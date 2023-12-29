Dundee United 3-0 Partick Thistle: Tony Watt celebrates 30th birthday with Tannadice hat-trick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United 3-0 Partick Thistle: Tony Watt celebrates 30th birthday with Tannadice hat-trick

Watt was in clinical form for the impressive Tangerines.

By Alan Temple
Tony Watt wheels away in celebration for Dundee United
Tony Watt wheels away. Image: SNS

Tony Watt celebrated his 30th birthday by notching a sensational hat-trick as Dundee United swept to a dominant 3-0 triumph over Partick Thistle.

The experienced attacker broke the deadlock in the opening exchanges, ending the Tangerines’ recent run of 214 minutes without a Championship goal.

Jim Goodwin’s men continued to pile on the pressure but were in danger of enduring another frustrating evening in the final third following a string of missed chances.

However, Watt ensured that would not be the case, rippling the net twice in the dying embers to secure a pivotal win and move United to within two points of Raith Rovers, who face Arbroath on Saturday.

Dundee United stars celebrate Tony Watt's goal against Partick Thistle
Dundee United stars celebrate Tony Watt’s goal against Partick Thistle: SNS

United, seeking to bounce back from successive winless outings against Rovers and Queen’s Park, brought Kai Fotheringham into the starting line-up in place of Mathew Cudjoe.

And the hosts produced an attacking, up-tempo start to proceedings, dominating the contest prior to breaking the deadlock with seven minutes on the clock.

Watt was the scorer, slamming a close-range drive into the roof of the net after a fine Liam Grimshaw cross was only partially cleared by the stretching Aaron Muirhead.

The pressure builds

The Tangerine wave continued to batter the Thistle back-line.

A super Glenn Middleton corner found Declan Gallagher, only for his near-post header to be blocked. Scott McMann was thwarted by a diving Kerr McInroy tackle from the follow-up.

Louis Moult then nodded another decent Middleton delivery over the bar, while the former St Johnstone and Rangers winger had a pop at goal himself and warmed the palms of Jamie Sneddon.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham and Steven Lawless battle for possession
Kai Fotheringham and Steven Lawless battle for possession. Image: SNS

The Jags were looking distinctly rattled against United’s tenacious high press, exemplified when Ben Stanway almost fired a back-pass into his own net under pressure from Craig Sibbald.

Yet, while the score remained 1-0, the lead was fragile.

That was underlined when Steven Lawless and Aidan Fitzpatrick – an ever-dangerous duo in wide areas for Thistle – fizzed efforts narrowly over the cross-bar.

The pattern continues

The second period started in the same manner as the first, with United in the ascendancy. Fotheringham danced into the box and his drive across the face of goal almost found Moult at the back post.

Jim Goodwin demands more from his Dundee United players
Jim Goodwin demands more from his Dundee United players. Image: SNS

Watt was next to threaten when his looping header drifted wide of the post following a fine chipped cross by Moult.

The defensively solid Terrors were dealt a blow when Gallagher limped off with a hamstring strain that looks almost certain to render him a doubt for Tuesday’s trip to Arbroath, at least.

Prone Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
A prone Declan Gallagher. Image: SNS

However, he was replaced by Ross Graham, who went on to turn in a solid showing, never shirking the physical battle with Brian Graham and winning plenty in the air.

Moult, eight games without a goal, passed up a wonderful opportunity to double United’s lead after being set free by a splendid raking Kevin Holt through-ball. However, the former Motherwell hero smashed a wild effort over the bar.

Fotheringham then fired a snap-shot narrowly off-target as Goodwin’s men continued to push.

Watt a performance

At this point, with 15 minutes to play, United had racked up 15 shots to the Jags’ two.

However, Kris Doolan’s charges – joint top-scorers in the division prior to kick-off – invariably carry a threat, and Jack McMillan rippled the side-netting following a wonderful reverse pass by Lawless.

The contest was starting to resemble a basketball match, as Middleton tested Sneddon from 25 yards as the action swung to the other end.

Watt did finally make United’s dominance count, claiming his second goal of the game in splendid style, collecting a Chris Mochrie pass, producing a clever step-over and lashing a super shot past Sneddon.

And Watt ensured the match ball would be among his birthday gifts, heading home an inviting Middleton in-swinging cross to make it 3-0.

Star man: Tony Watt (Dundee United)

A virtuoso display of finishing from the United marksman.

Dundee United's Tony Watt Tony Watt slams home the opening goal against Partick Thistle
Tony Watt slams home the opening goal. Image: SNS

Played the majority of the contest in a more withdrawn role, yet his timing was perfect to arrive and break the deadlock, calming early nerves.

And after Moult was replaced by Mochrie, Watt underlined that he is a more than adept traditional No.9 with two more fine finishes.

Dundee United player ratings

(4-4-2) Walton 6; Grimshaw 7, Gallagher 6 (Graham 66), Holt 8, McMann 7; Fotheringham 7, Tillson 7, Sibbald 8, Middleton 8; Watt 9, Moult 6 (Mochrie 79). Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Glass, Freeman, Duffy, Cudjoe, Stirton.

Ref: Mathew MacDermid

Att: 8,110 (507 away)

Conversation