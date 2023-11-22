Inverness are Scottish Cup example to Jim Goodwin as Dundee United boss declares: ‘You never know!’

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin reckons last week’s 4-2 defeat against Falkirk could prove to be a “blessing in disguise” as the Tangerines target a memorable Scottish Cup run.

The Bairns slipped to their first competitive loss in four months to exit the SPFL Trust Trophy at the quarter-final stage.

And having also been dumped out of the Viaplay Cup at the group phase, Goodwin is determined to give supporters a decent run in Scotland’s premier knock-out competition.

However, they must first overcome Queen of the South at Palmerston Park on Saturday.

Goodwin said: “Last Friday might turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Everyone knows what is expected of them now. We have reset and need to make sure we’re back at it.

“We will have players back; the team will be stronger and we’ll look different to last Friday.

“The Scottish Cup is important to everyone’s season. We went out of the League Cup too soon and we’re now out of the Trust Trophy. So, this is the last knockout competition we have left, and we want to make an impact on it.”

And Goodwin insists United can fans can dare to dream after watching Inverness Caledonian Thistle reach the Scottish Cup final last season, albeit the luck of the draw always plays a part.

He added: “You saw what Inverness did last season, so it’s possible. If you win your early games and the draw is kind with you, you never know.”

Welcome boost

United, meanwhile, are set to welcome back captain Ross Docherty and Declan Gallagher for the trip to Dumfries.

Docherty has not featured for the Tangerines since limping out of their Championship victory against Airdrie on October 31 with a groin strain.

Gallagher was left out of Friday’s defeat against Falkirk with a minor niggle.

“The injured boys (Docherty and Gallagher) made good progress last week,” said Goodwin. “We expect them to join in over the next few days and be involved at the weekend.

“Kai (Fotheringham) isn’t due back (from Scotland U21 duty) until Wednesday so will be back with us on Thursday.”