Dundee United 20 best pictures as Dundee United lift Championship trophy at packed Tannadice The Tangerines sealed their return to the Premiership with a classy 4-1 win over Partick Thistle amid a riot of black and tangerine. Ross Docherty lifts the Championship trophy after United hammered his former club. Image: SNS By Alan Temple & Ross Logan May 4 2024, 9:42am May 4 2024, 9:42am Tannadice was sea of colour and a cacophony of noise as Dundee United celebrated their return to the Premiership on Friday night. Close to 12,000 supporters were in attendance – United's largest of the campaign – and welcomed their champions to the field with a spectacular pre-match tifo display. The champions took to the field in a blaze of sunshine, afforded a guard of honour by opponents Partick Thistle. The stunning tifo that greeted the two teams. Image: SNS Their opponents did their best to spoil the party early on, Ben Stanway capitalising on a defensive error to put Thistle ahead after 13 minutes. United dominated but only drew level towards the end of the first half, when Craig Sibbald crashed home. But in the second half the champions pulled away, with goals from Kai Fotheringham, Tony Watt and Louis Moult from the penalty spot. The Thistle squad give Dundee United – led by ex-Jags skipper Ross Docherty – a guard of honour. Image: SNS Watt is congratulated after his excellent finish. Image: SNS In truth, the football felt like something of an afterthought; a prelude to captain Ross Docherty lifting the Championship trophy. Job done. Party time. Here, The Courier collates some of the best images from a memorable night in Dundee. The best images as Dundee United get the party started Louis Moult leads the celebrations following a comprehensive victory. Image: SNS Dundee United lift the trophy as fireworks crack the Tayside night sky. Image: SNS Ross Docherty has now won promotions with Partick Thistle, Ayr and Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock Scott McCmann, left, and Glenn Middleton, a superb pairing on the left flank for United all season, get their hands on the trophy. Image: SNS Home-grown hero Ross Graham has been outstanding for the Tangerines in recent weeks. Image: SNS Tony Watt and wife Gabriella on the Tannadice turf. Image: SNS Watt, pictured with friends and family, has enjoyed a remarkable redemption arc this term after a testing 2022/23. Image: SNS Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin and his son, James, share a magic moment. Image: Shutterstock. James certainly lapped up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in front of almost 12,000 fans at Tannadice. Image: SNS Job done: Jim Goodwin poses with his prize for guiding United back to the big time. Image: SNS Docherty laps up the celebrations following a trophy-winning debut season at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock Sealed with a kiss: Dundee United's prolific strike-pair Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult. Image: SNS Jordan Tillson arrived on loan from Ross County and helped the Terrors over the line. Image: Shutterstock. SPFL CEO Neil Doncaster, left, was present to hand the medal to Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Dundee United owner Mark Ogren beams as he congratulates his title-winning manager. Image: SNS Dundee United coach Dave Bowman douses the players in champagne. Image: SNS
