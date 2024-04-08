Jim Goodwin spotlights Dundee United ace with a knack for ‘key moments’ – but wants even more

Jim Goodwin has hailed Kai Fotheringham’s knack for producing defining moments as the Dundee United winger’s goal-laden campaign continued at Hampden Park.

Fotheringham, 20, struck twice at the national stadium as the Tangerines demolished Queen’s Park 5-0 on Saturday, including the pivotal opener, taking his tally for the season to 14.

He has also contributed seven assists and made his Scotland U/21 debut during a fine breakthrough year.

Goodwin has nothing but praise for Fotheringham’s attacking instincts and welcome habit of popping up in the right place at the right time.

But the Tannadice boss reckons there is even more room for improvement as the former Stirling Albion loan star develops into one of United’s brightest prospects.

“Kai comes up with some really important moments in games,” said Goodwin. “He can drift in and out of games sometimes and maybe isn’t always as involved as I would like him to be.

“But he is always a threat, always a danger. Kai knows where to be and he reads the game well, in trying to anticipate things.

“And for his first major season of playing regular first-team football for Dundee United – I know he played a little part last season – he deserves great credit for taking the opportunity.

“He’s got a lot of important goals and involvements in key moments, whether through scoring or assisting, and has been crucial to our campaign. Long may that continue in the next four weeks.”

Goodwin: I’ve got to be brave

As well as Fotheringham’s double, Miller Thomson, 19, was terrific at right-back against the Spiders and whipped in a couple of superb deliveries in the second period.

Ross Graham found the net, Chris Mochrie featured, and Archie Meekison and Sam Cleall-Harding were part of the squad.

A pleasing day for the Tangerines’ academy, all told.

“We’ve got a great academy at United and there has been a lot of success with it, long before I came in,” continued Goodwin. “There’s been significant investment there by the club.

“So, as first-team manager, you’ve got to be willing to give the better ones an opportunity. The only way you’ll ever find out if they are ready is by chucking them in there. I’ve got to take responsibility and be brave.

“Then it’s up to the players; do they sink or swim?

“Kai has been great, Miller Thomson is settling in and getting more valuable minutes and the academy is doing well. The coaches there deserve a lot of credit for the keeping the volume of players coming through.”

Goodwin: Graham goal about “desire”

Meanwhile, Goodwin was delighted for another United academy graduate, Graham, who notched his first goal since 2022 to cap a second successive standout showing in defence.

The big stopper made no mistake from point-blank range, powering home a Thomson corner-kick.

“It’s all about the delivery from Miller (Thomson) and then Ross’ desire to go and get on the end of it,” added Goodwin.

“It’s a good goal for him and one that he absolutely deserves given how well he’s played in the last couple of games.”