Dundee United Louis Moult: Dundee United v Raith Rovers clash is NOT title decider The striker expects more twists and turns during the Scottish Championship run-in. By Craig Cairns March 29 2024, 3:00pm Louis Moult praised the team spirit in the Dundee United squad. Image: SNS. Dundee United striker Louis Moult doesn't think anything will be decided, whatever the outcome in this weekend's crucial clash against Raith Rovers. The Terrors No 9 welcomes the pressure that Saturday's top of the table clash will bring, with United neck-and-neck with fellow promotion hopefuls Raith. Moult's wonder goal rescued a point for his side in last weekend's draw with Inverness, edging them a point ahead of Raith, having played a game more. It means that, whatever the outcome on Saturday, the Tangerines have a lot to do to ensure they top the Championship on May 3. A win for either side puts them in the driving seat, but Moult does not think anything will be wrapped up come full-time. "I don't think it's as simple as that," said the 31-year-old marksman. "I want it to be as simple as that and I want to go out there and win the game. "There are six games left, five games after the weekend, and I still think there will be many, many twists and turns. It's been like that all the way through the season. "It'll probably go all the way, but I hope it doesn't."
