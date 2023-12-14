Dylan Easton dismisses ‘luck’ factor as Raith Rovers set up Dundee United ‘cracker’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dylan Easton dismisses ‘luck’ factor as Raith Rovers set up Dundee United ‘cracker’

The Stark's Park club are on a run of 12 matches unbeaten going into Saturday's massive match in the Scottish Championship.

By Craig Cairns
Dylan Easton salutes the Raith Rovers fans after the Fife club beats Arbroath.
Dylan Easton said Raith Rovers aren't getting carried away. Image: SNS.

Yet another late Raith Rovers goal has set up a tasty top-of-the-table clash against Dundee United this weekend.

Rovers have now recorded late wins in their last four Championship matches, lifting them to the top of the Scottish Championship.

The latest, against Arbroath on Wednesday night, leaves Dundee United playing catch-up, though with a game in hand, despite an unbeaten start to the league.

Again, it was a substitute who did the damage, this time Lewis Vaughan emerged from the bench to fire in the winner, via the bar and the boot of Arbroath defender Colin Hamilton.

Playmaker Dylan Easton, a standout for Raith this season – which is saying something – rubbished any suggestion that his side are lucky to be coming out on top in dramatic fashion so often.

Raith Rovers v Dundee United ‘a cracker’ of a match

“It’s becoming a habit this season,” said Easton. “It sets up a cracker for Saturday.

“That was the target before the game: three points and put the pressure on United a bit.

“We know that we’re coming back from behind many times this season and playing really well. People are saying we’re lucky, but we’re not, we’re playing really well.

“It doesn’t come down to luck, it comes down to hard work and the character in the squad, everyone is in it together.

Raith’s Dylan Easton celebrates with goal hero Lewis Vaughan. Image: SNS.

“We’re going to focus on ourselves, we need to recover well the next couple of days and we’re ready.

“We feel confident, there’s a real feel-good factor about the place at the moment and we’re full of confidence.

“It shows the character in the team. I said to the referee, how long to go? He said, two minutes – and I believed we were going to get one more chance.

“We’re on a good run, so long may it continue.”

Raith Rovers express heads for Tannadice

The Raith supporters are having the time of their lives at the moment and have been rewarded for their backing this season by the club putting on free buses for Saturday’s travelling fans.

Easton has enjoyed the endorsement of the fans since he arrived at Stark’s Park, despite what was a difficult season for the club at times last campaign.

“The fans have been different class,” said Easton. “Regardless of the buses, I think they would have been there in their numbers anyway.

“You saw it the other week there up in Inverness.

The Raith Rovers players celebrate the winner over Arbroath
Dylan Easton is looking forward to Raith’s ‘cracker’ with Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“There’s no pressure on us. We’ve got a target, it’s to build a gap between us and fifth. Then we’ll be in the play-offs.

“Come the end of the season, if we’re in the mix then, yeah of course.

“We’re in a really good position and we’re not going to get excited.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaks at the club's St Andrews training base. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United can strengthen in January transfer window as Tannadice boss outlines…
Raith's Lewis Vaughan celebrates his winner against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
4 talking points: Raith in formidable form ahead of United clash as Arbroath dealt…
Jim Goodwin and Ian Murray.
PODCAST: The big Dundee United v Raith Rovers preview as title race reaches Tannadice…
A tifo display by Dundee United fans at Tannadice
Dundee United v Raith Rovers crowd could hit 10,000 as Tannadice set for second-largest…
Former Dundee United star Craig Brewster clutches the Scottish Cup
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Brewster on Raith Rovers' Spanish getaways, aborted Hearts interest and his 'get…
Raith Rovers players celebrate after taking the lead against Arbroath
Arbroath 1-2 Raith: Jim McIntyre denied first point as Rovers go above Dundee United…
Jim Goodwin on stage at Courier headquarters. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
10 best pictures as Jim Goodwin entertains Dundee United fans at latest Courier subscribers…
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham's now-familiar celebration
Kai Fotheringham ready to "push on" with Dundee United after goal-filled half-season
Craig Sibbald looks set extend his contract at Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Craig Sibbald set for Dundee United contract extension in major boost for title-chasing Tangerines
Declan Gallagher applauds the Dundee United fans
Declan Gallagher dismisses Raith Rovers 'shock' notion as Dundee United defender pinpoints mark of…
3

Conversation