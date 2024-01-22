LEE WILKIE: Why it was a good weekend off for Dundee United – and what could make it a brilliant break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Why it was a good weekend off for Dundee United – and what could make it a brilliant break

The Tangerines had their feet up as the Scottish Cup fourth-round took centre stage.

Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

No game but it ended up being a pretty good weekend for Dundee United.

They had a wee break, players can let niggles rest and recharge the batteries.

And rivals Raith Rovers went and got beaten as well.

It was the Scottish Cup so has no impact on the Championship title race.

However, a wee knock to the confidence can’t be sniffed at from a United point of view.

Raith are having that dip a lot of people expected a while ago.

Raith Rovers were beaten by Livingston on Saturday. Image: SNS

They kept picking up wins then but they’ve struggled in recent weeks.

That’s three defeats on the spin now and just one win in six.

Since they beat United, their form has been poor.

I can just imagine the Tangerines squad with their feet up over the weekend having a wee smile to themselves as the Rovers score came in.

Brilliant

Ross Docherty warming up for Dundee United.
Dundee United’s Ross Docherty. Image: SNS

And if they get Ross Docherty fit and available for Dunfermline on Saturday then it’s been a brilliant weekend off.

He’s been such a big miss for United, it would be a major boost to see Docherty back in the middle of the park.

There are big games to come and Jim Goodwin needs his big players.

The Pars come to Tannadice while Rovers host Inverness.

Nothing easy about either game but United must keep the pressure on.

No let up now.

More from Dundee United

Left to right, Dundee United players Mathew Cudjoe, Kevin Holt, Louis Moult and Scott McMann
Every Dundee United player out of contract this summer as Jim Goodwin makes new…
Ruairidh Adams, right, in United training
The Dundee United kid relishing one of the biggest jobs in the SPFL –…
Mark Birighitti during the Dundee United warm-up
Dundee United outcast Mark Birighitti joins Premiership outfit on loan
Ryan Gauld in action for Vancouver Whitecaps
Why Ryan Gauld axed social media apps as ex-Dundee United ace opens up on…
Flynn Duffy in action for Dundee United
Dundee United prospect Flynn Duffy makes League Two switch and links up with Tannadice…
Archie Meekison of Dundee United in action against Inverness
Archie Meekison jokes that top London doc would snub Dundee United shirt as comeback…
Dundee United's Tannadice Park
Dundee United fans make voices heard as Tangerines plan for Tannadice future and safe…
Ross Docherty warming up for Dundee United.
Jim Goodwin delivers Ross Docherty return timeline as Dundee United boss takes ‘lessons’ from…
Gavin Gunning during his Dundee United days. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee United star axed for picking up ball during game takes caretaker charge at…
Dundee United (left) and St Johnstone (right) fans will be celebrating their respective clubs' Uefa payments. Images: Shutterstock/SNS
Dundee United and St Johnstone set for £650k Uefa windfall

Conversation