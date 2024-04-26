Airdrie 0-0 Dundee United: Jack Walton is Tangerines hero in Championship title win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Airdrie 0-0 Dundee United: Jack Walton is Tangerines hero in Championship title win

United had their goalkeeper to thank for the point that sealed promotion.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United players celebrate
Dundee United players celebrate. Image: SNS

Dundee United were applauded on to the pitch.

Then Airdrie played them off it.

Nevertheless, Jim Goodwin’s side did enough to claim the point required to be officially crowned winners of the Championship.

The Tangerines had goalkeeper Jack Walton to thank for the 0-0 draw in Lanarkshire, with the on-loan Luton Town ace making THREE splendid saves to deny the impressive Diamonds.

Lewis McGregor, Chris Donnell and Aaron Lyall also came close for Rhys McCabe’s promotion hopefuls. On this form, they’ll be a threat in the post-season playoffs.

For United, however, the hard work was done earlier in the campaign and David Dickinson’s full-time whistle prompted another pitch invasion.

Tony Watt leads Dundee United out to a lap of honour at Aidrie
Tony Watt leads Dundee United out to a lap of honour. Image: SNS

Unlike at Tannadice last week, this one led to some ugly scenes.

A minority of United and Airdrie fans confronted each other on the field – in front of the stand that housed the home supporters – and punches were thrown. However, order was swiftly restored.

United made two changes from the side that effectively clinched promotion against Ayr six days prior, with Tannadice goal hero Chris Mochrie replacing Jordan Tillson and David Wotherspoon coming in for Louis Moult.

Despite their status as champions yet to be official, United were afforded a guard of honour by their opponents – something mocked by their defeated title rivals, Raith Rovers, earlier in the day.

It was a sweet moment for Tony Watt, leading the Tangerines out against the team for whom he made his senior debut 15 YEARS ago, albeit in their guise as Airdrie United.

The Diamonds take the initiative

Mason Hancock caused Walton’s heart to momentarily skip a beat when his skewed cross drifted narrowly over the bar. McGregor then stung the palms of the Terrors’ No.1 from 20 yards.

Craig Sibbald lashed a speculative effort over the bar in the best United could muster in the early knockings.

Dundee United's Chris Mochrie was forced off with an injury
Chris Mochrie was forced off with an injury. Image: SNS

Lyall left Kai Fotheringham for dust with a sumptuous pirouette before surging forward and again firing down the throat of Walton, who fielded after a slight fumble.

Mochrie’s evening ended prematurely through injury, with the midfielder replaced by Tillson as the half-hour approached.

The Diamond’s dominance continued as a McGill saw a curling drive from the edge of the box deflected narrowly wide.

With half-time nearing, United finally created a passable chance. Glenn Middleton was the instigator, flying down the wing before picking out Fotheringham with a super delivery – only for the youngster to head over the bar.

Kai Fotheringham heads Dundee United's best first-half chance over the bar.
Kai Fotheringham heads Dundee United’s best first-half chance over the bar. Image: SNS

Airdrie rattle the post

Airdrie were the width of the woodwork away from claiming a deserved lead when a McGregor run and delivery drifted through to Donnell at the angle of the box. However, Walton sensationally tipped his drive onto the inside of the post.

Goodwin’s charges were fortunate to go in at the break level.

The second period started in much the same manner as the first. McGregor, a constant threat for the hosts, forced a sharp low save from Walton after meeting a volley sweetly from 25 yards.

Donnell was the next Airdrie player to come close, lashing wildly off target following a scramble in the United penalty area.

Middleton, arguably the Tangerines’ brightest attacking outlet, cut inside from the left and sent a decent effort narrowly wide of Robbie Hemfrey’s right-hand post. A rare moment of threat from the men in black.

Jack Walton pulls off one of several fine stops.
Walton pulls off one of several fine stops. Image: Shutterstock.

Once again, United had Walton to thank for keeping their clean sheet in tact minutes later, with the big stopper producing a wonderful low save to deny Lyall.

United nearly nicked it when Moult rippled the side-netting on 88 minutes, before Walton was forced into another great stop, stooping low to parry Josh O’Connor’s injury-time effort to safety.

However, the contest would end in stalemate. Somehow.

Star man: Charlie Telfer (Airdrie)

The former United playmaker was an engine room dynamo for the Diamonds and, along with McGregor, was at the heart of a fine Airdrie showing.

His passing was sharp and accurate, he burst forward in possession and was tenacious out of possession. A captain’s display.

Charlie Telfer, pictured, was excellent for Airdrie
Telfer, pictured, was excellent for Airdrie. Image: SNS.

On-loan Hibs defender Kanayo Megwa and Aaron Lyall also impressed.

Only Walton came close to being worthy of consideration from a United perspective.

An off-night for many in black, and collectively.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-3-3): Walton 8; Thomson 5 (Grimshaw 59), McClelland 7, Graham 7, McMann 6; Wotherspoon 5 (Moult 63), Sibbald 6, Mochrie (Tillson 28, 6); Fotheringham 5 (MacLeod 63), Watt 6, Middleton 7.

Subs not used: Newman, Meekison, Cudjoe, Gallagher, Cleall-Harding.

Ref: David Dickinson

