Airdrie loss a ‘Major frustration’ for Dundee United as Jim Goodwin identifies area for improvement

Jim Goodwin didn’t even try to put positive spin on Dundee United’s meek home loss to Airdrie, branding the result “a major frustration”.

The Tangerines’ defeat means their lead at the top of the Championship has been wiped out, with Raith Rovers drawing with Morton to go level on points.

United remain top of the table on goal difference.

However, Goodwin accepts his side’s home form this season has been far from good enough, with a weakness in possession the major issue against the Diamonds.

“It’s a major frustration for us all,” said the United boss.

“I haven’t had to be too critical of the group all season. The last game that we lost over at Raith, we were brilliant on the night and deserved to win.

“I can’t have any arguments about the result tonight. We weren’t good enough in possession, something that we have been very good at all season.

“I could try to put a positive spin on it – it’s only our fourth defeat in 25 games in the league – but we need to do better here at home.

“We haven’t done that all season. There have been ups and downs all the way. Raith were top of the table for a bit there and we tried to claw them back.

“Then we opened up a bit of a gap and unfortunately that gap isn’t there any more.

“We’ll take a lot of learnings from tonight.”

United fell behind when Gabby McGill headed the Diamonds in front and Josh O’Connor added a second at the death as the home side chased an equaliser.

Goodwin accepted his side were lacking across the pitch, especially in a lacklustre opening 45 minutes.

‘Really sloppy’

“We were poor throughout the course of the game, particularly first half,” said Goodwin.

“Really slow in possession, really sloppy at times. We never really had control in the opening 45 minutes.

“Second half, I thought we started really brightly for the opening five or seven minutes but unfortunately never really created anything clear-cut.

“That’s the biggest frustration of the night, when we did get into those good areas, we just didn’t do enough with it.

“Overall chances, I don’t think there’s a great amount in it.”

Meanwhile, Goodwin revealed David Wotherspoon is expected to return to the squad soon but is likely to miss Saturday’s trip to face Partick Thistle.

Wotherspoon was taken off injured in the win over Queen’s Park.

“He’s got a bit of a calf strain, it’s nothing major,” said the manager.

“It’s a small injury, though Saturday will probably come too soon, we’ll see how he is next week.”