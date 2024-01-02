LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s Partick Thistle display was blueprint for success – start like that today and they’ll enjoy another trip to Gayfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s Partick Thistle display was blueprint for success – start like that today and they’ll enjoy another trip to Gayfield

The Tangerines travel to Arbroath aiming for back-to-back wins in the Championship.

Tony Watt wheels away in celebration for Dundee United
Tony Watt was the hat-trick hero against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Life in the Championship changes so quickly.

It’s only a couple of games since Dundee United were on the verge of crisis.

Poor cup defeats to lower league sides were followed by that home loss to Raith Rovers.

And a five-point lead opened up.

Suddenly Arbroath shock Rovers by pulling back from two goals down and it’s back in United’s hands, just about.

Delirious Dundee United players celebrate against Partick Thistle
Dundee United celebrate. Image: SNS

Three points behind with a game in hand and a better goal difference.

The key is now to keep up the pressure on the leaders, starting this afternoon at Arbroath.

As always, there will be a big away support making the short trip up the coast.

That’s something Jim Goodwin and his side can use to their advantage.

Turn the screw

I don’t expect this clash to be as easy as United’s last trip to Gayfield.

The Red Lichties have been a bit unfortunate lately in my view.

And they showed at Raith they have a bit of spirit there.

Injuries piled up to such an extent that they needed to use their sub goalie Ali Adams as a makeshift striker.

Sub goalkeeper Ali Adams scored a sensational volley for Arbroath at the weekend. Image: SNS.

To some effect though! What a goal.

United, however, will see that and fancy they can turn the screw on a struggling Lichties squad.

I liked what I saw from the Tangerines against Partick Thistle on Friday.

They started on the front foot, pressing with intensity and got right on top.

Something we haven’t seen from them for a wee while.

Keep doing that and the wins will continue to come.

