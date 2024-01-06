Dundee United 2-3 Morton: Perfect George Oakley hat-trick stuns Tangerines as Craig Sibbald sees red

Dundee United blew the opportunity to return to the summit of the Scottish Championship as George Oakley’s perfect hat-trick sealed a 3-2 win for Morton.

Oakley tormented the Tangerines throughout a breathless contest, bagging a first-half brace to silence Tannadice.

The hosts thought they had captured the momentum when goals from Kai Fotheringham and Louis Moult restored parity before the interval.

But Oakley would have the final word with a sensational last-minute winner, moments after Craig Sibbald had been dismissed by the rather officious – towards both sides – Iain Sneddon.

Oakley at the double

Scott McMann, after taking a seemingly heavy ankle knock against Arbroath, made a miraculous recovery to line up against the Diamonds. Ross Graham replaced the injured Declan Gallagher in the only change from Gayfield.

It was McMann who created the first decent chance of the contest, chipping a long ball through for Tony Watt, only for Ryan Mullen to hare off his line and make a fine block.

And Morton swiftly took advantage of that reprieve by breaking the deadlock, with Oakley directing a clinical header beyond Jack Walton following a fine Michael Garrity delivery.

The Tangerines didn’t heed that warning.

Oakley doubled his tally with an instinctive near-post flick, converting a low Lewis Strapp cross. Jordan Tillson will not look back on his part with much pride, surrendering possession in the build-up.

The Tangerines battle back

However, the Ton fans hadn’t even finished their rendition of “Cheer up Jim Goodwin” – the St Mirren legend as popular as ever with the Cappielow faithful – the hosts had halved the deficit.

Liam Grimshaw was the creator, cutting onto his weaker left foot before dinking a perfect cross for Fotheringham to head beyond Mullen.

United’s quick-fire recovery was complete on the cusp of half time when Watt hit the byline and produced the perfect delivery for Moult to nod home his 11th goal of the season from point-blank range.

Emerging with renewed vigour after the break, United went for the throat. Glenn Middleton warmed the palms of Mullen with a curling effort from distance.

United did have the ball in the net when Kevin Holt powered a diving header past Mullen, dispatching a Middleton corner-kick. However, whistler Sneddon deemed that the irate defender fouled Kirk Broadfoot in the build-up.

A final twist

United were reduced to 10 men when Sibbald received his second yellow card in the space of seven minutes, the first coming for halting a counter-attack before a later trip in the heart of midfield.

Mr Sneddon would end the contest having dished out ELEVEN cards – 12, if one counts the red shown to United coach Dave Bowman following Oakley’s late winner – in a not particularly ill-tempered game.

And moments after Sibbald was given his marching orders, Oakley completed a fairytale afternoon in Dundee. He got the better of Holt on the edge of the box before unleashing a stunning left-footed drive into the top-corner.

Header, right foot, left foot; a perfect hat-trick – and his first ever career treble.

United’s only solace will come in the fact that Raith Rovers also lost, so they remain three points off the summit – but a golden chance retake top spot was wasted.

Star man: George Oakley (Morton)

The powerhouse Ton front-man was outstanding at Tannadice.

Oakley won his fair share of aerial battles with Graham and Holt, won fouls and brought others into the game. A tireless shift leading the line on his own.

And that’s before you even consider his outstanding hat-trick, with all three finishes absolutely clinical. What an afternoon for the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Kilmarnock striker.

Dundee United player ratings

(4-4-2) Walton 6; Grimshaw 6, Graham 5, Holt 5, McMann 6; Fotheringham 7 (Cudjoe 85), Tillson 4 (Glass 45), Sibbald 5, Middleton 6; Watt 6, Moult 6 (Mochrie 45). Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Freeman, Duffy, MacLeod, Petrie.

Ref: Iain Sneddon

Att: 7,706 (313 away)