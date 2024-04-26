Sam McClelland reveals ‘sign the contract’ pleas as Dundee United defender shines on loan from St Johnstone

Sam McClelland is relishing the backing of Dundee United supporters after admitting the refrain of “sign the contract” has become a familiar one.

McClelland, 22, has been faultless since coming into the United side to replace the injured Declan Gallagher, helping Jim Goodwin’s charges to four successive victories and three clean sheets.

Tough-tackling; aggressive; decent on the ball – he has become a hit with adoring Arabs after the Terrors all-but secured promotion to the Premiership.

And while the pleas could very well prove futile, given he has another year left on his deal at St Johnstone, on-loan McClelland has revealed that his social media has been inundated with punters urging him to stay.

“The main one has been “sign the contract” – that sort of thing,” smiled McClelland, reflecting on the messages from celebrating United fans.

“It is good to be recognised and to have the fans speaking well of you. The supporters here have been amazing and especially in the last few weeks. They have helped get us over the line.

“I have been playing, the team have done well and, with what we have achieved, it has worked out brilliantly.”

McClelland and the medal threshold

While McClelland has undoubtedly played a major part in United’s title win, cultivating a superb partnership with Ross Graham during the run-in, he will fall short of the number of appearances required to earn a medal.

SPFL rules state than a player must play nine games to earn one.

Even if he features in United’s final two fixtures, he will finish on six outings.

However, it is understood Tannadice gaffer Goodwin will seek to ensure that McClelland DOES receive a medal for his efforts.

As far as McClelland is concerned, helping the Terrors back to the top-flight is reward enough.

“I haven’t really thought too much about that (receiving a medal),” said McClelland. “I haven’t spoken to anybody about it.

“But just to be part of it (title win), as I have, has been good. To come in, do well and be part of an achievement like this is the main thing for me.”

Respect and communication: the McClelland-Graham partnership

McClelland and Graham will continue at the heart of defence for this evening’s trip to Airdrieonians as the Tangerines seek to turn their de facto title win into a mathematical one.

Avoiding defeat will suffice.

And the big Northern Irishman has relished his burgeoning partnership the United academy graduate; one that has displayed more maturity and solidity than their ages would suggest.

“I have enjoyed playing with Ross and it has been a good partnership,” he added. “It is hard to know why it has clicked so quickly. We respect each other’s games, and we have trust in each other.

“We are always talking and being around each other.

“I think every game since that first (Raith) game has been solid. We both know our jobs, what to do and how we are going to work off each other.”