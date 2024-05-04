20 best pictures as Dundee United lift Championship trophy at packed Tannadice

Tannadice was sea of colour and a cacophony of noise as Dundee United celebrated their return to the Premiership on Friday night.

Close to 12,000 supporters were in attendance – United’s largest of the campaign – and welcomed their champions to the field with a spectacular pre-match tifo display.

The champions took to the field in a blaze of sunshine, afforded a guard of honour by opponents Partick Thistle.

Their opponents did their best to spoil the party early on, Ben Stanway capitalising on a defensive error to put Thistle ahead after 13 minutes.

United dominated but only drew level towards the end of the first half, when Craig Sibbald crashed home.

But in the second half the champions pulled away, with goals from Kai Fotheringham, Tony Watt and Louis Moult from the penalty spot.

In truth, the football felt like something of an afterthought; a prelude to captain Ross Docherty lifting the Championship trophy.

Job done. Party time.

Here, The Courier collates some of the best images from a memorable night in Dundee.

The best images as Dundee United get the party started