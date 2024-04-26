Airdrie 0-0 Dundee United: Jack Walton is Tangerines hero in Championship title win

Dundee United were applauded on to the pitch.

Then Airdrie played them off it.

Nevertheless, Jim Goodwin’s side did enough to claim the point required to be officially crowned winners of the Championship.

The Tangerines had goalkeeper Jack Walton to thank for the 0-0 draw in Lanarkshire, with the on-loan Luton Town ace making THREE splendid saves to deny the impressive Diamonds.

Lewis McGregor, Chris Donnell and Aaron Lyall also came close for Rhys McCabe’s promotion hopefuls. On this form, they’ll be a threat in the post-season playoffs.

For United, however, the hard work was done earlier in the campaign and David Dickinson’s full-time whistle prompted another pitch invasion.

Unlike at Tannadice last week, this one led to some ugly scenes.

A minority of United and Airdrie fans confronted each other on the field – in front of the stand that housed the home supporters – and punches were thrown. However, order was swiftly restored.

United made two changes from the side that effectively clinched promotion against Ayr six days prior, with Tannadice goal hero Chris Mochrie replacing Jordan Tillson and David Wotherspoon coming in for Louis Moult.

Despite their status as champions yet to be official, United were afforded a guard of honour by their opponents – something mocked by their defeated title rivals, Raith Rovers, earlier in the day.

It was a sweet moment for Tony Watt, leading the Tangerines out against the team for whom he made his senior debut 15 YEARS ago, albeit in their guise as Airdrie United.

The Diamonds take the initiative

Mason Hancock caused Walton’s heart to momentarily skip a beat when his skewed cross drifted narrowly over the bar. McGregor then stung the palms of the Terrors’ No.1 from 20 yards.

Craig Sibbald lashed a speculative effort over the bar in the best United could muster in the early knockings.

Lyall left Kai Fotheringham for dust with a sumptuous pirouette before surging forward and again firing down the throat of Walton, who fielded after a slight fumble.

Mochrie’s evening ended prematurely through injury, with the midfielder replaced by Tillson as the half-hour approached.

The Diamond’s dominance continued as a McGill saw a curling drive from the edge of the box deflected narrowly wide.

With half-time nearing, United finally created a passable chance. Glenn Middleton was the instigator, flying down the wing before picking out Fotheringham with a super delivery – only for the youngster to head over the bar.

Airdrie rattle the post

Airdrie were the width of the woodwork away from claiming a deserved lead when a McGregor run and delivery drifted through to Donnell at the angle of the box. However, Walton sensationally tipped his drive onto the inside of the post.

Goodwin’s charges were fortunate to go in at the break level.

The second period started in much the same manner as the first. McGregor, a constant threat for the hosts, forced a sharp low save from Walton after meeting a volley sweetly from 25 yards.

Donnell was the next Airdrie player to come close, lashing wildly off target following a scramble in the United penalty area.

Middleton, arguably the Tangerines’ brightest attacking outlet, cut inside from the left and sent a decent effort narrowly wide of Robbie Hemfrey’s right-hand post. A rare moment of threat from the men in black.

Once again, United had Walton to thank for keeping their clean sheet in tact minutes later, with the big stopper producing a wonderful low save to deny Lyall.

United nearly nicked it when Moult rippled the side-netting on 88 minutes, before Walton was forced into another great stop, stooping low to parry Josh O’Connor’s injury-time effort to safety.

However, the contest would end in stalemate. Somehow.

Star man: Charlie Telfer (Airdrie)

The former United playmaker was an engine room dynamo for the Diamonds and, along with McGregor, was at the heart of a fine Airdrie showing.

His passing was sharp and accurate, he burst forward in possession and was tenacious out of possession. A captain’s display.

On-loan Hibs defender Kanayo Megwa and Aaron Lyall also impressed.

Only Walton came close to being worthy of consideration from a United perspective.

An off-night for many in black, and collectively.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-3-3): Walton 8; Thomson 5 (Grimshaw 59), McClelland 7, Graham 7, McMann 6; Wotherspoon 5 (Moult 63), Sibbald 6, Mochrie (Tillson 28, 6); Fotheringham 5 (MacLeod 63), Watt 6, Middleton 7.

Subs not used: Newman, Meekison, Cudjoe, Gallagher, Cleall-Harding.

Ref: David Dickinson