Home Sport Football Dundee United

David Wotherspoon opens up on impending Dundee United transfer as ‘great opportunity’ looms for St Johnstone legend

Wotherspoon will complete his switch to Tannadice at the start of next week.

By Alan Temple
Inverness midfielder David Wotherspoon warms up at East End Par
Inverness midfielder Wotherspoon warms up at East End Park. Image: SNS

David Wotherspoon has described his impending switch to Dundee United as a “great opportunity” as he gears up for a Championship title charge with the Tangerines.

Wotherspoon, 33, has agreed a deal until the end of the season with the Tannadice outfit, bringing a wealth of quality and pedigree to Jim Goodwin’s squad.

The switch from Inverness Caledonian Thistle can be made official next week once the Canada international’s short-term contract with the Caley Jags expires.

Ironically, the Highlanders host United on Friday night, albeit Wotherspoon will not feature.

And, while respectful of the fact he remains an Inverness player for the moment, the St Johnstone legend admits he is relishing the looming challenge.

David Wotherspoon holds aloft the Scottish Cup after St Johnstone completed a cup double in 2021
David Wotherspoon holds aloft the Scottish Cup after St Johnstone completed a cup double in 2021. Image: SNS

It is a big club and they are up there, as they should be, fighting for the title,” Wotherspoon told BBC Scotland. It is a great opportunity for me personally and it is something I am looking forward to, if everything gets done.”

Wotherspoon added: “I’ve read a few articles from [Jim Goodwin] where he had noticed that I hadn’t played much football at the end of last season.

“He has seen what I have done at Inverness, sees I’m fit enough and playing well. He has taken a chance and I am very grateful he is looking at me and wanting me in. I am very happy.”

Milestones

Wotherspoon, a Hibernian academy graduate, left McDiarmid Park last summer following a storied decade with the Saintees, with ex-boss Steven MacLean opting not to table an extension.

He departed as arguably St Johnstone’s greatest ever player. He won the Scottish Cup twice (2014, 2021) and lifted the League Cup (2021) with his hometown club.

Another career milestone was achieved when he represented Canada at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, entering the fray as a 76th-minute substitute in their final group game against Morocco.

Conversation