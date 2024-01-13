Dundee United-daft SNP chief Stephen Flynn says he would back ground share with rivals Dundee

SNP chief Stephen Flynn says he would back a ground share between his beloved Dundee United and rivals Dundee FC if it made financial sense for both clubs.

The party’s Westminster leader admits he is risking the wrath of his Tangerines-daft friends by suggesting the idea could work in the future.

It comes after United posted losses of £2.8 million after relegation from the Premiership to the Championship last season, with chairman Mark Ogren owed £11.3m by the club.

The Courier columnist Jim Spence later posted on social media: “Many fans may also want assurance that ground share isn’t on a future agenda.”

No two major football stadiums in Britain are closer to each other than Tannadice and Dens Park.

But the Dark Blues are expected to move from Dens to a new 12,500-capacity stadium at Camperdown Park in 2025.

Mr Flynn – speaking at the SNP’s Westminster election campaign launch in Glasgow – said: “If the Milan clubs can do it, and do it well, I don’t see why the Dundee clubs couldn’t do it and do it well.

“I think financially it would probably benefit them. How it would work in practical terms is another matter, as is the question of how you’d get all the supporters onside.

“Some of my friends I go to the games with would probably disagree with me massively.

“The main thing is that both clubs have got a stable financial future going forward, and whether that’s at Tannadice and Dens, or whether that’s elsewhere, it’s important we keep that friendly rivalry going.

“And it’s probably more important for me as a United fan we get back on top in the city.”

More than two decades have passed since Dundee United and Dundee submitted plans for a shared stadium – a 30,000-seater ground at Caird Park costing £30m – as part of Scotland’s bid to host Euro 2008.

A protest group was immediately set up to fight the multi-million-pound proposals, which fell apart in 2002.

Designers at Dundee’s new Camperdown site have promised a “21st Century experience” for supporters which will include safe standing, a brewhall, and a proposed hotel.

Mr Flynn told us: “I think it would be a shame for Dundee to move up to Camperdown if that was to happen.

“It’s obviously a unique thing that the two stadiums are really close by.”

On United’s losses, which emerged ahead of next month’s AGM, he added: “I think everyone who observes Scottish football knows there’s been significant financial challenges for a long time across all the clubs.

“I guess it just proves to everyone involved with United how important it is that we get promoted this season.”