Dylan Easton dismisses ‘luck’ factor as Raith Rovers set up Dundee United ‘cracker’

Yet another late Raith Rovers goal has set up a tasty top-of-the-table clash against Dundee United this weekend.

Rovers have now recorded late wins in their last four Championship matches, lifting them to the top of the Scottish Championship.

The latest, against Arbroath on Wednesday night, leaves Dundee United playing catch-up, though with a game in hand, despite an unbeaten start to the league.

Again, it was a substitute who did the damage, this time Lewis Vaughan emerged from the bench to fire in the winner, via the bar and the boot of Arbroath defender Colin Hamilton.

We've done it AGAIN! 🔵🟡 A dramatic late goal from @lewiis7 sends the Rovers to the TOP of the Championship 🤩 Match highlights and post-match reaction now available on YouTube 👇https://t.co/3rhla4HULF pic.twitter.com/JclFIrAK4K — RaithTV (@RaithTV) December 14, 2023

Playmaker Dylan Easton, a standout for Raith this season – which is saying something – rubbished any suggestion that his side are lucky to be coming out on top in dramatic fashion so often.

Raith Rovers v Dundee United ‘a cracker’ of a match

“It’s becoming a habit this season,” said Easton. “It sets up a cracker for Saturday.

“That was the target before the game: three points and put the pressure on United a bit.

“We know that we’re coming back from behind many times this season and playing really well. People are saying we’re lucky, but we’re not, we’re playing really well.

“It doesn’t come down to luck, it comes down to hard work and the character in the squad, everyone is in it together.

“We’re going to focus on ourselves, we need to recover well the next couple of days and we’re ready.

“We feel confident, there’s a real feel-good factor about the place at the moment and we’re full of confidence.

“It shows the character in the team. I said to the referee, how long to go? He said, two minutes – and I believed we were going to get one more chance.

“We’re on a good run, so long may it continue.”

Raith Rovers express heads for Tannadice

The Raith supporters are having the time of their lives at the moment and have been rewarded for their backing this season by the club putting on free buses for Saturday’s travelling fans.

Easton has enjoyed the endorsement of the fans since he arrived at Stark’s Park, despite what was a difficult season for the club at times last campaign.

“The fans have been different class,” said Easton. “Regardless of the buses, I think they would have been there in their numbers anyway.

“You saw it the other week there up in Inverness.

“There’s no pressure on us. We’ve got a target, it’s to build a gap between us and fifth. Then we’ll be in the play-offs.

“Come the end of the season, if we’re in the mix then, yeah of course.

“We’re in a really good position and we’re not going to get excited.”