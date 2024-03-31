Tony Watt slams ‘unacceptable’ conduct after glass bottle aimed at Dundee United stars during Raith Rovers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Watt slams ‘unacceptable’ conduct after glass bottle aimed at Dundee United stars during Raith Rovers clash

Watt also claimed a vape was chucked at celebrating United players.

By Alan Temple
Watt retrieves the bottle from the Tannadice turf.
Watt retrieves the bottle from the Tannadice turf. Image: SNS

Tony Watt has called for supporters to keep their cool after Dundee United players narrowly avoided being struck by a glass bottle thrown from the Raith Rovers section on Saturday.

Watt, 30, was spotted retrieving the missile in the aftermath of United’s opening goal at Tannadice, which was clinically converted in front of the travelling fans in the Carling Stand.

Watt also claimed a vape was lobbed in their direction.

Tony Watt hands a bottle to match referee Nick Walsh
Tony Watt hands the bottle to match referee Nick Walsh. Image: SNS

“I saw there was a glass bottle thrown on,” said Watt.

“I don’t think that’s acceptable. People just get carried away and I think there was a vape (thrown), as well.

“People just lose their cool for a bit and hopefully they realise it is not acceptable – but it would be good if they just don’t do it.”

Zero tolerance

Rovers responded swiftly on Sunday afternoon, launching an investigation and promising “zero tolerance” if the culprits are identified. 

A Raith spokesperson wrote: “The club is investigating an incident involving objects being thrown onto the pitch from The Carling Stand during yesterday’s match.

“Be assured, we will adopt a zero tolerance approach if the perpetrators are identified. There is no place for this behaviour at a football match.”

It is understood United security chiefs are reviewing CCTV footage and will pass any relevant material to the authorities.

On the pitch, United claimed a 2-0 victory to move four points clear of Raith in the race for the Championship title.

Conversation