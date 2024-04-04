Dundee United starlet set for new contract following horror injury as Jim Goodwin vows to ‘do right by’ talented teen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Dundee United starlet set for new contract following horror injury as Jim Goodwin vows to ‘do right by’ talented teen

Adam Carnwath remains a hot prospect at Tannadice.

Adam Carnwath on his Dundee United debut
Adam Carnwath on his United debut earlier this season. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Dundee United will seek to extend the contract of Adam Carnwath after the talented teenager’s horror injury set-back.

The 18-year-old suffered a dislocated and fractured ankle in a freak incident during the Tangerines’ youth fixture against Hearts last week.

The worrying scene led to the match being immediately postponed.

United were leading 7-2 at the time, with gifted midfielder Carnwath further enhancing his burgeoning reputation with another fine display.

He was a young player who I wanted to keep anyway, so we’ll still look to extend his contract beyond the summer.

He swiftly underwent surgery and his rehabilitation process will extend beyond the summer expiry of his current deal.

However, Goodwin is adamant the club will “do right by him” and, given Carnwath was handed his senior debut against Falkirk earlier this season, United still have high hopes for the player.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin cut a gutted figure at full-time
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin was gutted for Carnwath Image: SNS

“That was really disappointing for Adam,” Goodwin told Courier Sport. “I was at the game, and it was one of the best performances I’ve seen from our under-18s.

“We were playing Hearts and were 7-2 up at the time.

“Adam had played well; we’d scored some great goals, and it was shaping up to be a terrific day for the kids.

“But unfortunately, with no-one around him, Adam just landed a bit awkwardly on his ankle. He ended up with a dislocation and a slight fracture. He’s undergone surgery and is on the other side of that, now.”

Goodwin: Carnwath can get back to competing for first-team place

After making his first-team bow against Falkirk in November, Goodwin noted: “He got that opportunity on merit. I thought he did quite well in the limited time he was on the pitch.”

And speaking this week, Goodwin added: “We’ll do right by Adam.

“He was a young player who I wanted to keep anyway, so we’ll still look to extend his contract beyond the summer. Hopefully in three or four months, we’ll see him back training and competing to get in the first-team squad.”

Conversation