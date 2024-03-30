How Ross Graham reacted to Dundee United starting 11 axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Ross Graham reacted to Dundee United starting 11 axe

Rather than lick his wounds, the big defender was determined to ensure he was ready for his next opportunity - and it has come.

Ross Graham in full flow against Inverness after replacing Kevin Holt
Ross Graham in full flow against Inverness after replacing Holt last weekend. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ross Graham is adamant he never allowed his head to drop after being axed from the Dundee United starting line-up.

The Tannadice academy graduate was building plenty of momentum as he deputised for Declan Gallagher during the Scotland international’s recent period recovering from groin surgery.

Graham was visibly adapting to life as a right-sided centre-half – not his natural comfort zone – and turned in several fine displays during his six-game streak in the side.  

However, when Gallagher was fit, Graham found himself back on the bench.

It was a tough call for Jim Goodwin, with the United boss candidly stating that Graham had “every right to be angry”.

But rather than stew, the big stopper doubled down in training and, following an unfortunate knee injury to Kevin Holt, is ready to return to the side for the title run in.

Ross Graham in action when Dundee United last played Raith Rovers
Graham in action when United last played Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

“Whenever you get the call up, you have to be ready for it – and I think I am,” said Graham.

“It was disappointing to come out of the team but, with Declan Gallagher coming back, it was his natural position on the right-hand side and it’s not really mine.

“But I knew I did myself plenty of favours and would be ready to go again when the chance came around. I have just been working hard in training waiting for the shout to come.

“I am looking forward to playing whenever I can. We have a good squad, and everyone needs to be ready when they’re called upon.”

That familiar pressure

As well as feeling fit and sharp, Graham reckons he is ready to handle the pressure of a fraught occasion.

The pressure is on United against Raith Rovers, with the Kirkcaldy club just one point behind – with a game in hand.

Anything other than a win for the Tangerines and the race for the Championship title is in Rovers’ hands.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham
Graham is determined to take his opportunity following injury to Kevin Holt. Image: SNS

“There is always pressure in football games, so you have to take it in your stride and use it to keep yourself going forward,” continued Graham. “We’ll try to use it in a positive sense.

“The pressure has been on us, as the biggest team in the league.

“Everyone ups their game against us every week, and we’ve had to handle that. We’ll need to handle it again this weekend.

“We have come into this season looking to bounce straight back up but it’s never easy to do that. It’s never as easy a league as some people might think it will be.”

The attendance at Tannadice will be north of 10,000 on Saturday as the Tangerines continue to enjoy a bumper following, with Blairgowrie boy Graham left in no doubt what is at stake.

Scott Brown's sensational strike has fired Raith back into a title race
Scott Brown’s sensational strike settled the last meeting of the teams. Image: SNS.

“You speak to a lot of people around the city, and everyone knows how much is riding on it,” he continued. “We want to get the three points and there’s a buzz around the place, and among the fans.

“We haven’t had the best of records against Raith this season, and I don’t think we deserved to lose the last time – so we’re due them one.”

What does the future hold?

Meanwhile, Graham insists he has no qualms about putting talks regarding his future to one side as United attempt to seal promotion.

The Scotland U/21 international is out of contract this summer and Goodwin has made it clear that new deals cannot be dished out until the Terrors know what division they’ll be in for 2024/25.

Dundee United's Ross Graham strides out of defence
Ross Graham strides out of defence. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“My contract is up at the end of the season, but nothing is happening until we know what league we’re in,” continued Graham. “Everyone is focused on getting the club back to the Premiership.

“It’s not difficult to put that to one side because we’re focused on the games we have coming up. There’s a lot riding on the games we have in the next few weeks so that’s all everyone is thinking about.

“We all want to be Premiership players with Dundee United.”

Conversation