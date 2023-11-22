Inverness are Scottish Cup example to Jim Goodwin as Dundee United boss declares: ‘You never know!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness are Scottish Cup example to Jim Goodwin as Dundee United boss declares: ‘You never know!’

United travel to face Queen of the South on Saturday

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin is eyeing a decent Scottish Cup run with Dundee United
Jim Goodwin is eyeing a decent Scottish Cup run with Dundee United. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin reckons last week’s 4-2 defeat against Falkirk could prove to be a “blessing in disguise” as the Tangerines target a memorable Scottish Cup run.

The Bairns slipped to their first competitive loss in four months to exit the SPFL Trust Trophy at the quarter-final stage.

And having also been dumped out of the Viaplay Cup at the group phase, Goodwin is determined to give supporters a decent run in Scotland’s premier knock-out competition.

You saw what Inverness did last season, so it's possible. If you win your early games and the draw is kind with you, you never know.

Jim Goodwin

However, they must first overcome Queen of the South at Palmerston Park on Saturday.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Goodwin said: “Last Friday might turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Everyone knows what is expected of them now. We have reset and need to make sure we’re back at it.

“We will have players back; the team will be stronger and we’ll look different to last Friday.

“The Scottish Cup is important to everyone’s season. We went out of the League Cup too soon and we’re now out of the Trust Trophy. So, this is the last knockout competition we have left, and we want to make an impact on it.”

And Goodwin insists United can fans can dare to dream after watching Inverness Caledonian Thistle reach the Scottish Cup final last season, albeit the luck of the draw always plays a part.

He added: “You saw what Inverness did last season, so it’s possible. If you win your early games and the draw is kind with you, you never know.”

Welcome boost

United, meanwhile, are set to welcome back captain Ross Docherty and Declan Gallagher for the trip to Dumfries.

Docherty has not featured for the Tangerines since limping out of their Championship victory against Airdrie on October 31 with a groin strain.

Gallagher was left out of Friday’s defeat against Falkirk with a minor niggle.

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher in action
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher in action this term. Image: SNS

“The injured boys (Docherty and Gallagher) made good progress last week,” said Goodwin. “We expect them to join in over the next few days and be involved at the weekend.

“Kai (Fotheringham) isn’t due back (from Scotland U21 duty) until Wednesday so will be back with us on Thursday.”

Conversation