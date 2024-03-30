How Ross Graham reacted to Dundee United starting 11 axe

Ross Graham is adamant he never allowed his head to drop after being axed from the Dundee United starting line-up.

The Tannadice academy graduate was building plenty of momentum as he deputised for Declan Gallagher during the Scotland international’s recent period recovering from groin surgery.

Graham was visibly adapting to life as a right-sided centre-half – not his natural comfort zone – and turned in several fine displays during his six-game streak in the side.

However, when Gallagher was fit, Graham found himself back on the bench.

It was a tough call for Jim Goodwin, with the United boss candidly stating that Graham had “every right to be angry”.

But rather than stew, the big stopper doubled down in training and, following an unfortunate knee injury to Kevin Holt, is ready to return to the side for the title run in.

“Whenever you get the call up, you have to be ready for it – and I think I am,” said Graham.

“It was disappointing to come out of the team but, with Declan Gallagher coming back, it was his natural position on the right-hand side and it’s not really mine.

“But I knew I did myself plenty of favours and would be ready to go again when the chance came around. I have just been working hard in training waiting for the shout to come.

“I am looking forward to playing whenever I can. We have a good squad, and everyone needs to be ready when they’re called upon.”

That familiar pressure

As well as feeling fit and sharp, Graham reckons he is ready to handle the pressure of a fraught occasion.

The pressure is on United against Raith Rovers, with the Kirkcaldy club just one point behind – with a game in hand.

Anything other than a win for the Tangerines and the race for the Championship title is in Rovers’ hands.

“There is always pressure in football games, so you have to take it in your stride and use it to keep yourself going forward,” continued Graham. “We’ll try to use it in a positive sense.

“The pressure has been on us, as the biggest team in the league.

“Everyone ups their game against us every week, and we’ve had to handle that. We’ll need to handle it again this weekend.

“We have come into this season looking to bounce straight back up but it’s never easy to do that. It’s never as easy a league as some people might think it will be.”

The attendance at Tannadice will be north of 10,000 on Saturday as the Tangerines continue to enjoy a bumper following, with Blairgowrie boy Graham left in no doubt what is at stake.

“You speak to a lot of people around the city, and everyone knows how much is riding on it,” he continued. “We want to get the three points and there’s a buzz around the place, and among the fans.

“We haven’t had the best of records against Raith this season, and I don’t think we deserved to lose the last time – so we’re due them one.”

What does the future hold?

Meanwhile, Graham insists he has no qualms about putting talks regarding his future to one side as United attempt to seal promotion.

The Scotland U/21 international is out of contract this summer and Goodwin has made it clear that new deals cannot be dished out until the Terrors know what division they’ll be in for 2024/25.

“My contract is up at the end of the season, but nothing is happening until we know what league we’re in,” continued Graham. “Everyone is focused on getting the club back to the Premiership.

“It’s not difficult to put that to one side because we’re focused on the games we have coming up. There’s a lot riding on the games we have in the next few weeks so that’s all everyone is thinking about.

“We all want to be Premiership players with Dundee United.”