Dave Bowman SFA ban dubbed ‘excessive’ as Tannadice hero is assured of major role in Dundee United run-in

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has described Dave Bowman’s hefty SFA touchline ban as “a bit excessive”.

Bowman, 60, was hit with a four-match suspension at a Hampden hearing last Thursday after being sent to the stand during United’s 2-0 defeat against Airdrieonians on February 27.

A further four games have been suspended until the end of the 2024/25 season and will only come into effect should Bowman breach Rule 203 – relating to “misconduct by a member of team staff” – before then.

It was the experienced coach’s third red card of the season, having also been given his marching orders against Ayr United and Morton; something that likely factored into the judgement.

However, Goodwin reckons the punishment is harsh given the nature of the offence – understood to be kicking a water bottle on to the field of play – and the fact it occurred at a moment of heightened emotion.

“I’m disappointed with the length of the ban, I have to say,” said the United gaffer.

“I think it’s a bit excessive for what actually happened.

“It was just a small thing in the heat of the moment after we had just conceded a goal. Bow was disappointed. He wears his heart on his sleeve and, like us all, emotions can sometimes get the better of us.”

Goodwin added: “Nobody needs me to speak about the characteristics of Bow and his passion – his level of love for this club. He’s been an incredibly loyal servant, and he just wants his team to win.”

Influencing the youngsters

Bowman served the first match of his ban against Raith Rovers at the weekend and will be restricted to the stands for the upcoming outings against Queen’s Park, Morton and Ayr United.

However, Goodwin is adamant the 1994 Scottish Cup-winning hero will still be a pivotal figure for the Terrors during the run-in.

“Bow will still play a huge role week-to-week,” continued Goodwin.

“He’ll still do one-to-one work with the younger players. He works closely with the likes of Miller Thomson, Kai Fotheringham and the other young lads coming through the academy.

“Bow dedicates a lot of his time to that and has a great working relationship with them. He rightly takes a lot of pride in that.

“Bow will still play a massive role between now and the end of the season and we’ll just need to wait to have him back in the dugout.”

Goodwin: Moult and Watt are top quality

Meanwhile, Goodwin has challenged Tony Watt and Louis Moult to produce a prolific finale to the Championship campaign after taking their combined tally for the season to 30 goals.

Watt plundered his 13th of the season with a delightfully taken volley against the Fifers, before Moult rippled the net for the 17th time, clinically dispatching a penalty kick.

“That’s what you want from your big players,” lauded Goodwin. “They are top quality strikers, have played in the Premiership and been successful at that level.

“It’s just about utilising them. We have created a lot of opportunities for both and that’s a decent return – but we want even more from them in the next five games.

“I thought their all-round performance against Raith, even taking away the goals – just how they led the line and got the team up the pitch – was brilliant. We need that consistently over the next five games.”