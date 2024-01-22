LEE WILKIE: Why it was a good weekend off for Dundee United – and what could make it a brilliant break

No game but it ended up being a pretty good weekend for Dundee United.

They had a wee break, players can let niggles rest and recharge the batteries.

And rivals Raith Rovers went and got beaten as well.

It was the Scottish Cup so has no impact on the Championship title race.

However, a wee knock to the confidence can’t be sniffed at from a United point of view.

Raith are having that dip a lot of people expected a while ago.

They kept picking up wins then but they’ve struggled in recent weeks.

That’s three defeats on the spin now and just one win in six.

Since they beat United, their form has been poor.

I can just imagine the Tangerines squad with their feet up over the weekend having a wee smile to themselves as the Rovers score came in.

Brilliant

And if they get Ross Docherty fit and available for Dunfermline on Saturday then it’s been a brilliant weekend off.

He’s been such a big miss for United, it would be a major boost to see Docherty back in the middle of the park.

There are big games to come and Jim Goodwin needs his big players.

The Pars come to Tannadice while Rovers host Inverness.

Nothing easy about either game but United must keep the pressure on.

No let up now.