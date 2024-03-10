5 Dundee United talking points: A 17-0 clean sweep and Jim Goodwin’s welcome new weapon

Dundee United swept aside Arbroath 4-0 to maintain their four-point cushion at the summit of the Championship on Saturday.

Goals from Kai Fotheringham, Tony Watt (2) and Alex Greive secured a comprehensive victory for the hosts, while the relegation-threatened Lichties saw Kyle Robinson dismissed for two bookings in the space of 60 seconds in the dying embers.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action.

A goal-laden clean sweep

Arbroath will be pig sick of the sight of United.

The closest thing United have to a local derby this term has been a completely one-sided affair, with the Tannadice outfit racking up a clean sweep of victories from their four encounters.

The aggregate scoreline amounts to 17-0 in the Terrors’ favour – tantalisingly close to an unprecedented feat in United history.

As first revealed by Arab number-cruncher @DUFCStats on X, the Tangerines’ best EVER set of single-season results against a league opponent came against Morton in 1984/85.

United won all four Premier Division games with an aggregate score of 18-0.

Given the amount of chances they passed up on Saturday, the Tangerines could, and perhaps should, have smashed that record.

Tony Watt sets the standard

Watt can sometimes be a lightning rod for the frustration of United fans.

He has a level of ability – whether seeking to beat a man, find a killer pass or produce a clinical finish – that is uncommon in the second tier of Scottish football.

So, when he is off his game, it is seen through the lens of what he should be capable of every week.

Watt has enjoyed a good campaign but, when tasked with leading the line, there have been fixtures where his hold-up play has left something to be desired; times he has held on to the ball too long, too often.

On Saturday, he was terrific.

Aside from his two goals, the first of which was superbly taken, Watt was an exemplary focal point for the United attack.

He tormented and dragged the Arbroath centre-backs, retaining possession and bringing he teammates into the game. His passing was sharp and up-tempo, while his pressing and movement was evident for the full 93 minutes.

Make no mistake, Arbroath were poor – particularly at the back – which allowed Watt to make hay. Nevertheless, this was his best showing since scoring a hat-trick against Partick Thistle in December.

Alex Greive: A different dimension

The Kiwi’s best 45 minutes in a United shirt by a country mile and, if nothing else, illustrates how much more comfortable he is as a striker compared to his largely underwhelming cameos on the wing.

In this role, he can play on the shoulder of centre-backs and seek to use his pace to scamper on to through-balls.

If there is space behind the opposition back-line – not always a given when teams line up against United – then Greive is more suited to exploit that than either Watt or Louis Moult.

The waspish front-man was sent clear on goal twice in the second period, teeing up Watt to make it 3-0 before completing the scoring himself.

Greive’s presence gave the United attack an entirely different dimension – the looming threat of raw speed.

In the words of boss Jim Goodwin, Greive is “in the hat” when it comes to who will start against Dunfermline next Friday night, and he has earned that consideration.

Dead ball danger of Miller Thomson

Thomson continues to bloom in Tangerine.

His impact since coming into the United side has been inarguable, showcasing confidence, quality, and versatility.

And, perhaps the most elusive quality for a largely untried teenager, he is illustrating commendable consistency. In his fifth consecutive start for the Terrors, he shows no sign of a dip.

Thomson’s set-pieces, in particular, are a welcome new weapon in United’s arsenal.

He teed up the opening goal against the Lichties with a pin-point corner kick, found Declan Gallagher with another couple, and whipped one free kick over the bar.

As well as his fearless forays forward in open play, those dead balls are clearly something that Thomson tirelessly practices – and he is reaping the rewards.

A cathartic three in a row for Ross Docherty

Captain Docherty will long for the day where his availability is no longer a talking point.

However, following a maddening campaign of calf, thigh and groin strains, the fact he has started three games in seven days is worth toasting. It is the first time that has happened since October 31.

And it is unsurprising that United have emerged unbeaten from this period – seven points from a possible nine despite testing trips to Partick Thistle and Morton – with him in the side.

United have a win percentage of 79% and are yet to lose in Championship when Docherty starts.

While Arbroath were never at the races on Saturday, Docherty was typically assured and combative, while his central midfield partner Craig Sibbald was nothing short of outstanding.

What Goodwin would have given for that engine room duo to have been available together all season.