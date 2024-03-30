Dundee United 2-0 Raith Rovers: Tony Watt and Louis Moult fire Tangerines closer to Premiership return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United 2-0 Raith Rovers: Tony Watt and Louis Moult fire Tangerines closer to Premiership return

United held their nerve to claim a huge victory.

By Alan Temple
Tony Watt laps up the win for Dundee United
Tony Watt laps up the win. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee United’s Championship fate is in their own hands following a pivotal 2-0 triumph over title rivals Raith Rovers.

Tannadice strike-pairing Tony Watt and Louis Moult both rippled the net as Jim Goodwin’s men opened up a four-point lead at the summit of the table – albeit the Fifers boast a game in hand.

United’s victory could have been more handsome, with Kevin Dabrowski making fine saves to deny Moult and Watt.

Rovers, while second-best for the majority of the contest, will rue a wonderful effort from Zak Rudden that rattled the Tangerines’ cross-bar, and the contentious award of a spot-kick for United’s killer second.

Dundee United were backed by a bumper crowd at Tannadice
United were backed by a bumper crowd at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.

Gallagher blow

United were dealt a pre-match hammer-blow when Declan Gallagher was ruled out through injury, joining Kevin Holt on the sidelines. It meant a debut for on-loan St Johnstone centre-half Sam McClelland alongside Ross Graham.

Scott McMann returned to the side after missing out against Inverness last week, Moult replaced Alex Greive and David Wotherspoon was back on the bench following four weeks sidelined with a calf strain.

Kicking every ball: Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Kicking every ball: Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Raith manager Ian Murray made two alterations to his starting line-up as James Brown and Josh Mullin returned from injuries.

The duo were handed starts in favour of Ross Matthews and Aidan Connolly following the goalless draw with Queen’s Park a fortnight ago.

Watt a start

Rovers exploded out of the blocks at an electric Tannadice. Within three minutes, Lewis Vaughan had seen two low shots blocked and Euan Murray forced Graham into a goal-line block with a close-range header.

It did nothing to settle the nerves among anxious Arabs and further emboldened the boisterous travelling fans in The Shed.

Yet, it was United who drew first blood; sweet relief after shipping the opener in eight of their prior 12 games.

The strike was superb in its simplicity: a lofted diagonal pass was brilliantly nodded into the path of Watt, whose delicate flicked finish beat Kevin Dabrowski from eight yards.

Tony Watt celebrates his opener for Dundee United against Raith Rovers
Watt celebrates his crucial opener. Image: SNS

Rovers were indebted to Dabrowski with 15 minutes on the clock, with the Polish keeper parrying a ferocious Moult drive to safety.

Missed opportunities

Moult was proving unplayable in the opening knockings, with Glenn Middleton’s pace and direct running also causing problems. More like the up-tempo fare demanded by the home support.

Another golden opportunity for United came and went when Middleton danced to the edge of the box before teeing up Kai Fotheringham, only for the youngster to slam over the bar.

A crucial intervention from Keith Watson – on as a replacement for the injured Murray – was required to deflect McMann’s daisy-cutter inches wide of the post.

A flying Kevin Dabrowski punches a cross to safety
A flying Kevin Dabrowski punches a cross to safety. Image: SNS

Dabrowski was called upon once more to fist a Watt header clear after the forward met another fine Middleton delivery.

But after a swathe of wasted United chances, Rovers were a lick of paint away from levelling on the cusp of half-time as a Rudden howitzer from 30 yards smashed Jack Walton’s cross-bar.

Penalty controversy

The thrills and spills of the first period became an increasingly distant memory as a nervous, scrappy second half unfolded. The card-happy referee, Nick Walsh, did little to aid the spectacle.

Nick Walsh points to the penalty spot
Nick Walsh points to the penalty spot. Image: SNS

However, Watt powered a header narrowly over the bar following a sumptuous Ross Docherty delivery with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Scott Brown achieved the inglorious feat of clearing The Shed as a speculative effort left Tannadice Park; no repeat of his wonder-goal at Stark’s Park.

United were afforded the opportunity to make the game safe in contentious fashion when Moult hit the deck amid some seemingly light grappling with Watson in the Rovers box.

However, Walsh pointed to the spot and Moult dusted himself off to slam home from 12 yards. 

Louis Moult slots home his spot-kick
Moult slots home his spot-kick. Image: Shutterstock.

A seething Ian Murray was booked for his protests, while United saw out the remainder of the contest with ease.

Star man: Louis Moult (Dundee United)

Cool as a cucumber from the penalty spot, stroking home his 17 goal of the season to secure a pivotal three points.

And Moult richly merited his name being on the score-sheet.

Dundee United's Louis Moult is denied by Kevin Dabrowski
Louis Moult is denied by Kevin Dabrowski. Image: SNS

He won almost every aerial challenge, brought others into the game, teed up Watt’s opener and – as he would be the first to admit – was a vocal pest all afternoon.

An outstanding all-round No.9 display.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 6; Thomson 6 (Grimshaw 84), McClelland 7, Graham 8, McMann 7; Sibbald 8, Docherty 7; Fotheringham 6 (Greive 87), Watt 7, Middleton 7; Moult 8 (Tillson 84). Subs not used: Newman, Wotherspoon, Mochrie, MacLeod, Cudjoe, Cleall-Harding.

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski 6; J Brown 6 (Matthews 83), S Brown 6, Murray 3 (Watson 23, 5), Dick 6; Turner 5 (Byrne 83); Mullin 5 (Connolly 78), Stanton 5, Easton 6; Vaughan 5 (Smith 55), Rudden 5 (Hamilton 55). Subs not used: McNeil, Corr, McGill.

Ref: Nick Walsh

Att: 10,336 (1,333)

Conversation