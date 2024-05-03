Glenn Middleton credits Dundee United boss for ‘most enjoyable’ season of his career

Winning the Scottish Championship with Dundee United is the standout of Glenn Middleton’s career so far.

The 24-year-old winger has had a turbulent time at Tannadice, signing in the summer of 2022.

He scored the goal in that famous home-leg win over AZ Alkmaar but would be relegated from the Premiership by the end of the season.

This season has been more productive. Middleton leads the Championship assist charts going into Friday’s final match of the season versus Partick Thistle, one ahead of Ayr United’s Jamie Murphy who has 10.

Across all competitions, he has five goals and 15 assists and puts it down to the guidance of boss Jim Goodwin who picked up his third monthly manager award of the season after an unbeaten April saw them clinch the league title.

“This has genuinely been the most enjoyable season I’ve had in terms of day-to-day work,” said Middleton.

“That’s half the challenge, it can be up and down a lot. But the manager has been very good at keeping things at a high level and keeping the mood at a high level.

“His man-management has been as good as it could have been this season.

Glenn Middleton: I had a point to prove

“Everything that we’ve worked on from day one of pre-season, it’s all paid off. Everything the manager said to us at the start has come true.

“I felt I had a real point to prove. We had to make the best of a bad situation in terms of how last year turned out.

“This year, we had the opportunity to come back up in one go and we’ve done that.

“He’s been very good at that and been very realistic with us. He hasn’t let anyone get too far ahead of himself.

“You take things on the chin when it doesn’t go right as well.

“He’s kept a good balance throughout the season.”

Raith game ‘changed atmosphere’

Despite that level-headedness, Middleton describes a change in atmosphere in the build-up to the final showdown versus title rivals Raith Rovers.

United recorded a 2-0 win that day in March, which felt significant at the time, and haven’t looked back since.

“Building up to the Raith game and after that, the atmosphere around the place has been brilliant,” added Middleton.

“You turn up for games and everyone has a real buzz about them. Everyone is pulling in the same direction wanting each other to do well.

“You see it every week when someone scores, everyone is absolutely buzzing.

“Long may that continue, it genuinely could be a special place as long as that goes on.”