal of the season and secure a 2-1 triumph.

It was Mochrie’s second last-gasp intervention of the campaign, having also been the match-winner at Inverness.

Dundee United's Chris Mochrie scores at Dunfermline
Mochrie was the match-winner for United. Image: SNS

“Chris has got that quality and the Dunfermline fans will be disappointed, I’m sure, that he’s come back to bite them,” said Goodwin.

“He made the positive impact you want as a manager. Sometimes subs pay off, and sometimes they don’t, but Chris took his goal really well. I am just delighted we could come up with that bit of magic to win the game.

“Chris has real quality and what I like about him is that he always wants to run at the opposition and takes people on centrally. He has scored some big goals, has trained really well and looked strong tonight. And he got his rewards.”

Character shines through

United’s dramatic winner came after Owen Moffat had cancelled out Kai Fotheringham’s opener, with the Pars man benefitting from an untimely slip from Declan Gallagher.

“There’s nothing Deccy can do about the goal,” added Goodwin. “It’s not even a mistake; it’s a slip. The pitch was like that. It was a bit heavy.

“It’s good that it didn’t derail us and we didn’t allow the heads to go down. We kept going until the very end and that is typical of the group of players I have here. They have shown that in so many games this season.”

Handle the pressure

The result sees United move seven points clear of Raith Rovers at the summit of the Championship, albeit the Kirkcaldy club have two games in hand.

Goodwin added: “Games can’t come quick enough for the players and it was another good win. We are 17 games unbeaten now, we are scoring a lot of goals and aren’t conceding many.

“But we can’t get carried away and we need to handle the pressure that comes.”

