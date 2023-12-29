Dundee United 3-0 Partick Thistle: Tony Watt celebrates 30th birthday with Tannadice hat-trick

Tony Watt celebrated his 30th birthday by notching a sensational hat-trick as Dundee United swept to a dominant 3-0 triumph over Partick Thistle.

The experienced attacker broke the deadlock in the opening exchanges, ending the Tangerines’ recent run of 214 minutes without a Championship goal.

Jim Goodwin’s men continued to pile on the pressure but were in danger of enduring another frustrating evening in the final third following a string of missed chances.

However, Watt ensured that would not be the case, rippling the net twice in the dying embers to secure a pivotal win and move United to within two points of Raith Rovers, who face Arbroath on Saturday.

United, seeking to bounce back from successive winless outings against Rovers and Queen’s Park, brought Kai Fotheringham into the starting line-up in place of Mathew Cudjoe.

And the hosts produced an attacking, up-tempo start to proceedings, dominating the contest prior to breaking the deadlock with seven minutes on the clock.

Watt was the scorer, slamming a close-range drive into the roof of the net after a fine Liam Grimshaw cross was only partially cleared by the stretching Aaron Muirhead.

The pressure builds

The Tangerine wave continued to batter the Thistle back-line.

A super Glenn Middleton corner found Declan Gallagher, only for his near-post header to be blocked. Scott McMann was thwarted by a diving Kerr McInroy tackle from the follow-up.

Louis Moult then nodded another decent Middleton delivery over the bar, while the former St Johnstone and Rangers winger had a pop at goal himself and warmed the palms of Jamie Sneddon.

The Jags were looking distinctly rattled against United’s tenacious high press, exemplified when Ben Stanway almost fired a back-pass into his own net under pressure from Craig Sibbald.

Yet, while the score remained 1-0, the lead was fragile.

That was underlined when Steven Lawless and Aidan Fitzpatrick – an ever-dangerous duo in wide areas for Thistle – fizzed efforts narrowly over the cross-bar.

The pattern continues

The second period started in the same manner as the first, with United in the ascendancy. Fotheringham danced into the box and his drive across the face of goal almost found Moult at the back post.

Watt was next to threaten when his looping header drifted wide of the post following a fine chipped cross by Moult.

The defensively solid Terrors were dealt a blow when Gallagher limped off with a hamstring strain that looks almost certain to render him a doubt for Tuesday’s trip to Arbroath, at least.

However, he was replaced by Ross Graham, who went on to turn in a solid showing, never shirking the physical battle with Brian Graham and winning plenty in the air.

Moult, eight games without a goal, passed up a wonderful opportunity to double United’s lead after being set free by a splendid raking Kevin Holt through-ball. However, the former Motherwell hero smashed a wild effort over the bar.

Fotheringham then fired a snap-shot narrowly off-target as Goodwin’s men continued to push.

Watt a performance

At this point, with 15 minutes to play, United had racked up 15 shots to the Jags’ two.

However, Kris Doolan’s charges – joint top-scorers in the division prior to kick-off – invariably carry a threat, and Jack McMillan rippled the side-netting following a wonderful reverse pass by Lawless.

The contest was starting to resemble a basketball match, as Middleton tested Sneddon from 25 yards as the action swung to the other end.

Watt did finally make United’s dominance count, claiming his second goal of the game in splendid style, collecting a Chris Mochrie pass, producing a clever step-over and lashing a super shot past Sneddon.

And Watt ensured the match ball would be among his birthday gifts, heading home an inviting Middleton in-swinging cross to make it 3-0.

Star man: Tony Watt (Dundee United)

A virtuoso display of finishing from the United marksman.

Played the majority of the contest in a more withdrawn role, yet his timing was perfect to arrive and break the deadlock, calming early nerves.

And after Moult was replaced by Mochrie, Watt underlined that he is a more than adept traditional No.9 with two more fine finishes.

Dundee United player ratings

(4-4-2) Walton 6; Grimshaw 7, Gallagher 6 (Graham 66), Holt 8, McMann 7; Fotheringham 7, Tillson 7, Sibbald 8, Middleton 8; Watt 9, Moult 6 (Mochrie 79). Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Glass, Freeman, Duffy, Cudjoe, Stirton.

Ref: Mathew MacDermid

Att: 8,110 (507 away)