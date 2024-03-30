Dundee United 2-0 Raith Rovers: Tony Watt and Louis Moult fire Tangerines closer to Premiership return

Dundee United’s Championship fate is in their own hands following a pivotal 2-0 triumph over title rivals Raith Rovers.

Tannadice strike-pairing Tony Watt and Louis Moult both rippled the net as Jim Goodwin’s men opened up a four-point lead at the summit of the table – albeit the Fifers boast a game in hand.

United’s victory could have been more handsome, with Kevin Dabrowski making fine saves to deny Moult and Watt.

Rovers, while second-best for the majority of the contest, will rue a wonderful effort from Zak Rudden that rattled the Tangerines’ cross-bar, and the contentious award of a spot-kick for United’s killer second.

Gallagher blow

United were dealt a pre-match hammer-blow when Declan Gallagher was ruled out through injury, joining Kevin Holt on the sidelines. It meant a debut for on-loan St Johnstone centre-half Sam McClelland alongside Ross Graham.

Scott McMann returned to the side after missing out against Inverness last week, Moult replaced Alex Greive and David Wotherspoon was back on the bench following four weeks sidelined with a calf strain.

Meanwhile, Raith manager Ian Murray made two alterations to his starting line-up as James Brown and Josh Mullin returned from injuries.

The duo were handed starts in favour of Ross Matthews and Aidan Connolly following the goalless draw with Queen’s Park a fortnight ago.

Watt a start

Rovers exploded out of the blocks at an electric Tannadice. Within three minutes, Lewis Vaughan had seen two low shots blocked and Euan Murray forced Graham into a goal-line block with a close-range header.

It did nothing to settle the nerves among anxious Arabs and further emboldened the boisterous travelling fans in The Shed.

Yet, it was United who drew first blood; sweet relief after shipping the opener in eight of their prior 12 games.

The strike was superb in its simplicity: a lofted diagonal pass was brilliantly nodded into the path of Watt, whose delicate flicked finish beat Kevin Dabrowski from eight yards.

Rovers were indebted to Dabrowski with 15 minutes on the clock, with the Polish keeper parrying a ferocious Moult drive to safety.

Missed opportunities

Moult was proving unplayable in the opening knockings, with Glenn Middleton’s pace and direct running also causing problems. More like the up-tempo fare demanded by the home support.

Another golden opportunity for United came and went when Middleton danced to the edge of the box before teeing up Kai Fotheringham, only for the youngster to slam over the bar.

A crucial intervention from Keith Watson – on as a replacement for the injured Murray – was required to deflect McMann’s daisy-cutter inches wide of the post.

Dabrowski was called upon once more to fist a Watt header clear after the forward met another fine Middleton delivery.

But after a swathe of wasted United chances, Rovers were a lick of paint away from levelling on the cusp of half-time as a Rudden howitzer from 30 yards smashed Jack Walton’s cross-bar.

Penalty controversy

The thrills and spills of the first period became an increasingly distant memory as a nervous, scrappy second half unfolded. The card-happy referee, Nick Walsh, did little to aid the spectacle.

However, Watt powered a header narrowly over the bar following a sumptuous Ross Docherty delivery with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Scott Brown achieved the inglorious feat of clearing The Shed as a speculative effort left Tannadice Park; no repeat of his wonder-goal at Stark’s Park.

United were afforded the opportunity to make the game safe in contentious fashion when Moult hit the deck amid some seemingly light grappling with Watson in the Rovers box.

However, Walsh pointed to the spot and Moult dusted himself off to slam home from 12 yards.

A seething Ian Murray was booked for his protests, while United saw out the remainder of the contest with ease.

Star man: Louis Moult (Dundee United)

Cool as a cucumber from the penalty spot, stroking home his 17 goal of the season to secure a pivotal three points.

And Moult richly merited his name being on the score-sheet.

He won almost every aerial challenge, brought others into the game, teed up Watt’s opener and – as he would be the first to admit – was a vocal pest all afternoon.

An outstanding all-round No.9 display.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 6; Thomson 6 (Grimshaw 84), McClelland 7, Graham 8, McMann 7; Sibbald 8, Docherty 7; Fotheringham 6 (Greive 87), Watt 7, Middleton 7; Moult 8 (Tillson 84). Subs not used: Newman, Wotherspoon, Mochrie, MacLeod, Cudjoe, Cleall-Harding.

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski 6; J Brown 6 (Matthews 83), S Brown 6, Murray 3 (Watson 23, 5), Dick 6; Turner 5 (Byrne 83); Mullin 5 (Connolly 78), Stanton 5, Easton 6; Vaughan 5 (Smith 55), Rudden 5 (Hamilton 55). Subs not used: McNeil, Corr, McGill.

Ref: Nick Walsh

Att: 10,336 (1,333)