Louis Moult: Dundee United v Raith Rovers clash is NOT title decider

Dundee United striker Louis Moult doesn’t think anything will be decided, whatever the outcome in this weekend’s crucial clash against Raith Rovers.

The Terrors No 9 welcomes the pressure that Saturday’s top of the table clash will bring, with United neck-and-neck with fellow promotion hopefuls Raith.

Moult’s wonder goal rescued a point for his side in last weekend’s draw with Inverness, edging them a point ahead of Raith, having played a game more.

It means that, whatever the outcome on Saturday, the Tangerines have a lot to do to ensure they top the Championship on May 3.

A win for either side puts them in the driving seat, but Moult does not think anything will be wrapped up come full-time.

“I don’t think it’s as simple as that,” said the 31-year-old marksman. “I want it to be as simple as that and I want to go out there and win the game.

“There are six games left, five games after the weekend, and I still think there will be many, many twists and turns. It’s been like that all the way through the season.

“It’ll probably go all the way, but I hope it doesn’t.”