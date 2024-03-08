Dundee United captain Ross Docherty wants patience on and off the field

Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty expects pressure at Dundee United.

It is something that is placed on the team by the fans and by the players themselves.

Docherty recently returned from injury to maintain his unbeaten league record this season, with a draw at former side Partick Thislte before taking all three points from Cappielow.

Tuesday night’s win over Morton was the first time in seven matches they have taken the lead, including three matches at Tannadice.

United will play five of their final nine matches at home, starting this weekend with the visit of Arbroath, where their form has not quite matched their results on the road.

Midfielder Docherty said patience will be required from the side, and from the home support, in matches like this one on Saturday.

Ross Docherty: People expect you to win every game

“When you come to a big club like United there is always pressure,” said Docherty.

“In this league, people expect you to go and win every game. We want to go and do that but I think on the whole the fans have been excellent.

“You can see at times why they have been frustrated but I just ask them to have patience, especially in the home games because it is not that easy breaking a team down when teams sit with 11 men behind the ball, as is often the case.

“We have to handle that. At times, we have done really well and it is about putting a run together, even at home – trying to be a bit more open and to give the fans something to cheer about.

“We have plenty of experience. A lot of the players the managers have brought in have played in this league or the one above.

“We should be able to handle that and I am sure we can. We need that mentality at home, especially when they are urging us to go forward.

“We have to believe we can go on and show and do well and finish the season strongly.”

‘On Dundee United to handle it’

United boss Jim Goodwin this week also expressed his desire to improve the home form between now and the end of the season.

Docherty echoed the thoughts of his manager, explaining that it is not always easy to break down teams intent on frustrating the home side – and, by extension, the United support.

“It is difficult when teams come and play the way they do against us,” added Docherty.

“We are at home and it is on us to handle that, be a bit more patient and not get sucked into winning the game early on, then maybe taking more risks and be more free-flowing in the final third.”