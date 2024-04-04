Dundee United starlet set for new contract following horror injury as Jim Goodwin vows to ‘do right by’ talented teen

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Dundee United will seek to extend the contract of Adam Carnwath after the talented teenager’s horror injury set-back.

The 18-year-old suffered a dislocated and fractured ankle in a freak incident during the Tangerines’ youth fixture against Hearts last week.

The worrying scene led to the match being immediately postponed.

United were leading 7-2 at the time, with gifted midfielder Carnwath further enhancing his burgeoning reputation with another fine display.

He swiftly underwent surgery and his rehabilitation process will extend beyond the summer expiry of his current deal.

However, Goodwin is adamant the club will “do right by him” and, given Carnwath was handed his senior debut against Falkirk earlier this season, United still have high hopes for the player.

“That was really disappointing for Adam,” Goodwin told Courier Sport. “I was at the game, and it was one of the best performances I’ve seen from our under-18s.

“Adam had played well; we’d scored some great goals, and it was shaping up to be a terrific day for the kids.

“But unfortunately, with no-one around him, Adam just landed a bit awkwardly on his ankle. He ended up with a dislocation and a slight fracture. He’s undergone surgery and is on the other side of that, now.”

Goodwin: Carnwath can get back to competing for first-team place

After making his first-team bow against Falkirk in November, Goodwin noted: “He got that opportunity on merit. I thought he did quite well in the limited time he was on the pitch.”

And speaking this week, Goodwin added: “We’ll do right by Adam.

“He was a young player who I wanted to keep anyway, so we’ll still look to extend his contract beyond the summer. Hopefully in three or four months, we’ll see him back training and competing to get in the first-team squad.”