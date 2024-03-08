Dundee United captain Ross Docherty wants patience on and off the field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty wants patience on and off the field

The Terrors skipper backs his side to handle the pressure of the Scottish Championship run-in.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty recently returned from injury. Image: SNS.
Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty recently returned from injury. Image: SNS.

Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty expects pressure at Dundee United.

It is something that is placed on the team by the fans and by the players themselves.

Docherty recently returned from injury to maintain his unbeaten league record this season, with a draw at former side Partick Thislte before taking all three points from Cappielow.

Tuesday night’s win over Morton was the first time in seven matches they have taken the lead, including three matches at Tannadice.

United will play five of their final nine matches at home, starting this weekend with the visit of Arbroath, where their form has not quite matched their results on the road.

Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Ross Docherty has yet to be involved a Dundee United league defeat this season. Image: SNS

Midfielder Docherty said patience will be required from the side, and from the home support, in matches like this one on Saturday.

Ross Docherty: People expect you to win every game

“When you come to a big club like United there is always pressure,” said Docherty.

“In this league, people expect you to go and win every game. We want to go and do that but I think on the whole the fans have been excellent.

“You can see at times why they have been frustrated but I just ask them to have patience, especially in the home games because it is not that easy breaking a team down when teams sit with 11 men behind the ball, as is often the case.

“We have to handle that. At times, we have done really well and it is about putting a run together, even at home – trying to be a bit more open and to give the fans something to cheer about.

“We have plenty of experience. A lot of the players the managers have brought in have played in this league or the one above.

Ross Docherty captained Dundee United through two tough fixtures. Image: SNS.

“We should be able to handle that and I am sure we can. We need that mentality at home, especially when they are urging us to go forward.

“We have to believe we can go on and show and do well and finish the season strongly.”

‘On Dundee United to handle it’

United boss Jim Goodwin this week also expressed his desire to improve the home form between now and the end of the season.

Docherty echoed the thoughts of his manager, explaining that it is not always easy to break down teams intent on frustrating the home side – and, by extension, the United support.

“It is difficult when teams come and play the way they do against us,” added Docherty.

“We are at home and it is on us to handle that, be a bit more patient and not get sucked into winning the game early on, then maybe taking more risks and be more free-flowing in the final third.”

