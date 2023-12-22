Declan Gallagher relives Scotland heroics as Dundee United star heads to Hampden with ‘down to the wire’ warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Declan Gallagher relives Scotland heroics as Dundee United star heads to Hampden with ‘down to the wire’ warning

The United defender is looking forward to taking the field at the national stadium, scene of many memorable moments in his career.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher in action
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher. Image: SNS

Declan Gallagher lived his dream at Hampden Park.

And the Dundee United defender is determined to craft another positive memory when the Tangerines head for Mount Florida tonight.

Gallagher, 32, boasts eight caps for Scotland and still fondly remembers his home debut against Kazakhstan; a boyhood aspiration fulfilled.

Crucial fixtures against Slovakia, Slovenia and the Czech Republic – three clean sheets on the spin – are writ large among his career highlights on the road to making the squad for Euro 2020, the country’s first major finals in 23 years.

Friday night’s televised showdown against may be lacking in the scale and stature of crunch international showdowns, but the feeling of walking out at the home of Scottish football will never become passé for Gallagher.

Declan Gallagher, third from left, lines up on Scotland duty with (left to right) Kieran Tierney, Scott McTominay and John McGinn. Image: SNS

“I’ve had some amazing memories at Hampden,” recalled Gallagher. “I was involved in the triple-header when we beat Czech Republic, Slovakia and Slovenia.

“We came through those games with three clean sheets. And there was the semi-final playoff against Israel when Kenny (McLean) scored the winning penalty.

“There were fans at Hampden for the game (home debut) against Kazakhstan.

“As a young boy, you want to be standing at Hampden, wearing Scotland colours, and singing your anthem. It’s something I loved every minute of. It’s what dreams are made of.

“There have been some nice moments there – hopefully it’s another one on Friday.”

‘No panic’

United’s need for a victory has been heightened by Raith Rovers fine 1-0 win at Tannadice last weekend.

Dylan Easton’s solo stunner sent the Kirkcaldy club five points clear at the summit of the Championship, albeit the Tangerines have a game in hand.

That margin is testament to Raith’s form, given Saturday’s reverse was United’s maiden league defeat this term.

Raith Rovers stars celebrate their huge win against Dundee United
Raith stars celebrate their huge win against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“There was never any sense of being disheartened after the Raith Rovers result,” Gallagher continued. “We didn’t think there was much in the game, barring one moment of magic from Dylan Easton.

“It was a nothing game and wee bit of quality was always likely to win it.

“As the manager said after the game, we still have 21 games to play and two games against Raith Rovers to come.

“Everyone goes through their spell of having a really good time. Ours was at the start of the season. Raith are going through theirs now.

“That was our first league defeat in 15 games, so we aren’t pressing any panic buttons.”

“We know last week was disappointing for the fans after turning out in their numbers but sometimes these things happen. Now we focus on getting the win on Friday.”

Gallagher: It’ll go down the wire

While United seek to bring three points back from Glasgow, Rovers are hosting Ayr United at Stark’s Park – aiming to extend their winning run.

And, belying pre-season predictions in some quarters that United may lift the title by a margin, Gallagher fully expects the race to go to the wire.

Dundee squad celebrates title triumph
Gallagher (centre) was part of Dundee’s promotion-winning side of 2013/14. Image: SNS

“There hasn’t been a Championship I’ve played in that didn’t go to the wire,” he continued. “When I was at Dundee, it was a three-way split between ourselves Hamilton and Falkirk.

“Then I went up through the playoffs with Livingston.

“We were under no illusions that Raith Rovers would just go away. They have depth in their squad, and it’s a strong group in general. We know the challenge ahead and are looking forward to it.”

