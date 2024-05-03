Glenn Middleton credits Dundee United boss for ‘most enjoyable’ season of his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Glenn Middleton credits Dundee United boss for ‘most enjoyable’ season of his career

The 24-year-old felt he had a point to prove after last year's relegation.

By Craig Cairns
Glenn Middleton praised the man-management of Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
Glenn Middleton praised the man-management of Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.

Winning the Scottish Championship with Dundee United is the standout of Glenn Middleton’s career so far.

The 24-year-old winger has had a turbulent time at Tannadice, signing in the summer of 2022.

He scored the goal in that famous home-leg win over AZ Alkmaar but would be relegated from the Premiership by the end of the season.

This season has been more productive. Middleton leads the Championship assist charts going into Friday’s final match of the season versus Partick Thistle, one ahead of Ayr United’s Jamie Murphy who has 10.

Across all competitions, he has five goals and 15 assists and puts it down to the guidance of boss Jim Goodwin who picked up his third monthly manager award of the season after an unbeaten April saw them clinch the league title.

Dundee United stars celebrate Glenn Middleton's goal against Queen;s Park
Dundee United’s Glenn MIddleton leads the Scottish Championship assist charts. Image: SNS

“This has genuinely been the most enjoyable season I’ve had in terms of day-to-day work,” said Middleton.

“That’s half the challenge, it can be up and down a lot. But the manager has been very good at keeping things at a high level and keeping the mood at a high level.

“His man-management has been as good as it could have been this season.

Glenn Middleton: I had a point to prove

“Everything that we’ve worked on from day one of pre-season, it’s all paid off. Everything the manager said to us at the start has come true.

“I felt I had a real point to prove. We had to make the best of a bad situation in terms of how last year turned out.

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton is hauled back as he seeks to make headway
Glenn Middleton in action for Dundee United versus Queen’s Park. Image: Shutterstock.

“This year, we had the opportunity to come back up in one go and we’ve done that.

“He’s been very good at that and been very realistic with us. He hasn’t let anyone get too far ahead of himself.

“You take things on the chin when it doesn’t go right as well.

“He’s kept a good balance throughout the season.”

Raith game ‘changed atmosphere’

Despite that level-headedness, Middleton describes a change in atmosphere in the build-up to the final showdown versus title rivals Raith Rovers.

United recorded a 2-0 win that day in March, which felt significant at the time, and haven’t looked back since.

“Building up to the Raith game and after that, the atmosphere around the place has been brilliant,” added Middleton.

Louis Moult celebrates his 17th goal of the season.
The Dundee United players celebrate versus Raith. Image: SNS

“You turn up for games and everyone has a real buzz about them. Everyone is pulling in the same direction wanting each other to do well.

“You see it every week when someone scores, everyone is absolutely buzzing.

“Long may that continue, it genuinely could be a special place as long as that goes on.”

