Creator, winner, mentor: Why David Wotherspoon to Dundee United makes perfect sense – for all parties

Wotherspoon, 34, will spend the second half of the season at Tannadice after dazzling in the Highlands.

David Wotherspoon of Dundee United pictured at Tannadice
David Wotherspoon will wear No.10 for United. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC
By Alan Temple

Dundee United have completed their second signing of the January transfer window after securing the services of David Wotherspoon.

The St Johnstone legend turns 34 years of age today, but his arrival could prove to be an inspired bit of business as United aim to freshen up the dressing room and bolster their firepower.

David Wotherspoon holds aloft the Scottish Cup after St Johnstone completed a cup double in 2021
David Wotherspoon holds aloft the Scottish Cup after St Johnstone completed a cup double in 2021. Image: SNS

Courier Sport analyses why this deal is perfect for all parties.

The key to unlocking packed defences

Unlocking organised, packed defences will be an ongoing challenge for the Tangerines.

They have plenty of creative spark in wide areas – underlined by Kai Fotheringham and Glenn Middleton’s combined 33 goals and assists – while Tony Watt and Louis Moult both know how to finish.

However, when the flanks have been smothered, Goodwin’s side has sometimes lacked inspiration in central areas.

Watt is not a natural attacking midfielder, while Chris Mochrie and Declan Glass have impressed in flashes – but it remains to be seen whether they could spearhead a title push.

David Wotherspoon in action for Inverness
Wotherspoon in action for Inverness. Image: SNS

Wotherspoon fills that void perfectly.

Playing as a ‘No.10’ for the Caley Jags, Wotherspoon contributed to five goals – rippling the net three times and teeing up another two – in just 11 appearances. He was named Championship player of the month for November. 

His eye for a pass, composure, and the timing of his runs into the box were all in evidence during a splendid three months in the Highlands; exactly what United have lacked on occasion this term, especially at Tannadice.

On his day, Wotherspoon teases, torments and tears apart.

Think to the the way he turned Andrew Robertson inside-out in the 2014 Scottish Cup final against United, leaving the current Scotland captain flailing like a poly bag in a hurricane.

Or the fabled ‘Spoony Chop’ that has mystified and miffed opponents for years, cemented in Saintees folklore as he teed up Shaun Rooney’s winner in the 2021 showpiece at Hampden.

His versatility will be similarly valuable.

If the raw pace of Middleton is proving ineffective in a game, for example, then Wotherspoon is a very different sort of left-winger.

A winning mentality and positive influence

It may not be the Scottish Cup or League Cup, but United’s aim is to lift a trophy come May.

There is considerable pressure on the Terrors to claim that Championship title.

Wotherspoon’s pedigree and prodigious trophy haul illustrates that he will handle those expectations.

Then there is the not inconsequential matter of representing his adopted country, Canada, at the 2022 World Cup.

David Wotherspoon during Canada duty at the 2022 World Cup
Wotherspoon during Canada duty at the 2022 World Cup. Image: Shutterstock

You will struggle to find anyone with a bad word to say about Wotherspoon, ensuring he fits Goodwin’s recruitment philosophy perfectly; character given as much priority as quality.

He can only be a positive influence on those around him, especially burgeoning youngsters such as Mochrie, Miller Thomson, Archie Meekison and Rory MacLeod.

Fitting the profile

Build a team to get out of the Championship.

Then think about a team for the Premiership.

Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin is keen to recruit good characters and proven performers. Image: SNS

The very specific challenges of the second tier – allied with the need to shave a couple of million off the wage bill – has afforded little scope for planning too far ahead.

And United’s business has been eminently sensible this season.

Goodwin and CEO Luigi Capuano have largely targeted players who are proven in the SPFL level. Good personalities, with ability and who won’t break the bank. This continues the trend.

After a season of questionable recruitment decisions last term – writ large in those dismal accounts for the year ending June 2023 – the Tangerines’ plan is at least coherent and sustainable.

Closer to home

The only question mark that supposedly hung over Wotherspoon was his fitness.

He has answered those doubts, playing 11 of a possible 13 games after making the move north, including a classy showing as Duncan Ferguson’s men claimed a 1-1 draw at Tannadice in November.

David Wotherspoon in action for Inverness
David Wotherspoon celebrates at Hampden – a familiar feeling. Image: SNS

Given Wotherspoon is unlikely to be called upon to play every single minute for United, he clearly has enough in the tank to contribute to the final months of the season.

And the switch is ideal for Wotherspoon himself, who could add another medal to his collection while putting himself in the shop window for next season – either for a move elsewhere or an extension with the Terrors.

Playing for Inverness is also a logistical challenge for someone based in the outskirts of Edinburgh. Daily training sessions at St Andrews are undeniably more convenient than trekking to Fort George in the Highlands.

It remains to be seen how long this marriage lasts – but all signs suggest it will be a happy one.

