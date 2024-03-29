Louis Moult: Dundee United v Raith Rovers clash is NOT title decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louis Moult: Dundee United v Raith Rovers clash is NOT title decider

The striker expects more twists and turns during the Scottish Championship run-in.

By Craig Cairns
Louis Moult praised the team spirit in the Dundee United squad. Image: SNS.
Louis Moult praised the team spirit in the Dundee United squad. Image: SNS.

Dundee United striker Louis Moult doesn’t think anything will be decided, whatever the outcome in this weekend’s crucial clash against Raith Rovers.

The Terrors No 9 welcomes the pressure that Saturday’s top of the table clash will bring, with United neck-and-neck with fellow promotion hopefuls Raith.

Moult’s wonder goal rescued a point for his side in last weekend’s draw with Inverness, edging them a point ahead of Raith, having played a game more.

It means that, whatever the outcome on Saturday, the Tangerines have a lot to do to ensure they top the Championship on May 3.

A win for either side puts them in the driving seat, but Moult does not think anything will be wrapped up come full-time.

“I don’t think it’s as simple as that,” said the 31-year-old marksman. “I want it to be as simple as that and I want to go out there and win the game.

“There are six games left, five games after the weekend, and I still think there will be many, many twists and turns. It’s been like that all the way through the season.

“It’ll probably go all the way, but I hope it doesn’t.”

