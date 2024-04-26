Sam McClelland reveals ‘sign the contract’ pleas as Dundee United defender shines on loan from St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam McClelland reveals ‘sign the contract’ pleas as Dundee United defender shines on loan from St Johnstone

McClelland, 22, has become a Tannadice fans' favourite in short order.

Sam McClelland applauds the travelling Dundee United fans at Morton earlier this season
Sam McClelland applauds the travelling Dundee United fans at Morton earlier this season. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Sam McClelland is relishing the backing of Dundee United supporters after admitting the refrain of “sign the contract” has become a familiar one.

McClelland, 22, has been faultless since coming into the United side to replace the injured Declan Gallagher, helping Jim Goodwin’s charges to four successive victories and three clean sheets.

Tough-tackling; aggressive; decent on the ball – he has become a hit with adoring Arabs after the Terrors all-but secured promotion to the Premiership.

And while the pleas could very well prove futile, given he has another year left on his deal at St Johnstone, on-loan McClelland has revealed that his social media has been inundated with punters urging him to stay.

Sam McClelland strides out from the back for Dundee United
Sam McClelland strides out from the back. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“The main one has been “sign the contract” – that sort of thing,” smiled McClelland, reflecting on the messages from celebrating United fans.

“It is good to be recognised and to have the fans speaking well of you. The supporters here have been amazing and especially in the last few weeks. They have helped get us over the line.

“I have been playing, the team have done well and, with what we have achieved, it has worked out brilliantly.”

McClelland and the medal threshold

While McClelland has undoubtedly played a major part in United’s title win, cultivating a superb partnership with Ross Graham during the run-in, he will fall short of the number of appearances required to earn a medal.

SPFL rules state than a player must play nine games to earn one.

Even if he features in United’s final two fixtures, he will finish on six outings.

However, it is understood Tannadice gaffer Goodwin will seek to ensure that McClelland DOES receive a medal for his efforts.

As far as McClelland is concerned, helping the Terrors back to the top-flight is reward enough.

Dundee United's Sam McClelland in action
Sam McClelland turned in another impressive showing at the heart of defence last Saturday. Image: SNS

“I haven’t really thought too much about that (receiving a medal),” said McClelland. “I haven’t spoken to anybody about it.

“But just to be part of it (title win), as I have, has been good. To come in, do well and be part of an achievement like this is the main thing for me.”

Respect and communication: the McClelland-Graham partnership

McClelland and Graham will continue at the heart of defence for this evening’s trip to Airdrieonians as the Tangerines seek to turn their de facto title win into a mathematical one.

Avoiding defeat will suffice.

And the big Northern Irishman has relished his burgeoning partnership the United academy graduate; one that has displayed more maturity and solidity than their ages would suggest.

Sam McClelland, left, Louis Moult, centre, and Ross Graham celebrate a Dundee United goal
McClelland, far left, and Graham, far right, have been superb together. Image: SNS

I have enjoyed playing with Ross and it has been a good partnership,” he added. “It is hard to know why it has clicked so quickly. We respect each other’s games, and we have trust in each other.

“We are always talking and being around each other.

“I think every game since that first (Raith) game has been solid. We both know our jobs, what to do and how we are going to work off each other.”

