Tony Watt slams ‘unacceptable’ conduct after glass bottle aimed at Dundee United stars during Raith Rovers clash

Tony Watt has called for supporters to keep their cool after Dundee United players narrowly avoided being struck by a glass bottle thrown from the Raith Rovers section on Saturday.

Watt, 30, was spotted retrieving the missile in the aftermath of United’s opening goal at Tannadice, which was clinically converted in front of the travelling fans in the Carling Stand.

Watt also claimed a vape was lobbed in their direction.

“I saw there was a glass bottle thrown on,” said Watt.

“I don’t think that’s acceptable. People just get carried away and I think there was a vape (thrown), as well.

“People just lose their cool for a bit and hopefully they realise it is not acceptable – but it would be good if they just don’t do it.”

Zero tolerance

Rovers responded swiftly on Sunday afternoon, launching an investigation and promising “zero tolerance” if the culprits are identified.

A Raith spokesperson wrote: “The club is investigating an incident involving objects being thrown onto the pitch from The Carling Stand during yesterday’s match.

“Be assured, we will adopt a zero tolerance approach if the perpetrators are identified. There is no place for this behaviour at a football match.”

It is understood United security chiefs are reviewing CCTV footage and will pass any relevant material to the authorities.

On the pitch, United claimed a 2-0 victory to move four points clear of Raith in the race for the Championship title.