LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s Partick Thistle display was blueprint for success – start like that today and they’ll enjoy another trip to Gayfield

Life in the Championship changes so quickly.

It’s only a couple of games since Dundee United were on the verge of crisis.

Poor cup defeats to lower league sides were followed by that home loss to Raith Rovers.

And a five-point lead opened up.

Suddenly Arbroath shock Rovers by pulling back from two goals down and it’s back in United’s hands, just about.

Three points behind with a game in hand and a better goal difference.

The key is now to keep up the pressure on the leaders, starting this afternoon at Arbroath.

As always, there will be a big away support making the short trip up the coast.

That’s something Jim Goodwin and his side can use to their advantage.

Turn the screw

I don’t expect this clash to be as easy as United’s last trip to Gayfield.

The Red Lichties have been a bit unfortunate lately in my view.

And they showed at Raith they have a bit of spirit there.

Injuries piled up to such an extent that they needed to use their sub goalie Ali Adams as a makeshift striker.

To some effect though! What a goal.

United, however, will see that and fancy they can turn the screw on a struggling Lichties squad.

I liked what I saw from the Tangerines against Partick Thistle on Friday.

They started on the front foot, pressing with intensity and got right on top.

Something we haven’t seen from them for a wee while.

Keep doing that and the wins will continue to come.