Dunfermline Deniz Mehmet hopes Dundee United ‘booster’ can improve ‘shocking’ hand dealt to Pars

There have been no end of injuries at East End Park this season.

Dunfermline's Deniz Mehmet claws the ball away from the top corner versus Dundee United. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
By Craig Cairns

Dunfermline shot-stopper Deniz Mehmet is hoping Saturday’s point at Tannadice can put a bit of life back into their season.

It extended their winless run to six matches but the travelling Pars supporters stayed behind after the full-time whistle to show their appreciation.

Mehmet was one of those deserving of individual praise after he secured the point with an acrobatic injury-time save.

The winless streak also has to be seen in the context of the amount of injuries Dunfermline have picked up this season – at one point it included Mehmet and their entire starting back three.

Deniz Mehmet: It’s been tough

“The cards that we have been dealt have been a bit shocking this season,” said Mehmet, who moved to the Pars from Tannadice in 2021.

“You get one player back and two get injured.

“It has been tough, everyone knows that. The last run we have had has not been great, we have spoken about injuries and the list is still there.

Dunfermline shot-stopper Deniz Mehmet. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“We have a lot of games where a lot of boys have to play in positions that they are not really used to or they are playing in their secondary position that’s not ideal.”

With three consecutive home matches coming up, the Dunfermline No 1 hopes his side can use the result and performance as a springboard.

And, like his manager, he praised the heroics of the Pars defence on the day.

“It’s a morale-booster 100% – just because of the way the boys have fought and dug deep today,” added Mehmet.

“It is something we can build on and get a bit of momentum going. It boosts us up until everyone else is fit and coming back.

Dunfermline’s fight still there

“That fight has always been there from the minute the gaffer has come in.

“Last year they were very much the same, fighting for each other, helping each other out, doing jobs that they shouldn’t really be doing on the pitch having to cover round and things like that.

It was there again today and it is a brilliant feeling.

“It was just quite a solid performance defensively, everyone was digging deep and working hard as you could see for the whole 90 minutes.

Dunfermline’s Josh Edwards collides with the post to deny Louis Moult the opportunity. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“Defending crosses which is a horrible thing to do, putting their heads where they really don’t want to put it. No one wants to do that, let’s be honest.

“They were good, for 90 minutes they were second to none really defensively.”

