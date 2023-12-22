Declan Gallagher relives Scotland heroics as Dundee United star heads to Hampden with ‘down to the wire’ warning

Declan Gallagher lived his dream at Hampden Park.

And the Dundee United defender is determined to craft another positive memory when the Tangerines head for Mount Florida tonight.

Gallagher, 32, boasts eight caps for Scotland and still fondly remembers his home debut against Kazakhstan; a boyhood aspiration fulfilled.

Crucial fixtures against Slovakia, Slovenia and the Czech Republic – three clean sheets on the spin – are writ large among his career highlights on the road to making the squad for Euro 2020, the country’s first major finals in 23 years.

Friday night’s televised showdown against may be lacking in the scale and stature of crunch international showdowns, but the feeling of walking out at the home of Scottish football will never become passé for Gallagher.

“I’ve had some amazing memories at Hampden,” recalled Gallagher. “I was involved in the triple-header when we beat Czech Republic, Slovakia and Slovenia.

“We came through those games with three clean sheets. And there was the semi-final playoff against Israel when Kenny (McLean) scored the winning penalty.

“There were fans at Hampden for the game (home debut) against Kazakhstan.

“As a young boy, you want to be standing at Hampden, wearing Scotland colours, and singing your anthem. It’s something I loved every minute of. It’s what dreams are made of.

“There have been some nice moments there – hopefully it’s another one on Friday.”

‘No panic’

United’s need for a victory has been heightened by Raith Rovers fine 1-0 win at Tannadice last weekend.

Dylan Easton’s solo stunner sent the Kirkcaldy club five points clear at the summit of the Championship, albeit the Tangerines have a game in hand.

That margin is testament to Raith’s form, given Saturday’s reverse was United’s maiden league defeat this term.

“There was never any sense of being disheartened after the Raith Rovers result,” Gallagher continued. “We didn’t think there was much in the game, barring one moment of magic from Dylan Easton.

“It was a nothing game and wee bit of quality was always likely to win it.

“As the manager said after the game, we still have 21 games to play and two games against Raith Rovers to come.

“Everyone goes through their spell of having a really good time. Ours was at the start of the season. Raith are going through theirs now.

“That was our first league defeat in 15 games, so we aren’t pressing any panic buttons.”

Pass it! Pass it! Pass it! GOAL! Dylan Easton with the winner yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QIhNVEjniR — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) December 17, 2023

“We know last week was disappointing for the fans after turning out in their numbers but sometimes these things happen. Now we focus on getting the win on Friday.”

Gallagher: It’ll go down the wire

While United seek to bring three points back from Glasgow, Rovers are hosting Ayr United at Stark’s Park – aiming to extend their winning run.

And, belying pre-season predictions in some quarters that United may lift the title by a margin, Gallagher fully expects the race to go to the wire.

“There hasn’t been a Championship I’ve played in that didn’t go to the wire,” he continued. “When I was at Dundee, it was a three-way split between ourselves Hamilton and Falkirk.

“Then I went up through the playoffs with Livingston.

“We were under no illusions that Raith Rovers would just go away. They have depth in their squad, and it’s a strong group in general. We know the challenge ahead and are looking forward to it.”