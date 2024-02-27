Airdrie loss a ‘Major frustration’ for Dundee United as Jim Goodwin identifies area for improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Airdrie loss a ‘Major frustration’ for Dundee United as Jim Goodwin identifies area for improvement

The Tangerines lost 2-0 at home to Airdrie in the Scottish Championship.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin during his side's defeat to Airdrie. Image: SNS.
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin during his side's defeat to Airdrie. Image: SNS.

Jim Goodwin didn’t even try to put positive spin on Dundee United’s meek home loss to Airdrie, branding the result “a major frustration”.

The Tangerines’ defeat means their lead at the top of the Championship has been wiped out, with Raith Rovers drawing with Morton to go level on points.

United remain top of the table on goal difference.

However, Goodwin accepts his side’s home form this season has been far from good enough, with a weakness in possession the major issue against the Diamonds.

“It’s a major frustration for us all,” said the United boss.

“I haven’t had to be too critical of the group all season. The last game that we lost over at Raith, we were brilliant on the night and deserved to win.

Airdrie player/manager Rhys McCabe fires a shot at goal during his side’s win over Dundee United. Image: SNS

“I can’t have any arguments about the result tonight. We weren’t good enough in possession, something that we have been very good at all season.

“I could try to put a positive spin on it – it’s only our fourth defeat in 25 games in the league – but we need to do better here at home.

“We haven’t done that all season. There have been ups and downs all the way. Raith were top of the table for a bit there and we tried to claw them back.

“Then we opened up a bit of a gap and unfortunately that gap isn’t there any more.

“We’ll take a lot of learnings from tonight.”

United fell behind when Gabby McGill headed the Diamonds in front and Josh O’Connor added a second at the death as the home side chased an equaliser.

Goodwin accepted his side were lacking across the pitch, especially in a lacklustre opening 45 minutes.

‘Really sloppy’

“We were poor throughout the course of the game, particularly first half,” said Goodwin.

“Really slow in possession, really sloppy at times. We never really had control in the opening 45 minutes.

“Second half, I thought we started really brightly for the opening five or seven minutes but unfortunately never really created anything clear-cut.

“That’s the biggest frustration of the night, when we did get into those good areas, we just didn’t do enough with it.

Gabby McGill gives Airdrie the lead versus Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“Overall chances, I don’t think there’s a great amount in it.”

Meanwhile, Goodwin revealed David Wotherspoon is expected to return to the squad soon but is likely to miss Saturday’s trip to face Partick Thistle.

Wotherspoon was taken off injured in the win over Queen’s Park.

“He’s got a bit of a calf strain, it’s nothing major,” said the manager.

“It’s a small injury, though Saturday will probably come too soon, we’ll see how he is next week.”

