Jim Goodwin ‘understands’ Dundee United fan frustration – but preaches perspective after Raith Rovers defeat

A Dylan Easton stunner sealed the points for Raith.

By Alan Temple
A dejected Jim Goodwin after Dundee United lost out to Raith Rovers
A dejected Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin insists he shares the frustration of Dundee United fans after Raith Rovers opened a five-point gap at the summit of the Championship.

However, the Tannadice gaffer has sought to preach perspective following United’s first league defeat of the campaign, emphasising that nothing is decided in December.

More than 10,000 supporters attended the top-of-the-table showdown, with Dylan Easton settling the contest with a wonderful curling drive on the hour-mark.

Raith Rovers stars celebrate Dylan Easton's winner against Dundee United
Rovers stars celebrate Easton’s winner. Image: SNS

“We understand the emotion from our own supporters, and there was a lot of emotion and disappointment in our dressing room,” said Goodwin

“But this is our first defeat in 15 games in the league. We’ve got 21 games left, and a game in hand on Raith Rovers that we need to try and win.

“It is only the middle of December, and we won’t get carried away. We’ll continue to work hard, aim to improve, and hopefully get back to winning ways as early as possible.

“It’s the first time we’ve had this feeling in the league, and having to suffer that first defeat against your nearest rivals is a major disappointment – but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves.”

Defensive failing

While Easton’s strike was a magnificent solo effort, United’s defending left plenty to be desired.

The mercurial winger managed to unleash a drive despite the attentions of three players, while running away from goal.

Jim Goodwin was left frustrated by Dundee United's first league defeat
Jim Goodwin was left frustrated by United’s first league defeat. Image: SNS

Goodwin continued: “Raith had that one bit of individual quality in the game, albeit we do have frustration in the fact there were two or three players around him – but we allowed Easton to cut inside.

“I thought we could have kept him going away from goal and put the brakes on him. But it’s a great finish and he is capable of that.

“I always felt, as the game was going on, that one goal would probably decide it and unfortunately Raith got it.”

Missing men

United were without skipper Ross Docherty and Declan Glass, while Tony Watt was only fit enough for the bench. Kai Fotheringham was also toiling.

Dylan Easton's curling drive for Raith Rovers beats Dundee United keeper Kevin Dabrowski
Easton’s sensational drive beats Walton. Image: SNS

“Kai was only about 85% fit – he hasn’t trained all week, but we wanted to give him the opportunity to play,” added Goodwin. “I thought you could tell he was carrying a little niggle.

“Tony (Watt) declared himself fit on Saturday morning to help the team. But other than Tony and (Mathew) Cudjoe, we were starved of any other attacking options.”

He added: “I would have liked to freshen the midfield up but Glass, (Archie) Meekison and Docherty were all out. However, that’s part and parcel of the game and having a squad. Every team will be missing key players.”

Goodwin is unsure whether Glass or Docherty will be available for next Friday’s trip to Queen’s Park.

