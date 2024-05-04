20 best pictures as Dundee United lift Championship trophy at packed Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

20 best pictures as Dundee United lift Championship trophy at packed Tannadice

The Tangerines sealed their return to the Premiership with a classy 4-1 win over Partick Thistle amid a riot of black and tangerine.

Ross Docherty lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee United hammered his former club
Ross Docherty lifts the Championship trophy after United hammered his former club. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple & Ross Logan

Tannadice was sea of colour and a cacophony of noise as Dundee United celebrated their return to the Premiership on Friday night.

Close to 12,000 supporters were in attendance – United’s largest of the campaign – and welcomed their champions to the field with a spectacular pre-match tifo display.

The champions took to the field in a blaze of sunshine, afforded a guard of honour by opponents Partick Thistle.

The stunning tifo that greeted Dundee United and Partick Thistle
The stunning tifo that greeted the two teams. Image: SNS

Their opponents did their best to spoil the party early on, Ben Stanway capitalising on a defensive error to put Thistle ahead after 13 minutes.

United dominated but only drew level towards the end of the first half, when Craig Sibbald crashed home.

But in the second half the champions pulled away, with goals from Kai Fotheringham, Tony Watt and Louis Moult from the penalty spot.

The Partick Thistle squad give Dundee United - led by ex-Jags skipper Ross Docherty - a guard of honour
The Thistle squad give Dundee United – led by ex-Jags skipper Ross Docherty – a guard of honour. Image: SNS
Tony Watt is congratulated after his excellent finish
Watt is congratulated after his excellent finish. Image: SNS

In truth, the football felt like something of an afterthought; a prelude to captain Ross Docherty lifting the Championship trophy.

Job done. Party time.

Here, The Courier collates some of the best images from a memorable night in Dundee.

The best images as Dundee United get the party started

Dundee United's Louis Moult leads the celebrations following a comprehensive victory over Partick Thistle
Louis Moult leads the celebrations following a comprehensive victory. Image: SNS
Dundee United lift the trophy.
Dundee United lift the trophy as fireworks crack the Tayside night sky. Image: SNS
Ross Docherty holds aloft the Championship trophy with Dundee United
Ross Docherty has now won promotions with Partick Thistle, Ayr and Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock
Scott McCmann, left, and Glenn Middleton, a superb pairing on the left flank for United all season, get their hands on the troph
Scott McCmann, left, and Glenn Middleton, a superb pairing on the left flank for United all season, get their hands on the trophy. Image: SNS
Ross Graham gets his hands on the Championship trophy with Dundee United
Home-grown hero Ross Graham has been outstanding for the Tangerines in recent weeks. Image: SNS
Dundee United attacker Tony Watt and wife Gabriella on the Tannadice turf.
Tony Watt and wife Gabriella on the Tannadice turf. Image: SNS
Tony Watt and his friends and family at Tannadice
Watt, pictured with friends and family, has enjoyed a remarkable redemption arc this term after a testing 2022/23. Image: SNS
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin and his son, James, share a magic moment
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin and his son, James, share a magic moment. Image: Shutterstock.
Jim Goodwin's son, James, at Tannadice
James certainly lapped up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in front of almost 12,000 fans at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin poses with the Championship trophy
Job done: Jim Goodwin poses with his prize for guiding United back to the big time. Image: SNS
Ross Docherty laps up the celebrations following a trophy-winning debut season at Tannadice
Docherty laps up the celebrations following a trophy-winning debut season at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock
Sealed with a kiss: Dundee United's prolific strike-pair Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult
Sealed with a kiss: Dundee United’s prolific strike-pair Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult. Image: SNS
Jordan Tillson arrived on loan from Ross County and helped Dundee United over the line.
Jordan Tillson arrived on loan from Ross County and helped the Terrors over the line. Image: Shutterstock.
SPFL CEO Neil Doncaster, left, was present to hand the medal to Jim Goodwin
SPFL CEO Neil Doncaster, left, was present to hand the medal to Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren beams as he congratulates his title-winning manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren beams as he congratulates his title-winning manager. Image: SNS
Dundee United players and staff celebrate their title win
Dundee United coach Dave Bowman douses the players in champagne. Image: SNS

More from Dundee United

The stunning tifo that greeted Dundee United and Partick Thistle
VIDEO: Watch as Dundee United fans unveil tifo ahead of title party at packed…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin sports his medal
Jim Goodwin 'so proud' as Dundee United boss urges: Don't take this for granted
Dundee United lift the trophy.
Dundee United 4-1 Partick Thistle: Tangerines celebrate promotion in style
Glenn Middleton praised the man-management of Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
Glenn Middleton credits Dundee United boss for 'most enjoyable' season of his career
The scenes that followed Dundee United v Partick Thistle at Tannadice in 1996
Reliving a Dundee United promotion classic: Jobs on the line, the 'street player' and…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin lapped up his side's showing
Dundee United boss reveals son's jealously over cup-winning pic as Jim Goodwin braces for…
Dundee United's Jim Goodwin is the Scottish Championship manager of the month for April.
Dundee United's Jim Goodwin named Scottish Championship manager of the month
Dundee United fans at Tannadice
Dundee United set for season high attendance as 11,000-plus secure tickets for Tannadice title…
Louis Moult lapped up the win
Louis Moult describes 'extreme' pressure of starring for Dundee United in Championship
Louis Moult celebrates a goal for Dundee United at Tannadice
How Louis Moult put himself on Dundee United road to redemption by funding own…

Conversation