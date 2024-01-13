Dundee United-daft SNP chief Stephen Flynn says he would back ground share with rivals Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United-daft SNP chief Stephen Flynn says he would back ground share with rivals Dundee

'If the Milan clubs can do it, and do it well, I don’t see why the Dundee clubs couldn’t do it and do well.'

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

SNP chief Stephen Flynn says he would back a ground share between his beloved Dundee United and rivals Dundee FC if it made financial sense for both clubs.

The party’s Westminster leader admits he is risking the wrath of his Tangerines-daft friends by suggesting the idea could work in the future.

It comes after United posted losses of £2.8 million after relegation from the Premiership to the Championship last season, with chairman Mark Ogren owed £11.3m by the club.

The Courier columnist Jim Spence later posted on social media: “Many fans may also want assurance that ground share isn’t on a future agenda.”

No two major football stadiums in Britain are closer to each other than Tannadice and Dens Park.

Dundee's Dens Park.
Dundee plan to leave Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

But the Dark Blues are expected to move from Dens to a new 12,500-capacity stadium at Camperdown Park in 2025.

Mr Flynn – speaking at the SNP’s Westminster election campaign launch in Glasgow – said: “If the Milan clubs can do it, and do it well, I don’t see why the Dundee clubs couldn’t do it and do it well.

“I think financially it would probably benefit them. How it would work in practical terms is another matter, as is the question of how you’d get all the supporters onside.

“Some of my friends I go to the games with would probably disagree with me massively.

“The main thing is that both clubs have got a stable financial future going forward, and whether that’s at Tannadice and Dens, or whether that’s elsewhere, it’s important we keep that friendly rivalry going.

“And it’s probably more important for me as a United fan we get back on top in the city.”

Dundee United posted major losses. Image: PA.

More than two decades have passed since Dundee United and Dundee submitted plans for a shared stadium – a 30,000-seater ground at Caird Park costing £30m – as part of Scotland’s bid to host Euro 2008.

A protest group was immediately set up to fight the multi-million-pound proposals, which fell apart in 2002.

Designers at Dundee’s new Camperdown site have promised a “21st Century experience” for supporters which will include safe standing, a brewhall, and a proposed hotel.

Mr Flynn told us: “I think it would be a shame for Dundee to move up to Camperdown if that was to happen.

“It’s obviously a unique thing that the two stadiums are really close by.”

On United’s losses, which emerged ahead of next month’s AGM, he added: “I think everyone who observes Scottish football knows there’s been significant financial challenges for a long time across all the clubs.

“I guess it just proves to everyone involved with United how important it is that we get promoted this season.”

