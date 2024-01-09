Dundee United ‘closing in’ on Alex Greive as Jim Goodwin eyes reunion with St Mirren striker

Dundee United are close to the loan signing of St Mirren forward Alex Greive.

Jim Goodwin was the manager who brought the New Zealand international to Scottish football, snapping him up for the Buddies in January 2022.

Since then, he has notched nine goals in 76 appearances but, having found regular starts at a premium in Paisley this term, is keen for more minutes.

Four minutes after coming on, All Whites striker Alex Greive pops up with the winning goal for St Mirren 📞 pic.twitter.com/oEjb3YHltV — Phillip Rollo (@ByPhillipRollo) October 22, 2022

And he perfectly fits the bill for United, who are keen to add additional pace and firepower to their attack, bolstering the existing options of Tony Watt and Louis Moult.

Greive scored the winning goal as St Mirren defeated United 2-1 in October 2022.

The Daily Record reports that an agreement is close as the Tangerines prepare to face Inverness on Friday night.

David Wotherspoon has also agreed to join United as they waste no time in undertaking their January business.