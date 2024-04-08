Jim Goodwin spotlights Dundee United ace with a knack for ‘key moments’ – but wants even more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin spotlights Dundee United ace with a knack for ‘key moments’ – but wants even more

Goodwin watched Kai Fotheringham take his goal tally for the season to 14.

Kai Fotheringham celebrates with his Dundee United teammates
Kai Fotheringham celebrates with his Dundee United teammates. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has hailed Kai Fotheringham’s knack for producing defining moments as the Dundee United winger’s goal-laden campaign continued at Hampden Park.

Fotheringham, 20, struck twice at the national stadium as the Tangerines demolished Queen’s Park 5-0 on Saturday, including the pivotal opener, taking his tally for the season to 14.

He has also contributed seven assists and made his Scotland U/21 debut during a fine breakthrough year.

Goodwin has nothing but praise for Fotheringham’s attacking instincts and welcome habit of popping up in the right place at the right time.

But the Tannadice boss reckons there is even more room for improvement as the former Stirling Albion loan star develops into one of United’s brightest prospects.

Kai Fotheringham celebrates at Hampden
Fotheringham celebrates at Hampden. Image: SNS

“Kai comes up with some really important moments in games,” said Goodwin. “He can drift in and out of games sometimes and maybe isn’t always as involved as I would like him to be.

“But he is always a threat, always a danger. Kai knows where to be and he reads the game well, in trying to anticipate things.

“And for his first major season of playing regular first-team football for Dundee United – I know he played a little part last season – he deserves great credit for taking the opportunity.

“He’s got a lot of important goals and involvements in key moments, whether through scoring or assisting, and has been crucial to our campaign. Long may that continue in the next four weeks.”

Goodwin: I’ve got to be brave

As well as Fotheringham’s double, Miller Thomson, 19, was terrific at right-back against the Spiders and whipped in a couple of superb deliveries in the second period.

Ross Graham found the net, Chris Mochrie featured, and Archie Meekison and Sam Cleall-Harding were part of the squad.

A pleasing day for the Tangerines’ academy, all told.

Miller Thomson, pictured, has cemented the right-back berth.
Miller Thomson, pictured, has cemented the right-back berth. Image: SNS

“We’ve got a great academy at United and there has been a lot of success with it, long before I came in,” continued Goodwin. “There’s been significant investment there by the club.

“So, as first-team manager, you’ve got to be willing to give the better ones an opportunity. The only way you’ll ever find out if they are ready is by chucking them in there. I’ve got to take responsibility and be brave.

“Then it’s up to the players; do they sink or swim?

Kai has been great, Miller Thomson is settling in and getting more valuable minutes and the academy is doing well. The coaches there deserve a lot of credit for the keeping the volume of players coming through.”

Goodwin: Graham goal about “desire”

Meanwhile, Goodwin was delighted for another United academy graduate, Graham, who notched his first goal since 2022 to cap a second successive standout showing in defence.

The big stopper made no mistake from point-blank range, powering home a Thomson corner-kick.

Ross Graham jumps for joy as Dundee United run riot at Hampden Park
Ross Graham jumps for joy as Dundee United run riot. Image: SNS

“It’s all about the delivery from Miller (Thomson) and then Ross’ desire to go and get on the end of it,” added Goodwin.

“It’s a good goal for him and one that he absolutely deserves given how well he’s played in the last couple of games.”

