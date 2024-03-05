Jim Goodwin hails ‘huge’ Dundee United win and explains the key to victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin hails ‘huge’ Dundee United win and explains the key to victory

Louis Moult's goal separated the sides in the 1-0 win at Cappielow.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.

Jim Goodwin praised his Dundee United side for the way they managed the narrow victory over Morton.

The 1-0 win, courtesy of Louis Moult’s 15th goal of the season, edged the Terros four points clear of Raith Rovers in the Scottish Championship.

Goodwin described it as a “huge three points” after United were required to battle to maintain their first clean sheet in six matches.

Morton had their spell of pressure towards the end but the United rearguard stood firm.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be pretty down here,” said Goodwin. “The last two games against Morton have been really, really difficult, very competitive.

Dundee United's Jim Goodwin was serving a suspension. Image: SNS.

“They make no apologies for the way they play, they’re very good at it.

“I thought my guys stood up to pretty much everything that they had to throw at us.

“I thought my two centre-halves were outstanding, Kevin Holt in particular. I think he won every single aerial ball.

Jim Goodwin: First goal was key

“In the middle of the pitch, we set up with experience in the middle of the park because we knew it was going to be a dog fight in there and we were going to have to win our battle.

“We did that and I knew the first goal was going to be key tonight.

“That’s the first time in about half a dozen games that we’ve managed to get that first goal.

“Then, to hang in and maintain the clean sheet, it’s a huge three points.”

Goodwin was sitting in the stand for the match, serving a suspension after an accumulation of yellow cards.

It afforded him an excellent view of a well-executed Dundee United winner.

“It was a well-worked goal, a really good bit of skill out on the far corner from Tony Watt,” said the United boss.

Tony Watt and Louis Moult linked for Dundee United's goal. Image: SNS.

“He does well to manoeuvre a bit of space to get the delivery into the box.

“Louis Moult’s movement was brilliant from where I was sitting in the director’s box.

“He takes the centre-half in underneath the ball and then spins around into that back space and does great to get the contact on it”.

Conversation