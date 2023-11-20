Dundee United ‘not the finished article’ as Scottish Cup response is targeted

Scott McMann has acknowledged that Dundee United are not “the finished article” following their 4-2 defeat against Falkirk.

The Tangerines have enjoyed a splendid start to their Championship campaign and remain unbeaten in the second tier. Only Celtic have scored more league goals in the SPFL this term.

However, United were blown away by the Bairns – top of League One – as they exited the SPFL Trust Trophy at the quarter-final stage.

Boss Jim Goodwin cited the performance as a “reality check”.

And McMann is adamant the Terrors will respond in the right manner and insists there is plenty more to come from Goodwin’s group.

“We knew Falkirk were a good side and they play good football,” said McMann. “They deserved the win because we just weren’t at it. We need to reflect, get back in (to training) and put it right for the Scottish Cup.

“That was not up to the standards that we have set, individually and collectively. It is disappointing but we have got to use this as fuel for next week and the rest of the season.

“We are not the finished article, and we still have a long way to go.”

Rapid recovery

Nevertheless, McMann is convinced United have the quality and character to bounce back from a miserable night at the office, just as they did after crashing out of the Viaplay Cup at the group stage.

A trip to Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup is up next.

“We have the talent in the squad, 100%,” added McMann. “We have shown the quality we have throughout this season. Friday was an off-night, but still not acceptable.

“We have come a long way since the Viaplay Cup games and we will put it right.”

McMann added: “I don’t think it will affect our confidence at all.”